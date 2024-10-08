NFL Week 5: Fantasy Football IDP report

• Travon Walker delivers the best pass-rushing game of his NFL career: Can the former first overall pick build off this momentum and hit his stride in Year 3 to the point where he can be consistently trusted in IDP lineups?

• Reduced roles for a number of key IDP linebackers: Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars linebackers all see role reductions in Week 5.

LB Tommy Eichenberg, Las Vegas Raiders: With both Divine Deablo and Luke Masterson out for this game, rookie Eichenberg stepped into a decent role for deep-league IDP formats, playing 71% of Las Vegas' defensive snaps. Masterson is on IR, but if Deablo returns, Eichenberg will lose that IDP/waiver wire value.

LB Anfernee Orji, New Orleans Saints: With Pete Werner (hamstring) inactive in Week 5, Anfernee Orji stepped into a larger role as the team’s secondary linebacker next to Demario Davis . This role belonged to D’Marco Jackson last week while Werner was in and Davis was out, so it was a bit of a surprise to see Orji become a starter. Nonetheless, he’ll be an option in deeper leagues for as long as Werner is out.

CB DJ Turner, Cincinnati Bengals: Turner should be expected to play a larger role with Dax Hill out for the year, taking over the other outside corner spot across from Cam Taylor-Britt . He’ll have his streamable weeks in CB-required formats.

S Evan Williams, Green Bay Packers: Williams moved into a full-time starting role for the first time this season, seemingly taking the role from Javon Bullard who moved into more of a nickel corner role. Williams even led the team with 10 total tackles and can be added as a startable safety.

S Eric Murray, Houston Texans: Murray stepped into Ward’s role while he was out in previous weeks and did so again this week, which has been the more IDP-friendly deployment in terms of usage closer to the line of scrimmage, making Murray a good add for IDP rosters in need.

S Marte Mapu, New England Patriots: Mapu played a full-time role for the first time in his career this week, even playing 57% of his defensive snaps in the box and wearing the green dot. With Kyle Dugger injured and Jabrill Peppers getting arrested, the Patriots may need last week’s waiver target Jaylinn Hawkins and Mapu to continue their larger roles again in Week 6.

S Johnathan Abram, New Orleans Saints: Will Harris was replaced by former first-round pick, Abram, who got the most usage in the box among the Saints safeties. As long as Harris is out, he can be a fine addition in deeper leagues where starting safeties carry value.

S Malik Mustapha, San Francisco 49ers: Mustapha had to fill in for Talanoa Hufanga once again this week, and can be treated as an IDP option in deeper leagues for as long as Hufanga is out.

S Percy Burler, Washington Commanders: If Quan Martin misses time, Butler served as his immediate backup and can be added in leagues where starting safeties carry value.

EDGE Charles Harris, Carolina Panthers: For deeper leagues, and with the possibility of Jadeveon Clowney missing time, Harris could be a volume-dependant option after playing 81% of snaps this week to add off waivers for IDP rosters in a desperate spot with injuries and bye weeks.

EDGE Chauncey Golston, Dallas Cowboys: Golston played a very heavy workload with all the injuries to Dallas’ defensive line, playing 90% of the team's defensive snaps in addition to producing five total tackles and a half-sack. He should continue to play significant snaps and serve as a volume-dependent IDP option while Dallas continues to recover from injuries.