NFL Week 16: Fantasy Football IDP report

​​• The Indianapolis Colts present an intriguing waiver wire target for Week 17: Should E.J. Speed miss another game, Jaylon Carlies DB designation on some platforms should make him one of the most-coveted waiver targets heading into the championship round.

​​• Injuries in the Buffalo Bills defense cause a necessary shake-up worth noting for IDP: Both the linebacker and safety positions offer waiver targets for Week 17, assuming the starters miss more time.

LB Owen Pappoe, Arizona Cardinals: Should Mack Wilson and Krys Barnes both miss the next game, Pappoe would be in consideration for deep leagues, if needed, this week.

LB Jacoby Windmon, Carolina Panthers: Windmon took over the Panthers' secondary linebacker role because both Trevin Wallace and Claudin Cherelus were on injured reserve. This wasn’t a full-time role, which makes Windmon mostly a deep league option only for Week 17. It’s also worth noting that the Panthers signed Chandler Wooten on Tuesday, so it’s possible that he plays ahead of Windmon, as he is also familiar with the defense, making both risky options to trust in Week 17.

LB Marist Liufau and Nick Vigil, Dallas Cowboys: Both Liufau and Vigil took over as every-down players because Eric Kendricks and DeMarvion Overshown were out. Liufau is the priority for IDP managers in need because he’ll stay in a near-every-down role should Kendricks return. Vigil would be an option if Kendricks is out again.

LB Jaylon Carlies, Indianapolis Colts: With E.J. Speed out, the Colts activated Carlies off injured reserve, and he immediately stepped into a full-time role, even leading the team with 10 total tackles. Carlies has DB eligibility on some fantasy platforms, and if Speed misses another game, Carlies is a priority target to grab off waivers and start in Week 17.

LB Ty Summers, New York Giants: Darius Muasau remains the priority add among the Giants linebackers, though if McFadden misses next week, Summers becomes an option to target in deep leagues because he played 81% of the defensive snaps in the second half with McFadden out.

LB Dee Winters, San Francisco 49ers: Winters replaced Greenlaw the rest of the way, though not in an every-down role. Winters would be a deep-league option should Greenlaw miss more time.

LB James Williams/Cedric Gray, Tennessee Titans: If Kenneth Murray , Luke Gifford , and Otis Reese all miss next week, then that would be the only way Williams and/or Gray should be considered for IDP lineups. Murray and Gifford are the Titans' top options with Reese third. It appears that Jerome Baker is going to remain a healthy scratch. Williams is the fourth man up.

S Cole Bishop, Buffalo Bills: Bishop joined Cam Lewis in an every-down role this week because both Taylor Rapp and Damar Hamlin were out again. This wasn’t the case last week for Bishop, so if Rapp and Hamlin are both out again, Bishop could present some IDP value, as he played 47% of his snaps in the box as well.

S Demani Richardson, Carolina Panthers: Jordan Fuller was a healthy scratch for this game, giving Richardson a full-time role where he was relatively productive, earning six tackles and an interception. He can be utilized in deeper leagues if needed.