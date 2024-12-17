NFL Week 15: Fantasy Football IDP report

​​• Minkah Fitzpatrick improves his usage for increased IDP value coming out of Week 15: Fitzpatrick’s ideal deployment will likely depend on DeShon Elliott’s availability, but it’s worth monitoring as he’ll likely be in a great spot to deliver in Week 16, if that’s the case.

​​• Sorting out the Tennessee Titans linebackers: With healthy inactives, in-game injuries, and multiple depth options in play, there is a potential full-time starting role for IDP managers to target, but there will be a number of factors to consider when figuring out which one is up next.

LB Krys Barnes, Arizona Cardinals: Barnes filled in for the injured Mack Wilson , but this was far from a full-time role, so he’ll only be a desperation play in deeper leagues if Wilson misses any time.

LB Dorian Williams, Buffalo Bills: While Williams didn’t immediately replace Matt Milano in this game because he was dealing with an injury, he did get back in the game late, playing an every-down role next to Terrel Bernard to close out the game. Williams would likely revert to his non-full-time role that IDP managers saw for most of the year when Milano was out previously, so if Milano misses more time, Williams will be more of a deep-league option.

LB Claudin Cherelus, Carolina Panthers: Cherelus stepped into the team’s LB2 role with Trevin Wallace out this week. Cherelus would be an option for deeper leagues only as his role limits him to early downs, similar to Wallace, and only if Wallace misses more time.

LB Eric Wilson, Green Bay Packers: Wilson replaced Quay Walker as the lone every-down linebacker the rest of the way, as he previously did when Walker missed time (Week 7 and 8). Wilson didn’t deliver much production in that role this week, but his full-time role makes him a desirable target for next week if Walker misses time. Both Edgerrin Cooper and Isaiah McDuffie remained in a consistent rotation with one another for the entire game.

LB Christian Harris, Houston Texans: Harris returned off injured reserve and immediately stepped back into a starting role, though not in a full-time role just yet. Harris will likely improve his snap share as the weeks go on, making him a top target for the final two weeks of the fantasy football season.

LB J.J. Russell, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Russell filled in for the injured K.J. Britt this week, who misses his second-straight game. Russell missed the last game as well, leading to Vi Jones being a waiver target for deep leagues. If Britt misses more time, Russell will be that deep league option for those in need as he played just a 60% snap share.

LB Jerome Baker/Otis Reese/James Williams, Tennessee Titans: There are a number of potential fill-in options to play a starting role next to Kenneth Murray in Week 16, and it does get a bit complicated if the team decides to make Jerome Baker active, as it means he’ll likely factor in as a starter since he’s healthy. After Baker, next the pecking order, assuming Gifford misses time, would be Otis Reese IV and then James Williams , who played a full-time role this week with Reese and Baker inactive and once Gifford left the game. If Gifford doesn’t miss any time, he’s a safe play to trust again.

S Cam Lewis, Buffalo Bills: Taylor Rapp and Damar Hamlin were both unable to play in this game, which led to Lewis playing a full-time role while rookie Cole Bishop and veteran Kareem Jackson rotated in that second safety spot. If Hamlin or Rapp miss more time, Lewis would be an option for leagues in need of a starting safety.

S Darrick Forrest, Washington Commanders: Forrest replaced the injured Jeremy Chinn the rest of the way, playing a strong snap share in the box and finished with five total tackles. Forrest would be an option for IDP managers looking for Chinn’s replacement in Week 15, assuming he remains in concussion protocol.

EDGE K’Lavon Chaisson, Las Vegas Raiders: With Maxx Crosby out for the season, Chaisson absorbed the workhorse edge role, playing 98% of the defensive snaps. While Chaisson didn’t land a sack in this game, he is playing the most, and arguably the best, among the Raiders defensive linemen. Chaisson draws two positive matchups against the Jacksonville Jaguars and New Orleans Saints to close the season, which could allow him to provide starting value in deep IDP leagues for those in need.