NFL Week 12: Fantasy Football IDP report

• The emergence of more high-end rookie pass rushers: Laiatu Latu and Chop Robinson showed out with the best performances of their young careers in Week 12.

• A bad week for pectoral muscles: Brandon Graham, Jordan Whitehead and Jalen Pitre all suffered torn pecs, creating some waiver wire targets out of those replacing them.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all of our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

LB Malik Harrison, Baltimore Ravens: Harrison was on the waiver target list last week, but he’s worth highlighting again after he led the way in linebacker usage for the Ravens with Roquan Smith out. Harrison didn’t play a full-time role as the team opted for more of a rotation, but his usage is clearly the best of the bunch as a deep-league option.

LB Isaiah McDuffie, Green Bay Packers: With Edgerrin Cooper out, McDuffie stepped into a near full-time role, playing 95% of the Packers’ defensive snaps prior to garbage time. Considering the short week, McDuffie may get another shot to start if Cooper misses Week 13, making him a top waiver target at the position this week.

LB Nick Niemann, Los Angeles Chargers: With Denzel Perryman out and Junior Colson still on injured reserve, Niemann moved into the secondary linebacker role. However, that role only accounted for 49% of snaps because the team relied on three-safety looks, so there’s very little value in trusting Niemann should Perryman miss another game, but for the deepest leagues, he may still have some value.

LB Tyrel Dodson, Miami Dolphins: Dodson stepped into a full-time role once Anthony Walker was out of this game and would likely continue to do so for any games that Walker may miss. Dodson can be added as a potential plug-and-play option on a short week as the team plays Thursday night in Week 13.

LB Kamu Grugier-Hill, Minnesota Vikings: Grugier-Hill could be a waiver wire option for very deep leagues, as he’s not going to play anywhere close to a full-time role with Blake Cashman in the lineup and even with Ivan Pace out. He’ll likely play 65% of his team’s defensive snaps at best for as long as Pace is out.

LB Payton Wilson, Pittsburgh Steelers: With Elandon Roberts out of the game, Wilson played 95% of the remaining snaps the rest of the way. Should Roberts miss more time, the Steelers could lean on the rookie in the same way due to their lack of options at the position right now, making him an intriguing waiver target this week.

S Jonathan Owens, Chicago Bears: With Jaquan Brisker on injured reserve and Elijah Hicks missing this game due to injury, Owens stepped into a full-time role and can have IDP value should he get that opportunity again, getting some decent work in the box as well.

S Mike Edwards, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Edwards stepped in to replace Whitehead as the starting safety next to Antoine Winfield Jr. for the remainder of this game. Christian Izien continued to operate as the primary slot defender. With Whitehead out for the year, Edwards may find some IDP value as a full-time safety should he keep this role.

S Mike Brown/Daryl Worley, Tennessee Titans: With both Quandre Diggs and Amani Hooker out for this game, Mike Brown moved back into a full-time role, while Daryl Worley also got a chance to start. Neither player was overly effective with their opportunities, but in deep leagues, they can at least be added as depth options should Hooker miss more time. Brown should be the priority.

CB Josh Butler, Dallas Cowboys: Butler filled in for the injured Trevon Diggs and was clearly targeted a lot in this game. which led to some excellent production for a corner, delivering a team-leading 12 tackles that included a sack and three pass breakups. If/when Diggs returns, then Butler will go back to the bench, but it’s a short week and Butler could start again as a CB-streaming option.