NFL Week 11: Fantasy Football IDP report

• Jack Campbell is set to step up into a team-leading linebacker role: With the injury to Alex Anzalone, it’s Campbell’s time as a 2023 first-round pick to step in and pay off IDP managers’ patience in waiting for this moment.

• Nick Herbig moves into a very important role while Alex Highsmith is out: Herbig stepped up into a workhorse role and should be added off the waiver wire, where available.

LB Malik Harrison, Baltimore Ravens: Harrison stepped into an every-down role with Roquan Smith out alongside Trenton Simpson . Should Smith miss any time, Harrison is likely widely available in most formats.

LB Matt Milano, Buffalo Bills: The Bills opened Milano’s 21-day practice window last week, which would hurt Dorian Williams ’ snap share once Milano is healthy enough to get back in the lineup. The Bills have consistently run just two linebackers most weeks, which won’t leave much of a role, if any, for Williams. Williams' IDP managers should keep an eye out for Milano’s availability coming out of the team’s Week 12 bye.

LB Jordan Hicks, Cleveland Browns: Hicks returned for his first game since Week 7 and stepped right into a full-time role, playing every snap. While Hicks wasn’t overly effective with his role this week, he’ll have value off the waiver wire as a 100%-snap linebacker for those in need.

LB Jack Campbell/Malcolm Rodriguez, Detroit Lions: Campbell’s full-time role becomes significantly safer following the injury to Alex Anzalone , making him a priority target where available. Malcolm Rodriguez also increased his snap share, moving into Campbell’s near-full-time role as the team’s secondary off-ball linebacker, and can also be considered a waiver target.

LB Devin White, Houston Texans: White played 91% of the (non-grabage time) second-half snaps compared to just 14% for Henry To’oTo’o , which could be signaling a change for the team’s second linebacker spot. White is a deep-league option only for now as a full-time role isn’t guaranteed, and his poor tackle efficiency will likely continue to be an issue in trusting him to be anything beyond that for IDP.

LB Troy Dye, Los Angeles Chargers: Dye replaced Perryman in the fourth quarter and with Junior Colson on injured reserve and Perryman hurt, Dye could play a larger role, though it isn’t likely to be full-time, making him a deep-league option only. Dye played 50% of the Chargers' defensive snaps in the fourth quarter with Perryman out.

LB Jerome Baker, Tennessee Titans: For three straight weeks, Jack Gibbens operated as a full-time linebacker and seemingly looked safe as an IDP asset until Jerome Baker finally worked in as a starter this week. Baker played an every-down role once Gibbens went down from injury and was clearly playing ahead of him even before that, so he can be added in most formats where needed.

EDGE Ogbo Okoronwko, Cleveland Browns: Okoronkwo took over a larger role with Za’Darius Smith getting traded to the Lions, and Okoronkwo thrived in his expanded role. He delivered a season-high 90.6 pass-rush grade while delivering a sack. Okoronkwo took advantage of a great matchup and can have some more matchup-dependant value going forward, depending on the week.

DT Christian Barmore, New England Patriots: Barmore returned after missing every week prior to this due to life-threatening blood clots, so it was great to see Barmore overcome the issue and get back on the field. He landed three tackles but didn’t flash the pass-rush upside just yet, and won’t be a trustworthy IDP until those underlying metrics and snap shares get better, though he is worth adding in DT-required leagues with bench spots.

EDGE Nick Herbig, Pittsburgh Steelers: Herbig stepped into a significant role this week due to the injury to Alex Highsmith , opening up a big opportunity heading into next week’s matchup against the Cleveland Browns , who have allowed more sacks than any other team in the league (55).