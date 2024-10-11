Fantasy Football: 6 last-minute waiver-wire targets before Week 6

• Daniel Jones will finish as a top-12 fantasy QB in Week 6, even if Malik Nabers is inactive: Jones has scored at least 18 fantasy points in three of the past four weeks, and he posted a season-high 22 fantasy points without Malik Nabers in Week 5. He gets a juicy matchup against the Bengals in Week 6.

• Jalen Tolbert is a top-20 WR option in Week 6: With teammate Brandin Cooks on injured reserve, Jalen Tolbert finished as the WR12 in Week 5 while playing 90% of the Cowboys' offensive snaps. He is a must-start in Week 6 in an expected high-scoring affair against a weak Lions secondary.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated Reading Time: 5 minutes

You may have already been struggling to set your Week 6 fantasy football lineups due to injuries, and now there are also four teams on a bye. The good news is that there are still players on waivers who are set up to have a big fantasy day this weekend.

Here are six players to consider adding from the waiver wire heading into Week 6.