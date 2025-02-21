Fantasy Football: How 2025 NFL Draft's edge defender class stacks up in stable metrics

Estimated reading time: 6 minutes

With the NFL offseason officially underway, so is the 2025 NFL Draft season. Plenty of fantasy football general managers are building out their rookie draft boards for dynasty purposes.

Looking at how each position stacks up against one another from an analytics standpoint is just one of the many tools to consider during the evaluation process. This series focuses purely on the key stable metrics that translate more often than not from college to the NFL. It's a way for dynasty managers, and fantasy managers, in general, to get familiar with this year’s rookie class.

A few notes about how this series will work:

Rankings are based entirely on how these players performed in PFF’s stable metrics over the past two seasons.

Athletic ability and size are not taken into account for this process. Again, this is just one of many evaluation tools to consider.

This list includes all 38 edge defenders from the PFF big board but does not provide any weight to projected draft capital, competition level, or their overall ranking, though that context will often be provided.

TOP-10 EDGE PROSPECTS IN PFF PASS-RUSH GRADE SINCE 2023

David Walker has been one of the most productive pass rushers in this year’s draft class, landing 21 sacks over the past two seasons and 37 sacks for his career, which leads the class. The main thing to take into account here is that Walker spent his college career in the FCS, playing against lower-level competition serves as a caveat to his rankings here among players who played in the Power-Five conference for example.