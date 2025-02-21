All
Fantasy Football: How 2025 NFL Draft's edge defender class stacks up in stable metrics

2YW65NC INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 07: Penn State Nittany Lions DE Abdul Carter (11) rushes the quarterback during the Big Ten Championship football game between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Oregon Ducks on December 7, 2024 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN (Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)

By Jonathon Macri
  • Mashall’s Mike Green stands out as one of the more well-rounded edge defenders in this class: Green should push for an every-down role with the right landing spot in the NFL, which should contribute to his IDP viability.
  • Abdul Carter and James Pearce Jr. are arguably the best pure pass rushers in the class: The top two edge defenders on the PFF big board boast the strong underlying metrics to back up their rankings heading into the NFL Draft.
Estimated reading time: 6 minutes

With the NFL offseason officially underway, so is the 2025 NFL Draft season. Plenty of fantasy football general managers are building out their rookie draft boards for dynasty purposes.

Looking at how each position stacks up against one another from an analytics standpoint is just one of the many tools to consider during the evaluation process. This series focuses purely on the key stable metrics that translate more often than not from college to the NFL. It's a way for dynasty managers, and fantasy managers, in general, to get familiar with this year’s rookie class.

A few notes about how this series will work:

  • Rankings are based entirely on how these players performed in PFF’s stable metrics over the past two seasons.
  • Athletic ability and size are not taken into account for this process. Again, this is just one of many evaluation tools to consider.
  • This list includes all 38 edge defenders from the PFF big board but does not provide any weight to projected draft capital, competition level, or their overall ranking, though that context will often be provided.

TOP-10 EDGE PROSPECTS IN PFF PASS-RUSH GRADE SINCE 2023

Edge DefenderPass-Rush GradePass-Rush Snaps
David Walker, Central Arkansas94.0629
Elijah Roberts, SMU92.7711
Abdul Carter, Penn State92.6447
James Pearce Jr., Tennessee92.5474
Princely Umanmielen, Ole Miss92.2499
Mike Green, Marshall91.8507
Josaiah Stewart, Michigan91.5375
Jack Sawyer, Ohio State91.0635
Nic Scourton, Texas A&M90.8538
Antwaun Powell-Ryland, Virginia Tech90.8558

David Walker has been one of the most productive pass rushers in this year’s draft class, landing 21 sacks over the past two seasons and 37 sacks for his career, which leads the class. The main thing to take into account here is that Walker spent his college career in the FCS, playing against lower-level competition serves as a caveat to his rankings here among players who played in the Power-Five conference for example.

