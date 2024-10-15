Fantasy Football: Boom and bust performances to consider ahead of Week 7

• Joe Mixon is paying huge dividends in fantasy: After returning from injury, Mixon delivered 27.2 PPR points in Week 6.

• Brandon Aiyuk has another let-down showing in Week 6: Frustration continues for his fantasy managers, who got only two receptions, 37 yards and 5.7 PPR points from him this week.

BOOMS

It’s been a long three-week wait for Joe Mixon managers, but Mixon rewarded that patience by dropping 132 total yards, a touchdown and 27.2 PPR points against the Patriots in Week 6.

The outing showed that there is far more to come from Mixon. In Week 1, he handled 75% of the rushing attempts (30), whereas he recorded only a 46.4% clip in Week 6 (13 rushes). That is most likely due to the Texans wanting to ease Mixon back into game speed and not risk his injury flaring up.

The Texans' offense was already clicking, and Mixon’s return just makes it that much scarier. Mixon faces a tough Green Bay defense in Week 7 that is allowing only 13.1 PPR points on average to opposing running backs. Still, fire him up as a top-10 running back next week.

Going Forward: High-end RB1

The WR1 through six weeks did it again, putting up a season-high 35.5 PPR points — the second-most productive outing of his career. Godwin’s season has been a dream for fantasy managers who drafted him at his WR34 ADP, as he has tallied 20-plus PPR points in half of his games this season.

The back-end data is just as impressive: a 90.0 PFF overall grade (third among wide receivers), 51 targets (seventh), 322 yards after the catch (first) and five touchdowns (tied for first).

There is no reason to assume Godwin will slow down. While Mike Evans is going to get his fair share of looks, Godwin is an elite WR1 over the rest of the season.

Going Forward: High-end WR1

If you were patient with Caleb Williams through the first five weeks of ups and downs, it finally paid off. A four-touchdown performance in London provided fantasy managers with 28.8 points to start Sunday on the right foot.

Williams was firing on all cylinders, averaging 7.8 yards per attempt (seventh among quarterbacks) and making two big-time throws (tied for first) en route to an 87.9 PFF overall grade (first) in Week 6.

It did come against the Jaguars' pass defense, which ranks 27th in PFF coverage grade this season, but all signs point to Williams having figured things out.

Going Forward: Top-12 quarterback over rest of season

BUSTS

Moss likely lost a good amount of fantasy managers' matchups in Week 6, scoring only .5 PRR points on six rushing attempts and 13 yards (2.2 yards per carry).

However, Moss’ game inefficiency was the least of fantasy managers' concerns this week.

It looked like the backfield was Chase Brown‘s on Sunday Night Football, with Brown taking 50% of the rushing attempts, compared to 30% for Moss, and proving to be far more efficient on the ground (5.3 yards per carry).

It’s hard to be optimistic about Moss going forward. If the Bengals' rushing attack starts clicking and helps pull the team out of the cellar of the division, there is a chance both can contribute in fantasy.

Temperature Check: Very worried; benching in Week 7

Metcalf recorded three receptions for 48 yards and 7.8 PPR points in Week 6.

It was a frustrating week not due to usage, but because Metcalf saw 12 targets — the third most among wide receivers in Week 6. However, only five were deemed catchable.

On top of that, Metcalf easily could have had three touchdowns in this game. He had a 52-yard touchdown taken away due to a penalty, was a toe away from a touchdown before halftime and could have scored another big touchdown had Geno Smith thrown a better ball.

Overall, that’s football and these weeks will happen. An off-week for Metcalf still being seven-plus PPR points is something that should be fairly encouraging to managers, even if it cost you a win in Week 6.

Temperature Check: Still a top-15 fantasy wide receiver

Frustration continues for Brandon Aiyuk‘s managers, who got only two receptions, 37 yards and 5.7 PPR points from him in Week 6.

Aiyuk is averaging 9.7 PPR points per game in 2024, which makes him not even a viable flex play. If you take out his 22.7-point performance in Week 5, he is averaging just 7.08 PPR points per game this season.

The confusing part is that the snaps are there for Aiyuk to perform. He has led the 49ers in receiving snaps in every game after Week 1 yet ranks fourth on the team in threat rate — how frequently a player is targeted on their routes — behind Deebo Samuel, Jauan Jennings and George Kittle.

Temperature Check: Benching until further notice