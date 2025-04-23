2025 PFF NFL DRAFT GUIDE IS LIVE - DOWNLOAD NOW!
Fantasy Football: 5 prospect pairings from the 2025 NFL Draft that would result in the biggest change in value

2YDHM1G COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 26: Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) in action during the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Ohio State Buckeyes on October 26, 2024, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)

By Nic Bodiford

Estimated reading time: 13 minutes

Highly talented prospects in the 2025 NFL draft will have a large impact on the upcoming fantasy football season, but their expected fantasy football value will increase or decrease based on their landing spot.

Although talent typically wins out by season’s end, capable rookies who land on thin depth charts can make their presence felt far earlier in the year than those who must vie for a spot in the pecking order.

The article below details five talented rookie prospects and their projectable fantasy football value, based on their respective potential NFL landing spots. 

WR Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona and Los Angeles Chargers: Increase

The 2024 Los Angeles Chargers finished with an 11-6 record despite lacking a difference-making perimeter wide receiver. Their efforts yielded the No. 22 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft, which could allow them to acquire McMillan, whose draft stock continues to fluctuate with passing news cycles. This landing spot would positively impact both McMillan’s 2025 prospects and Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert. McMillan’s 84.8 PFF offense grade ranks third among 37 Power-Five wide receivers with at least 700 offensive snaps in 2024. Herbert’s 91.2 PFF offense grade ranks fourth among 33 quarterbacks with at least 500 offensive snaps in 2024.

