Fantasy Football: 5 last-minute waiver-wire targets before Week 10

2YDN98M Tennessee Titans wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (15) warms up before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

By Michelle Magdziuk

Tennessee Titans WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine takes over the DeAndre Hopkins role: Since the Titans traded away Hopkins, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine has played on 95% of the Titans offense snaps over the last two weeks. He has scored a touchdown in four straight games while being utilized as the Titans' top end-zone target over the last month.

New York Giants Rookie TE Theo Johnson is primed for a career day in Week 10: Johnson saw six targets for 51 yards and a touchdown in Week 9, all career-highs. This Sunday, he faces the Carolina Panthers defense who have allowed the most touchdowns and fantasy points to tight ends in 2024.

Estimated Reading Time: 5 minutes

Heading into Week 10 of the NFL season, you may be prepping your roster to make a deep run into the playoffs or struggling to set your lineups due injuries or because there are four teams on bye. The good news is that there are still players sitting on waivers who are set up to have a big fantasy day this weekend or who can help you in the future. Here is one player at each position to consider adding from the waiver wire heading in Week 10.

QB Daniel Jones, New York Giants

