Fantasy Football: 4 last-minute waiver-wire targets before Week 12

• QB Will Levis’ upcoming schedule makes him an intriguing pickup: Levis has scored 19.1 and 15.6 fantasy points over his last two games since returning from a shoulder injury in Week 10. His next six games are all favorable matchups for fantasy quarterbacks.

• Defenses can’t keep Titans WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine out of the end zone: Only Ja’Marr Chase and Amon-Ra St. Brown (seven) have more receiving touchdowns than Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (five) since Week 6. He faces a Texans defense this weekend that has allowed the most TDs to wide receivers in 2024.

Heading into Week 12 of the NFL season, you may be prepping your roster to make a deep run into the playoffs, struggling to set your lineups due injuries or because there are six teams on bye. The good news is that there are still players sitting on waivers who are set up to have a big fantasy day this weekend or who can help you in the future. Here is one player at each position to consider adding from the waiver wire heading in Week 12.

Since returning from a shoulder injury that kept him on the sidelines for three weeks, Will Levis surprisingly looks improved and much more composed under center. Over the last two weeks, Levis has averaged 8.7 yards per pass attempt while posting three passing touchdowns and only one giveaway with a 103.2 passer rating. He scored a season-high 19.1 fantasy points in Week 10 and recorded a season-high 71.8 PFF pass grade in Week 11.