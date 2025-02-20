Fantasy Football: How the 2025 NFL Draft's wide receiver class stacks up in stable metrics

Ole Miss’ Tre Harris was incredibly productive in just eight games in 2024: Harris was one of the most efficient wide receivers in recent years, building on an already strong 2023 season.

Travis Hunter included for context: Colorado’s cornerback/wide receiver hybrid will likely enter the 2025 NFL Draft as a cornerback with the potential to also play wide receiver in the NFL.

With the NFL offseason underway, so is the 2025 NFL Draft season. Plenty of fantasy football general managers are building out their rookie draft boards for dynasty purposes.

Looking at how each position stacks up from an analytics standpoint is just one of the many tools to consider during the evaluation process. This series focuses purely on the key stable metrics that translate more often than not from college to the NFL. It's a way for dynasty managers, and fantasy managers, in general, to get familiar with this year’s rookie class.

A few notes about how this series will work:

Rankings are based entirely on how these players performed in PFF’s stable metrics over the past two seasons.

Athletic ability and size are not taken into account for this process. This article is just one of many evaluation tools to consider.

This list includes all 49 wide receivers (Travis Hunter, too) from the PFF big board but does not provide any weight to projected draft capital, competition level or overall ranking, though that context will often be provided.

TOP 10 WR PROSPECTS IN PFF RECEIVING GRADE SINCE 2023