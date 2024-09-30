Fantasy Football: 10 biggest reactions to NFL Week 4

• Fantasy first-round running backs rotate: Bijan Robinson and Breece Hall both played less than usual this week.

• Early-round rookie wide receivers step up: Ja’Lynn Polk and Xavier Legette played more this week than they have in the past.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated Reading Time: 7 minutes

Nathan Jahnke’s fantasy football recap highlights key player usage and stats, providing the essential insights needed for fantasy success in 2024. This analysis focuses solely on players relevant to fantasy football leagues.

Here are Nathan's 10 biggest reactions to the games from the Sunday slate. For a more detailed analysis, read his full Sunday recap.

Bucky Irving’s role increases: Irving led the Buccaneers in rushing yards each of the first three weeks, leading to a larger role.