College Football Power Rankings: Ohio State starts the preseason at No. 1, Oregon comes in at No. 2

Ohio State starts at No. 1: PFF simulations give the Ohio State Buckeyes a 9.92% chance of winning the national championship.

A tough schedule for Wisconsin: The Badgers face the toughest schedule in college football this year, with PFF projections forecasting just a five-win season.

With a new college football season right around the corner, it's time to unveil PFF's market-implied power rankings for 2025.

The power rankings below provide clear tiers, offering a comprehensive market assessment of each team’s outlook and future prospects, and highlighting team standings. All of the below information and more can be found in PFF's power rankings tool, which is available with a PFF+ subscription.

Key:

PFF power rankings: the relative quality of each team as defined by point spread team ratings.

Strength of schedule: The relative difficulty of each team's schedule based on point spread team ratings of opponents — 1 is hardest, 131 is easiest.

Projections: probabilities based on 10,000 season simulations given team point spread ratings, strength of schedule and team records.

1. OHIO STATE

2. OREGON

3. TEXAS