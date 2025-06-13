The best units in college football: Ranking the top 10 teams at every position group

Football is a game of units. From the offensive line to the secondary to the receiving corps, each position group plays a vital role in determining a team's success.

With the 2025 college football season just around the corner, it's time to take a look at the best units across the country.

Quarterback is the most important position in football and, arguably, the most important in all of team sports. It’s incredibly hard to win in college football or the NFL without a capable player under center.

ATLANTA, GA – JANUARY 20: Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) runs with the ball during the Ohio State Buckeyes versus Notre Dame Fighting Irish College Football Playoff National Championship game on January 20, 2025, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)

Running back is one of the most physically demanding positions in football. The hits they endure every play often cap their career at around 30 years old.

NFL teams, and even colleges, try to limit the wear and tear their tailbacks endure by opting for a committee approach to their backfield instead of relying on one workhorse.

While the quarterback is the biggest determining factor for whether a team’s passing game is successful, it’s also critical to have capable pass-catching weapons.

We continue our college football positional group rankings with the 10 best receiving corps ahead of the 2025 season.

Alabama offensive linemen Tyler Booker (52), Kadyn Proctor (74) and Jaeden Roberts (77) run block against South Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

While it's certainly the least glamorous part of an offense, the offensive line is critical to a team’s success. Putting points on the board is nearly impossible without at least some sort of competency up front.

Unlike the other position groups we’ve ranked so far, the strength of an offensive line depends on the quality of all the starters rather than just one or two stars.

A great defensive line can wreck an entire offensive game plan. If a quarterback doesn’t have time to throw or there are no lanes for a running back to run through, it almost doesn’t matter what the rest of the defense is doing.

Texas linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (0) looks to defend during the NCAA CFP semifinal Cotton Bowl college football game against Ohio State, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, in Arlington, TX. (Matt Patterson via AP)

Linebacker is one of the hardest positions to master. A great linebacker must be a jack of all trades for a defense. They’re expected to defend the run, play in coverage and rush the passer, all at a high level.

A secondary's importance increases every year due to how pass-happy football is today. You can’t afford to have any weak links in your defensive backfield, whether it be at outside cornerback, slot cornerback or safety.

