A high-floor defensive line prospect: Will Echoles ranks No. 9 overall on PFF's big board and will be just 20 years old when the 2027 NFL Draft takes place.

Power and athleticism drive his upside: The Ole Miss interior defender has generated more than 60 career pressures and batted nine passes over the past two seasons.

Three potential NFL landing spots: The Los Angeles Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens could benefit from Echoles' positional versatility and pass-rush potential.

Will Echoles entered the 2026 season as one of the most established defensive tackles in the country. His breakout sophomore campaign helped Ole Miss reach the College Football Playoff, with Echoles playing his best football during the Rebels’ postseason run.

That included earning defensive MVP honors in the Sugar Bowl after Ole Miss defeated Georgia. And he has continued to play disruptive football against some of the best interior offensive lines college football has to offer.

He has maintained steady production throughout his junior season and remains a top prospect because of his age, physical profile and overall body of work. Echoles will be just 20 years old when the 2027 NFL Draft takes place, giving teams plenty of reason to believe his best football is still ahead of him.

Will Echoles: Draft info

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 315 pounds

Expected draft position: First round

Best film: 2026 Week 3 vs. LSU

WE PFF Premium Stats · 2026 season Will Echoles Rank among 1,101 qualifying DIs Overall grade 77.0 103rd/1,101 DIs Pass rush grade 75.2 55th/1,101 DIs Run defense grade 72.4 358th/1,101 DIs See Echoles's full grade profile

Background information

Echoles was a four-star recruit out of Houston High School in Mississippi. He played both offensive and defensive line and earned Mr. Football honors in his final season.

On offense, he helped pave the way for a rushing attack that gained 3,500 yards. However, the defensive line was always going to be the long-term landing spot for a quick-twitch athlete like Echoles.

He immediately earned a place in Ole Miss’ defensive-line rotation as a true freshman. Echoles saw significant playing time in five of the Rebels’ first six games in 2024 and didn’t look out of place despite having only recently turned 18. He moved into the starting lineup the following season and quickly established himself as one of the SEC’s most productive interior defenders.

Availability has been one of Echoles’ greatest assets, as he hasn’t missed a game over the past two seasons. He has truly been Mr. Reliable for the Ole Miss defensive front, with his PFF grade never dipping below 59.0 during that span. Echoles’ floor is remarkably high, which makes him such a tantalizing prospect given that his ceiling is practically limitless.

PFF Premium Stats · 2026 season See where every player grades out PFF grades every player on every snap. Find out who's elite, who's overrated and who's breaking out. NFL grades (opens in new tab) College grades (opens in new tab)

Where Will Echoles excels

Echoles possesses the requisite size and strength to hold up as an interior defender in the NFL. He can absorb contact without immediately conceding ground and has the upper-body power to reset the line of scrimmage. When he establishes inside hand placement, he can control blockers and maintain leverage before locating the ball.

Echoles has a quick first step for a 315-pound defender and can cross the face of offensive linemen before they establish their blocks. His acceleration allows him to close quickly once he gets into the backfield, while his strength makes him difficult to redirect. Echoles’ athletic profile and footwork make him a fantastic asset on pass-rushing stunts. Pete Golding’s Ole Miss defense employs stunts on more than 30% of dropbacks, and NFL defensive coordinators will love Echoles’ ability to open up pass-rushing lanes for teammates.

There are encouraging flashes of lateral mobility in the run game. Echoles can work down the line of scrimmage while keeping his hips square to choke off cutback lanes, and he has sufficient range to make plays against outside runs. He recorded 28 defensive stops against the run during his first season as a starter, including nine across three playoff games.

Echoles offers more as a pass-rusher than a typical early-down nose tackle. His natural power is arguably the best in this class, with his initial punch often enough to walk guards back toward the quarterback. His seven-pressure outing against LSU earlier this season was a highlight reel for the ages.

His hands remain active even when he cannot reach the quarterback. Echoles has batted nine passes at the line of scrimmage over the past two seasons and is a nightmare for shorter pocket passers thanks to his innate sense of when the football is coming out. It’s an aspect of defensive line play that doesn’t garner as much attention as pressure generation or run defense, but Echoles is one of the best prospects we’ve seen in this regard.

That attention to detail is indicative of his overall effort level. Echoles has a relentless motor, as evidenced by his willingness to pursue scrambling quarterbacks outside the tackle box and chase down ball carriers at the second level. His combination of physical tools and effort gives him a great chance of finding success in virtually any defensive scheme at the next level.

Will Echoles Weeks 1-12 10.0% 20.0% 30.0% Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 0.0% 5.0% 10.0% 15.0% 20.0% Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush AVG AVG Holmes Jr. Perry Hughes Gilliam Schoonover Roberts Brewu Hall Hawthorne Alexander Simpson McKinley Mitchell Watson Durojaiye Davis Johnson Copeland Herold Hjelle Thomas Sigler Bledsoe Rink Geralds Tucker Porter Hubert Landino Laventure Geffrard Watson Lea'ea Carter James Tanuvasa Ibirogba Houston Holmes Wafle Walker Purcell Green Umeozulu Lohavichan Pierce Jackson Clements Sevillano Jr. Lewis Jefferson Simmons Poyser Farrell Marceau-Olayinka Etta Moore Din-Mbuh Collins Hopper Lafontant Scott Griffin Lockett Lamb Parker Oatis Blanding Spencer McCloud Victor Blocton Abasiri Davis Angoy Gray Bingley-Jones Robinson Crawford Ogbebor Dowell Thomas Alcorn-Crowder Columbus Maggio Russell IV Kirkland Laufau Mukam Fall Whyce Jr. Hawk Warren Burns January Faga Nnodim Moten Sr. Seabrooks III Lono-Wong Washington Crowder Stewart Marshall Wheeler Perkins McCray Kanu Bett Mayo Barna Jackson Vils Oke Simmons Hough Dinkins Fite Stone Brown Washington Stone Moe Gaffney Parker DeNgohe Po'uha Johnson Rigsby Wilkins Journey Whittington Evans Mayne Griffin Hicks FitzSimmons Harkless Lora Conley Davis-Swain Logan Dembele Clark Afalava Parker Janki Neal Mims Deal Desir Mbatchou Ziesmer Shirley Stoudmire Lyons Carroll-Jackson Jeffries McIntyre Jr. Herron Smith Britton Breland Gilbert Pese Manuel Evans Diggs Chapman Williams Vakalahi John Henson Walker IV Kaufusi Butler Boireau Johnson Green Bates Briehler Collins Breaux Jones Hobbs Washington Jackson Flakes Lawson Burburija Johnson Gadson Beeler Colman-Brusa Adams Mann Reed Van Poppel Williams Gurley Jr. Palu Calvin Hudson Mathis Jr. Oatis Henry-Young Wynn Donald Speakman Kennedy Prater Gabriel Williams Ouattara Thompson Autry Ford VanSumeren Rowell Fontus Oates Burnett Randle McGee Robinson Gracial Sepulona LeBlanc Taupaki Thomas Baloun Coenen Sims Bachhuber Rulo Swanson Sampson Garrett Osborne Gant Amedee Sunram Echoles The same players and metrics are available as a sortable table on each team's Leaders tab.

Areas for improvement

Echoles’ pad level can become too high on occasion. Perhaps he becomes too eager to hunt for a batted pass when he’s gone several snaps without generating pressure. Despite his relatively compact frame, there are snaps when he rises out of his stance and exposes his chest to opposing offensive linemen. This issue has been particularly apparent when facing double-teams.

Echoles must also become more consistent at finishing plays in the backfield. He has the movement skills to get there, but he does not always arrive under control. As a pass-rusher, he has always been more adept at collapsing the pocket than cleanly beating offensive linemen. Despite generating more than 60 career pressures, he only recently reached double-digit career sacks.

Improving his balance and approach to the ball carrier would help him turn more of those disruptive snaps into tackles for loss. His bat-out-of-hell approach off the snap leaves him susceptible to interior runs featuring trap blocks. Echoles’ PFF run-defense grade is down from 83.3 last season to the low 70s in 2026. His run-defense grades have been particularly underwhelming since Ole Miss’ Week 5 bye.

Echoles’ overall pass-rush plan remains a work in progress. He has shown several different moves on tape, but his execution can vary. He can become too reliant on winning with his initial contact and occasionally stalls when an offensive lineman matches his power. He rarely deploys counter moves when convincingly beaten early in the rep.

Best team fits

Los Angeles Chargers: The Chargers need additional help in the middle of their defensive line and should be in range to acquire Echoles’ services. He would give them a young interior defender capable of contributing against the run while offering pass-rush upside. His ability to play multiple techniques would also give the defense flexibility with its fronts.

Philadelphia Eagles: After trading away Jordan Davis in the midst of a lost season, the Eagles will be keen to pair Jalen Carter with another menace on the defensive line. Echoles may need time to acclimate to a 1-technique role and doesn’t possess the same mass as Davis, but the Eagles have plenty of draft capital, and Vic Fangio is one of the most stunt-heavy defensive coordinators in football. Echoles could help unlock the Eagles’ front seven once again.

Baltimore Ravens: Baltimore has traditionally valued powerful defensive linemen capable of handling different assignments. Echoles has the frame to play over a guard or shade the center, while his movement skills would allow the Ravens to deploy him in more aggressive fronts. The organization has historically valued high-floor prospects who are among the best at their respective positions in the first round — Tyler Linderbaum and Kyle Hamilton are prime examples. Echoles is cut from the same cloth.

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NFL outlook

Echoles projects as an early contributor who should quickly develop into a three-down starter. His size and strength should ease his transition to the NFL as a run defender, while his natural quickness offers plenty of optimism about what he could become as a pass-rusher with the right coaching. Despite his youth, I don’t envision much of a “welcome to the NFL” moment for a rookie with his physical profile and SEC experience.

Echoles will enter the NFL with plenty of development still ahead of him. He needs to improve his pad level and build a more consistent pass-rush plan, but his existing body of work inspires more confidence in his ability to develop than that of any other defensive lineman in the class. He has the tools to become a disruptive starter in the middle of an NFL defense.

Just how early will Echoles be drafted? He currently ranks No. 9 overall on PFF’s big board. It remains unclear how many quarterbacks will come off the board early, potentially pushing talented defenders into the teens. Echoles will be viewed as a sensible selection for virtually any team on the clock early in the first round this April.