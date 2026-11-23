Georgia remains No. 1: The Bulldogs lead PFF's College Football Playoff rankings at 10-1, ranking fourth nationally in offensive EPA per play and seventh in defensive EPA allowed per play.

Utah and Notre Dame round out the top three: The unbeaten Utes rank second, while the 10-1 Fighting Irish hold third with top-10 efficiency rankings on both sides of the ball.

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Georgia remains No. 1 in PFF's College Football Playoff rankings entering Week 13, with unbeaten Utah and one-loss Notre Dame holding the next two spots.

The Bulldogs maintained their position with a 34-6 victory over South Carolina, while Utah improved to 11-0 after defeating TCU 38-17. Notre Dame also strengthened its résumé, holding SMU to three points in a 24-3 win.

Here is how PFF's College Football Playoff rankings stand entering Week 13.

No. 1 Georgia (10-1)

Notable wins: at Alabama, at Ole Miss, vs. Missouri

Notable losses: vs. Auburn

What the PFF data says: Georgia remains one of the few teams in the playoff hunt with top-10 efficiency rankings on both sides of the ball. The Bulldogs rank fourth in the FBS in offensive EPA per play (0.28) and seventh in defensive EPA allowed (-0.17), a combination that has helped them maintain their position atop the rankings. Their passing attack has been particularly productive, generating 0.40 EPA per play, also fourth nationally. Georgia averages 3.15 points per offensive drive while surrendering just 1.10.

No. 2 Utah (11-0)

Notable wins: vs. BYU, vs. Houston, at Arizona

Notable losses: None

What the PFF data says: Utah‘s unbeaten record is supported by a rushing attack that ranks 11th among FBS teams in EPA per play (0.16). The Utes have complemented that production with a pass defense that also ranks 11th nationally, allowing -0.14 EPA per play. Utah sits 16th in overall offensive EPA per play (0.20) and 19th defensively (-0.11), giving the Utes positive efficiency numbers in both phases as they approach the final week of the regular season.

No. 3 Notre Dame (10-1)

Notable wins: vs. Miami

Notable losses: at BYU

What the PFF data says: Notre Dame‘s defensive performance against SMU reflects the strength of a unit that ranks seventh in the FBS in EPA allowed per play (-0.17). The Fighting Irish also rank among the top 10 against both the run and pass, allowing -0.16 and -0.18 EPA per play, respectively. Offensively, Notre Dame ranks sixth in EPA per play (0.26), with a rushing attack that sits fifth nationally (0.20). That balance gives the Fighting Irish one of the strongest efficiency profiles in the playoff field.

No. 4 Miami (10-1)

Notable wins: at Wake Forest

Notable losses: at Notre Dame

What the PFF data says: Miami‘s offense has been among the most difficult to contain in the FBS, ranking second in both overall EPA per play (0.31) and passing EPA per play (0.44). The Hurricanes average 3.34 points per drive, but their defensive production has been less consistent. Miami ranks fourth against the run in EPA allowed per play (-0.23), compared with 75th against the pass (0.05). That disparity remains a notable concern for a team whose offensive efficiency otherwise compares favorably with any contender.

No. 5 Texas (9-2)

Notable wins: vs. Ohio State, at Tennessee, vs. Ole Miss, at Missouri, at LSU

Notable losses: vs. Oklahoma, vs. Florida

What the PFF data says: Texas has one of the more extensive lists of notable victories in the playoff field, although its statistical profile is driven primarily by defense. The Longhorns rank 11th nationally in defensive EPA allowed per play (-0.15) and ninth against the pass (-0.16), while opponents average just 1.07 points per drive. Offensively, Texas ranks 78th in EPA per play (0.03) and 87th on rushing plays (-0.01). The difference between those units is a defining feature of the Longhorns‘ postseason outlook.

No. 6 Tennessee (9-2)

Notable wins: vs. Alabama, vs. Kentucky, vs. LSU

Notable losses: vs. Texas, at South Carolina

What the PFF data says: Tennessee added another notable victory to its résumé with a 27-13 win over LSU, continuing a season in which its defense has consistently outperformed its offense. The Volunteers rank fourth in the FBS in both overall defensive EPA allowed (-0.21) and passing EPA allowed (-0.27), surrendering just 1.01 points per drive. The offense ranks 71st in EPA per play (0.04), with the passing attack sitting 108th (-0.06). Tennessee‘s defensive production remains central to its standing among the playoff contenders.

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No. 7 Alabama (9-2)

Notable wins: at Kentucky, vs. South Carolina, at Mississippi State, at LSU

Notable losses: vs. Georgia, at Tennessee

What the PFF data says: Alabama‘s passing attack has been its most productive offensive component, ranking ninth in the FBS with 0.31 EPA per play. The Crimson Tide have not generated the same efficiency on the ground, ranking 93rd in rushing EPA per play (-0.02). Defensively, Alabama ranks 12th overall (-0.14) and 10th against the run (-0.16). Those numbers highlight a team with an effective passing game and a defense capable of limiting opposing rushing attacks.

No. 8 Wake Forest (10-1)

Notable wins: at Louisville

Notable losses: vs. Miami

What the PFF data says: Wake Forest has the strongest offensive efficiency profile of any team in the playoff race. The Demon Deacons lead the FBS in overall EPA per play (0.37), passing EPA per play (0.52) and points per drive (3.51). Their rushing attack is nearly as impressive, ranking second nationally with 0.23 EPA per play. Wake Forest also ranks 24th defensively (-0.10), giving the Demon Deacons a productive offense supported by positive defensive efficiency.

No. 9 Texas Tech (10-1)

Notable wins: vs. Houston, vs. Arizona, at Oklahoma State

Notable losses: at Cincinnati

What the PFF data says: Texas Tech‘s 10-1 record stands out against a statistical profile that is less dominant than those of several teams around it. The Red Raiders rank 42nd in offensive EPA per play (0.11) and 32nd defensively (-0.07). Their passing game has generated 0.18 EPA per play, compared with 0.05 on the ground, while the defense allows 1.52 points per drive.

No. 10 BYU (9-2)

Notable wins: vs. Notre Dame, vs. Arizona

Notable losses: at UCF, at Utah

What the PFF data says: BYU‘s victory over Notre Dame gives the Cougars a notable result against a team ranked among the top three, while their offensive efficiency remains balanced. BYU ranks 26th in overall offensive EPA per play (0.15), with the rushing attack sitting 21st nationally (0.13) and the passing game 40th (0.17). The defense ranks 35th in EPA allowed per play (-0.06), and the Cougars average 2.55 points per offensive drive while surrendering 1.54.

No. 11 UCLA (10-1)

Notable wins: at Oregon, vs. Wisconsin

Notable losses: at Michigan

What the PFF data says: UCLA‘s 18-16 loss to Michigan exposed the gap between its defensive dominance and offensive production. The Bruins continue to lead the FBS in overall defensive EPA allowed per play (-0.28) and passing EPA allowed (-0.35), while ranking seventh against the run (-0.19). Their offense, however, ranks 64th in EPA per play (0.06) and 89th through the air (0.01).

No. 12 Boise State (9-2)

Notable wins: vs. Memphis

Notable losses: at Oregon, vs. San Diego State

What the PFF data says: Boise State closes out this list with one of the widest efficiency gaps between offense and defense. The Broncos rank third in the FBS in overall offensive EPA per play (0.29) and passing EPA per play (0.43), while their rushing attack ranks 11th (0.16). Defensively, however, Boise State sits 111th in EPA allowed per play (0.11) and gives up 2.14 points per drive. That imbalance remains the central concern for a team coming off a 22-20 loss to San Diego State.