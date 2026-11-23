Georgia remains No. 1: The Bulldogs lead PFF's Week 13 college football rankings with a 10-1 record, ranking fourth nationally in offensive EPA per play and seventh in defensive EPA allowed per play.

Texas and Wake Forest climb: Texas rises four spots to No. 5 after beating Arkansas 45-3, while Wake Forest moves to No. 8 with the nation's most efficient offense by EPA per play.

Explore the numbers behind the rankings: Compare the top 25 teams using PFF's college football player grades and Premium Stats.

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Georgia, Utah and Notre Dame remain atop PFF's college football rankings entering Week 13, but several results from the weekend have reshaped the rest of the top 25.

Texas climbs four places to No. 5 after a 45-3 win over Arkansas, while Wake Forest moves into the top 10 following a 50-29 victory over Georgia Tech. Oklahoma also makes a significant jump, rising six spots to No. 16 after defeating Texas A&M 28-7.

The biggest changes come from two teams that entered Week 12 with just one loss between them. UCLA falls seven places to No. 11 after losing 18-16 to Michigan, while Indiana drops to No. 13 following a 27-24 defeat against Washington.

Louisville, Missouri, Nebraska and Liberty are the four new additions to this week's rankings.

No. 1 Georgia (10-1) — No Change

Week 12 Result: W 34-6 at South Carolina

Week 13 Opponent: vs. Georgia Tech

What the PFF data says: Georgia continues to pair elite offensive production with one of the nation's most effective defenses. The Bulldogs rank tied-fourth among FBS teams in offensive EPA per play (0.28) and tied-seventh in defensive EPA allowed (-0.17). Their passing attack has been particularly productive, generating 0.40 EPA per play, also fourth in the FBS. Georgia averages 3.15 points per offensive drive while allowing just 1.10.

No. 2 Utah (11-0) — No Change

Week 12 Result: W 38-17 at TCU

Week 13 Opponent: vs. West Virginia

What the PFF data says: Utah‘s unbeaten season has been built on consistent production on both sides of the ball. The Utes rank 16th in offensive EPA per play (0.20) and 19th in EPA allowed per play (-0.11). Their rushing attack has been especially effective, ranking 11th in the FBS with 0.16 EPA per play, while the pass defense also ranks 11th at -0.14 EPA allowed per play.

No. 3 Notre Dame (10-1) — No Change

Week 12 Result: W 24-3 vs. SMU

Week 13 Opponent: at Syracuse

What the PFF data says: Notre Dame has one of the most balanced statistical profiles in the country, ranking sixth in offensive EPA per play (0.26) and seventh defensively (-0.17). The Fighting Irish are particularly effective on the ground, ranking fifth in rushing EPA per play (0.20). Their defense ranks among the top 10 against both the pass and run, allowing -0.18 and -0.16 EPA per play, respectively.

No. 4 Miami (10-1) — Up 1

Week 12 Result: W 28-20 vs. Virginia Tech

Week 13 Opponent: vs. Boston College

What the PFF data says: Miami‘s offense remains one of the most efficient in the FBS, ranking second in both overall EPA per play (0.31) and passing EPA per play (0.44). The Hurricanes average 3.34 points per drive, but their defense presents a more uneven picture. Miami ranks fourth in rushing EPA allowed (-0.23) compared with 75th against the pass (0.05), leaving a significant gap between its performance against opposing ground and passing attacks.

No. 5 Texas (9-2) — Up 4

Week 12 Result: W 45-3 vs. Arkansas

Week 13 Opponent: at Texas A&M

What the PFF data says: Texas continues to rely heavily on its defense, which ranks 11th in the FBS in EPA allowed per play (-0.15). The Longhorns are particularly effective against the pass, ranking ninth at -0.16 EPA allowed per play, and surrender just 1.07 points per drive. Their offense has been considerably less efficient, ranking 78th in EPA per play (0.03), with the rushing attack sitting 87th (-0.01).

No. 6 Tennessee (9-2) — Up 1

Week 12 Result: W 27-13 vs. LSU

Week 13 Opponent: at Vanderbilt

What the PFF data says: Tennessee‘s defense has been among the most productive units in the country, ranking fourth in overall EPA allowed per play (-0.21) and fourth against the pass (-0.27). Opponents average just 1.01 points per drive against the Volunteers. The offense has been less effective, ranking 71st in EPA per play (0.04), with the passing attack generating -0.06 EPA per play, 108th in the FBS.

No. 7 Alabama (9-2) — Up 1

Week 12 Result: W 47-0 vs. Chattanooga

Week 13 Opponent: vs. Auburn

What the PFF data says: Alabama‘s passing game has been a clear strength, ranking ninth in the FBS with 0.31 EPA per play. The Crimson Tide have been less productive on the ground, where they rank 93rd at -0.02 EPA per play. Defensively, Alabama ranks 12th in overall EPA allowed (-0.14) and 10th against the run (-0.16).

No. 8 Wake Forest (10-1) — Up 3

Week 12 Result: W 50-29 at Georgia Tech

Week 13 Opponent: vs. Duke

What the PFF data says: Wake Forest owns the most efficient offense in the FBS, leading the nation in overall EPA per play (0.37), passing EPA per play (0.52) and points per drive (3.51). The Demon Deacons also rank second in rushing EPA per play (0.23), making their production difficult to attribute to any one phase. Defensively, Wake Forest ranks 24th in EPA allowed per play (-0.10).

No. 9 Texas Tech (10-1) — Up 3

Week 12 Result: W 20-10 at Baylor

Week 13 Opponent: vs. TCU

What the PFF data says: Texas Tech has paired a 10-1 record with solid efficiency numbers on both sides of the ball. The Red Raiders rank 42nd in offensive EPA per play (0.11) and 32nd defensively (-0.07). Their passing game has provided more value than the rushing attack, generating 0.18 EPA per play compared with 0.05 on the ground. Texas Tech allows 1.52 points per defensive drive.

No. 10 BYU (9-2) — No Change

Week 12 Result: W 31-29 at Kansas

Week 13 Opponent: vs. Cincinnati

What the PFF data says: BYU has maintained a balanced offensive approach, ranking 26th in overall EPA per play (0.15). The Cougars rank 21st in rushing EPA per play (0.13) and 40th through the air (0.17), averaging 2.55 points per drive. Their defense ranks 35th in EPA allowed per play (-0.06), with similar efficiency against both the pass and run.

No. 11 UCLA (10-1) — Down 7

Week 12 Result: L 18-16 at Michigan

Week 13 Opponent: vs. USC

What the PFF data says: UCLA‘s first loss comes despite a defense that continues to lead the FBS in EPA allowed per play (-0.28). The Bruins also rank first against the pass (-0.35) and seventh against the run (-0.19). Their offense has been less productive, ranking 64th in overall EPA per play (0.06) and 89th through the air (0.01).

No. 12 Iowa (9-2) — Up 1

Week 12 Result: W 34-17 at Illinois

Week 13 Opponent: vs. Nebraska

What the PFF data says: Iowa‘s defense continues to provide the foundation for its success. The Hawkeyes rank seventh in overall EPA allowed per play (-0.17) and second against the run (-0.24), while opponents average just 0.97 points per drive. Offensively, Iowa ranks 53rd in EPA per play (0.09) and averages 2.15 points per drive.

No. 13 Indiana (9-2) — Down 7

Week 12 Result: L 27-24 at Washington

Week 13 Opponent: vs. Purdue

What the PFF data says: Indiana‘s loss to Washington sends the Hoosiers down seven spots, although their overall efficiency remains strong. They rank 22nd in offensive EPA per play (0.16) and 14th defensively (-0.13). Indiana has been particularly effective against the run, ranking sixth in rushing EPA allowed per play (-0.20), while its passing attack ranks 23rd in offensive EPA (0.24).

No. 14 Oregon (8-3) — No Change

Week 12 Result: W 45-7 at Michigan State

Week 13 Opponent: vs. Washington

What the PFF data says: Oregon has produced good efficiency numbers across all four major offensive and defensive categories. The Ducks rank 38th in offensive EPA per play (0.12) and 19th defensively (-0.11). Their passing attack generates 0.16 EPA per play, while the defense allows -0.11 EPA per pass play and -0.10 against the run.

No. 15 USC (8-3) — Up 1

Week 12 Result: W 35-21 vs. Maryland

Week 13 Opponent: at UCLA

What the PFF data says: USC‘s offense has been significantly more productive than its defense. The Trojans rank 19th in offensive EPA per play (0.17), led by a passing attack that ranks 13th at 0.28 EPA per play. Defensively, USC ranks 111th in overall EPA allowed (0.11) and 109th against the pass (0.15). That disparity stands out ahead of a matchup with UCLA‘s top-ranked defense.

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No. 16 Oklahoma (7-4) — Up 6

Week 12 Result: W 28-7 vs. Texas A&M

Week 13 Opponent: at Missouri

What the PFF data says: Oklahoma‘s six-place rise follows a strong defensive showing against Texas A&M. The Sooners rank 19th in defensive EPA allowed per play (-0.11) and 11th against the pass (-0.14). Their offense has been much less effective, ranking 109th in EPA per play (-0.05), with the rushing attack sitting 129th (-0.13). Oklahoma averages 1.63 points per offensive drive.

No. 17 Houston (8-3) — Up 3

Week 12 Result: W 34-31 at West Virginia

Week 13 Opponent: vs. Baylor

What the PFF data says: Houston ranks fourth in the FBS in offensive EPA per play (0.28), with both phases contributing to that production. The Cougars rank sixth in passing EPA per play (0.36) and fourth in rushing EPA (0.21), averaging 2.96 points per drive. Their defense has struggled to match that efficiency, ranking 109th in EPA allowed per play (0.10) and giving up 2.04 points per drive.

No. 18 Arizona (8-3) — Up 7

Week 12 Result: W 35-28 at Kansas State

Week 13 Opponent: vs. Arizona State

What the PFF data says: Arizona‘s seven-place rise is backed by an offense that ranks 26th in EPA per play (0.15). The Wildcats have been particularly effective through the air, ranking 18th in passing EPA per play (0.26), compared with 87th on the ground (-0.01). Their defense ranks 42nd in overall EPA allowed (-0.04), giving Arizona a positive efficiency differential entering its matchup with Arizona State.

No. 19 Florida (7-4) — Up 4

Week 12 Result: W 34-27 vs. Vanderbilt

Week 13 Opponent: at Florida State

What the PFF data says: Florida‘s offense has been more effective through the air, ranking 34th in passing EPA per play (0.18), compared with 69th in rushing EPA (0.03). The Gators rank 46th in overall offensive EPA (0.10) but 72nd defensively (0.03). Opponents average 1.98 points per drive against Florida.

No. 20 Louisville (8-3) — New

Week 12 Result: W 42-10 vs. Pittsburgh

Week 13 Opponent: at Kentucky

What the PFF data says: Louisville enters the rankings with one of the FBS's most efficient offenses. The Cardinals rank ninth in overall EPA per play (0.22), 12th in passing EPA (0.29) and 16th in rushing EPA (0.14). They average 2.78 points per drive, while the defense ranks 42nd in EPA allowed per play (-0.04).

No. 21 Ole Miss (7-4) — Up 3

Week 12 Result: W 59-17 vs. Wofford

Week 13 Opponent: vs. Mississippi State

What the PFF data says: Ole Miss has produced positive offensive efficiency through both the passing and rushing games. The Rebels rank 31st in overall offensive EPA per play (0.14), with the passing attack generating 0.17 EPA per play and the rushing game adding 0.10. Their defense has been less effective, ranking 80th in EPA allowed per play (0.04) and surrendering 1.89 points per drive.

No. 22 Boise State (9-2) — Down 7

Week 12 Result: L 22-20 vs. San Diego State

Week 13 Opponent: at Colorado State

What the PFF data says: Boise State‘s loss to San Diego State sends the Broncos down seven places despite an offense that ranks third in the FBS in EPA per play (0.29). Their passing attack also ranks third (0.43), and the rushing game ranks 11th (0.16). The defense remains the primary concern, ranking 111th in EPA allowed per play (0.11) and allowing 2.14 points per drive.

No. 23 Missouri (7-4) — New

Week 12 Result: W 28-14 vs. Kentucky

Week 13 Opponent: vs. Oklahoma

What the PFF data says: Missouri‘s passing game has been considerably more effective than its rushing attack. The Tigers rank 28th in passing EPA per play (0.22) but 104th on the ground (-0.05). Their defense ranks 42nd in overall EPA allowed per play (-0.04), with opponents averaging 1.64 points per drive.

No. 24 Nebraska (7-4) — New

Week 12 Result: W 31-28 vs. Ohio State

Week 13 Opponent: at Iowa

What the PFF data says: Nebraska enters the rankings with a strong defensive profile, ranking 14th in overall EPA allowed per play (-0.13). The Cornhuskers rank 19th against the pass (-0.12) and 17th against the run (-0.14), allowing just 1.22 points per drive. Their offense ranks 33rd in EPA per play (0.13), providing positive production in both the passing and rushing games.

No. 25 Liberty (10-1) — New

Week 12 Result: W 45-14 vs. Western Kentucky

Week 13 Opponent: at Missouri State

What the PFF data says: Liberty rounds out the top 25 with one of the more balanced efficiency profiles among the new entrants. The Flames rank 11th in offensive EPA per play (0.21) and 18th defensively (-0.12). Their passing attack ranks 11th at 0.30 EPA per play, while the defense ranks seventh against the run (-0.19). Liberty averages 2.76 points per offensive drive and allows 1.15.