Tristan Ti'a accounts for five touchdowns: The Auburn quarterback earned a 95.3 PFF overall grade in a 59-17 win over Samford. He completed 17 of 18 passes for 341 yards and four touchdowns without an interception, and he logged three big-time throws without a turnover-worthy play.

Lance Jackson headlines the defenders: The Texas edge defender posted the week's highest grade among FBS defenders (95.1) in a 45-3 win over Arkansas, generating five pressures (one sack) and making three defensive stops.

See more data: PFF's NCAA grades rank every FBS player by game, week or season — the full Week 12 leaderboards go well beyond the top 10.

With another week of college football in the books, PFF's grades offer a closer look at the players who delivered the best performances across the country.

PFF grades every player on every play, providing a detailed measure of individual performance that goes beyond the traditional box score. Below are the 10 highest-graded players at every position from Week 12 of the 2026 college football season.

Quarterbacks

Auburn quarterback Tristan Ti'a set the pace at the position with a 95.3 PFF overall grade in a 59-17 win over Samford. He completed 17 of 18 passes for 341 yards and four touchdowns without an interception. He finished with three big-time throws and didn't put the ball in harm's way once. It marked his fifth game without a turnover-worthy play this season.

Hauss Hejny earned a 91.7 PFF overall grade against Fresno State, good for No. 6 at the position. He went 27-for-40 for 413 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He didn't commit a turnover-worthy play on 45 dropbacks, and he added 79 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

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Running backs

Brandon Smith (89.0) was the No. 2 running back in Week 12 in a 45-7 win over Michigan State. He turned 14 carries into 121 yards and two touchdowns. He churned out 95 yards after contact and forced seven missed tackles.

UCF running back Duke Watson made life miserable for opposing defenders in Week 12, turning 16 carries into 113 rushing yards (7.1 yards per attempt). He did most of his damage after contact, racking up 73 yards after contact and averaging 4.56 yards after contact per attempt. But the most impressive number? Watson forced a whopping 13 missed tackles, the most of any FBS running back in Week 12. No other running back forced more than nine.

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Wide receivers

Deuce Alexander tops this week's list after earning a 92.9 PFF overall grade in a 59-17 win over Wofford. He went five-for-five on targets for 128 yards and two touchdowns. He also averaged 9.85 yards per route run.

Auburn wide receiver Keshaun Singleton checked in at No. 2 (91.7) in a 59-17 win over Samford. He caught all six of his targets for 150 yards and three touchdowns. He also averaged 7.50 yards per route run and hauled in two contested catches.

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0.00 50.00 100.00 150.00 Targeted QB Rating 0.00 2.00 4.00 6.00 8.00 Yards / Route Run AVG AVG Singleton Nimrod Smith Sowell Sides Chase Hernandez Freeman Evans III Treadway Coppock Jr. Rogers Olugbode Harris Ibekwe Derry Becker Faison Durr Jr. Williams Knight Johnson Reuben Smith Jr. Williams Stevenson Montgomery Sanders Hatcher Valsin Sparks Eager Moore Jr. Lyons Darby Wingo Marshall Seldon Singleton Jr. Freeman Kubecka Gill Jr. Neer Robinson Richardson Robinson Mosley Brown Lee Graves Greene Jr. Branch Hinton Dozier Dorsey Roebuck McNeal Singleton Jr. O'Neill McCoy Dixon Ross Craver Lacy Meeks Nicholas Shipp Hornes Simmons Hamilton Isom Jacobs Johnson Person Copeland Trimble Mizell Anderson Garcia Lewis Gilmer St. Romain Hawkins Porter Ganashamoorthy Calloway Wilson Epps Libman Richardson Diaz Wade Mickens Moore Washington Robinson Hohlt Hines Webb Sategna III Smith Hayes Moore Thomas Huggins Martin Sampson Jr. Jordan Magee Foley Myers Bowick Jennings Sherrill Harris Barnes Clark Collins Canion Naves Dawn Jr. Carter Dallas Wagner Amador II Green Dorwart Burris Preston Thomas Simmons Boldin Jr. Neider Pickett Gary Upshaw Fuhrmann Lewis Moore Taylor Graves Jenkins Kasper Burns Jr. Morrissette Early Jr. Davis Lopez Rockwell Hendricks Bowman Johnson Dabbs Russell III Black Billups-Williams Brown Livingstone Acevedo Francis Williams III Hill Cunningham Brooks Jr. Dia-Johnson Henry Robinson George Johnson Salley Jr. Danzy Page Cox Williams Young Cannon Clark Morgan Hicks Pegan Gilbert Vander Zee Brown IV Wilde Gibson Dwyer Culliver Munroe Allen Elzy Abdul-Rahim Gladding Morrow Legree Phillips Wesco Jr. Lott McGee Riles Ridley Barnett Jr. Tibbs Bedgood Reid Mason Bryson Devereaux Burris Eligon II Sweeney Rodriguez Manning Harris Williams Banks Boggs Small Barkate Carter Rodgers Humphreys Matthews Townsend Jones Avit Dickerson Wright Darling Taylor McClellan Fulghum Jones Polite Jr. Timmons Jr. McCray Mizell Glasker Calwise Jr. Parker Watson Horton McClure Dalton Cobb Tipton Reed White Vines-Bright Blood Nelson Hayes Rowe Jr. Sample Strong Williams Lewis Hunter III Bermudez Lewis Jr. Wilson Coleman Dimopoulos Allen III Pickett III Stafford Jr. Marsh Foster Thomas Jr. Eley Hurry McDaniel Clifton Brown Hoch Walker Brown Ross-Simmons Harper Young Johnson Jackson Smith Carnes Burnside Brooks Hoch Wilson III Keyes Miller Johnson Hunter Black III Mack Lawson Bonelli Kekahuna Hammer Cheeks Brown McKenzie Lofton Robinson Trujillo Smith Morgan Cooper Ellis Moa Boone-Nelson II McCuin Staley Brown Harbor Williams Gregory Hutchison Brown Stevenson Prosper Tracy Williams Burton Morris Brown-Stephens Coenen Freeman Hayes Solomon Graham Lee Wilson Sadler English Patterson Eusebio Greene Barney Jr. Kinchen Gardner Waseem Magwood Hampton McDougle The same players and metrics are available as a sortable table on each team's Leaders tab.

Tight ends

The top spot belongs to Ole Miss‘ Caleb Odom, whose 96.2 PFF overall grade was the best among 101 qualifying tight ends. He caught all three of his targets for 110 yards and one touchdown. He also averaged 13.75 yards per route run and forced three missed tackles after the catch.

Tulane got a big day from Cameron Roberts, who earned a 95.1 PFF overall grade in a 28-24 win over North Texas. He went four-for-four for 81 yards and two touchdowns. He caught both of his contested targets and generated a perfect 158.3 passer rating.

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Offensive tackles

Eric Smith led all FBS offensive tackles with an 87.3 PFF overall grade in Week 12, powering Miami (OH) to a 20-3 win over Kent State. He didn't allow a single pressure across 14 pass-blocking snaps, and he paired it with an 85.9 run-blocking grade.

Indiana‘s Carter Smith ranked No. 9 with an 80.1 PFF overall grade against Washington. Opposing pass-rushers came up empty against him, as he allowed zero pressures on 34 pass-blocking snaps on his way to an 88.8 pass-blocking grade.

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Guards

No guard graded higher than Miami (OH)‘s Andrew Lowry in Week 12, as he posted an 89.0 PFF overall grade in a 20-3 win over Kent State. He kept a clean sheet in pass protection, allowing no pressures on 14 pass-blocking snaps, and he paired it with an 87.6 run-blocking grade.

Illinois guard Brandon Henderson checked in at No. 9 (79.0) against Iowa. He didn't allow a single pressure across 44 pass-blocking snaps, earning a 78.7 pass-blocking grade.

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Centers

Mikel Udengwu led all FBS centers with an 87.9 PFF overall grade in Week 12, powering Texas State to a 42-14 win over Washington State. He kept a clean sheet in pass protection, allowing no pressures on 24 pass-blocking snaps.

Jake Maikkula earned a 75.6 PFF overall grade in a 28-7 win over Texas A&M, good for No. 8 at the position. He allowed zero pressures on 38 pass-blocking snaps on his way to an 84.2 pass-blocking grade.

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Interior defenders

The top spot belongs to Kansas‘ Blake Herold, whose 94.1 PFF overall grade was the best among 579 qualifying interior defenders. He racked up four total pressures — one sack, one hit and two hurries — from 27 pass-rush snaps and added five additional defensive stops.

Elijah Hughes (90.3) was the No. 3 interior defender in Week 12 in a 24-3 win over SMU. He generated two pressures as a pass-rusher, recording four defensive stops in total.

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Edge defenders

Texas edge defender Lance Jackson piled up five total pressures — one sack, one hit and three hurries — from 15 pass-rush snaps in Week 12.

Akron‘s Dahvon Frazier ranked No. 9 with an 87.9 PFF overall grade in a 34-33 win over Massachusetts. He generated four total pressures — two sacks and two hurries — from 20 pass-rush snaps.

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0.0% 5.0% 10.0% 15.0% Run Stop % · Run Defense 0.0% 10.0% 20.0% 30.0% Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush AVG AVG Cheeks Harris III Thompson Heldt Davis Santiago Traore Lester Jr. Hardy Thompson Lubin Humphrey-Grace Day Ross Henry Daley Hayward Addison Wyatt Whitson Simmons Uiagalelei Tuioti Neal Johnson Pierre Stevens Oyebadejo Harris Boney Woods Elee Reed Jr. Nichols Osunsanmi Webb Stewart Kitchen Kilbane Norman Greene Purchase Crawford Umanmielen White Saka Stewart Maldonado Johnson Lewis Smith Adeleye Charles Fobbs-White Daley Johnson Hopkins Fisher Young Thompkins Green Patterson III Lawson Oyewale Ponder Lane West Williams Okoye Clegg Anene Talley Wafle Kennedy Ezeogu Lolesio Nixon Harris Jr. Washington M'Pemba Jordan White Burgos Smith Omopariola Mack Jackson Dyson III Lafaele Kromah Carpenter Franklin Holtzclaw Akana Hoilette Jr. Soares Jr. Crothers Desir Nwosisi Weathersby Gobaira Brinkley Pietrzak Jones Henry Hall Jr. Bryant Camac Ward Perkins Blount Ta'ase Edwards Gregory Mathis Lightfoot McCray Epenesa Murray Bond Smith Kaminski Adebawore Taylor Huddleston Ishmail McPherson Kreul James Searcy Bate Atkinson Harvey Brown Terrell Smith II Chapman Bush Jr. Thompson Jackson Jr. Wayne Wein Sacca Porter Boone Merrieweather Moore George Russaw Smith Schobel Allen O'Connor Lenhardt Howard Scott Whitaker Jr. Kirschke Shelby Jones Jr. Clayton Smith Nwaneri James Fruean Satchell Cooper Ballard Rhodes Jr. Wilson II McCoy Taylor Manley Brooks Burnham Bacon Lang Janikowski Talib Dye Kolenge White-McClain Williams Pitre Fearbry Dillon Merritt Capers Williams Williams Okaka Holloman Boykin Menz Brown Kennedy Keeley Johnson Davis Collins McCutchin Bauer O'Rourke Anyanwu Campbell Trick Johnson Anderson Jr. Mack II Abou Jaoude Davis Staples Jonah-Ajonye Blomstrom Cowan Durham-Campbell Herring Williams Adedire Lisle Kemajou Smith Simms III Fitzgerald Walker Guyton Koumba Hugo Carter Madden Carter Muragin McKinley Smith Soles Jr. Works Womack Taumoepeau Afogho Smith Ezeogu Jenkins Kirks Tafiti Anderson The same players and metrics are available as a sortable table on each team's Leaders tab.

Linebackers

Dillon Moore tops this week's list after earning a 90.7 PFF overall grade in a 34-27 win over Eastern Michigan. He recorded 10 tackles, seven of which went down as defensive stops. He also came away with one interception.

Western Kentucky got a big day from Jaylen Wester, who earned an 86.6 PFF overall grade against Liberty. He made 12 tackles, five of which went down as defensive stops.

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Cornerbacks

Kahmel Johnson led all FBS cornerbacks with a 92.0 PFF overall grade in Week 12. Quarterbacks completed one of two passes into his coverage for -5 yards, and he recorded one pass breakup.

California cornerback Jae'on Young checked in at No. 2 (90.6) against Stanford. He gave up three catches on nine targets for 30 yards while recording five pass breakups. He made his presence felt against the run as well, producing two defensive stops.

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Safeties

No safety graded higher than Navy‘s Maxwell Williams in Week 12, as he posted a 91.5 PFF overall grade in a 38-34 win over Memphis. He allowed four catches on six targets for 23 yards while recording one interception and two pass breakups.

Isaiah Green (90.1) was the No. 3 safety in Week 12 in a 22-20 win over Boise State. He allowed one catch on four targets for 6 yards and came down with one interception.

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