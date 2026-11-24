- Tristan Ti'a accounts for five touchdowns: The Auburn quarterback earned a 95.3 PFF overall grade in a 59-17 win over Samford. He completed 17 of 18 passes for 341 yards and four touchdowns without an interception, and he logged three big-time throws without a turnover-worthy play.
- Lance Jackson headlines the defenders: The Texas edge defender posted the week's highest grade among FBS defenders (95.1) in a 45-3 win over Arkansas, generating five pressures (one sack) and making three defensive stops.
- See more data: PFF's NCAA grades rank every FBS player by game, week or season — the full Week 12 leaderboards go well beyond the top 10.
With another week of college football in the books, PFF's grades offer a closer look at the players who delivered the best performances across the country.
PFF grades every player on every play, providing a detailed measure of individual performance that goes beyond the traditional box score. Below are the 10 highest-graded players at every position from Week 12 of the 2026 college football season.
Quarterbacks
- Tristan Ti'a, Auburn
- Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss
- Caden Veltkamp, Florida Atlantic
- Nicco Marchiol, Northwestern
- Austin Mack, Alabama
- Hauss Hejny, Colorado State
- Rocco Becht, Penn State
- Arch Manning, Texas
- Gio Lopez, Wake Forest
- Ayden Pereira, Georgia State
Auburn quarterback Tristan Ti'a set the pace at the position with a 95.3 PFF overall grade in a 59-17 win over Samford. He completed 17 of 18 passes for 341 yards and four touchdowns without an interception. He finished with three big-time throws and didn't put the ball in harm's way once. It marked his fifth game without a turnover-worthy play this season.
Hauss Hejny earned a 91.7 PFF overall grade against Fresno State, good for No. 6 at the position. He went 27-for-40 for 413 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He didn't commit a turnover-worthy play on 45 dropbacks, and he added 79 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
Running backs
- Jekail Middlebrook, Virginia
- Brandon Smith, Oregon
- Duke Watson, UCF
- Rayshon Luke, Fresno State
- Nolan James Jr., Notre Dame
- King Miller, USC
- A'Marion Peterson, UTSA
- Jahiem White, North Texas
- Deuce Lawrence, Wake Forest
- Darius Taylor, Minnesota
Brandon Smith (89.0) was the No. 2 running back in Week 12 in a 45-7 win over Michigan State. He turned 14 carries into 121 yards and two touchdowns. He churned out 95 yards after contact and forced seven missed tackles.
UCF running back Duke Watson made life miserable for opposing defenders in Week 12, turning 16 carries into 113 rushing yards (7.1 yards per attempt). He did most of his damage after contact, racking up 73 yards after contact and averaging 4.56 yards after contact per attempt. But the most impressive number? Watson forced a whopping 13 missed tackles, the most of any FBS running back in Week 12. No other running back forced more than nine.
Wide receivers
- Deuce Alexander, Ole Miss
- Keshaun Singleton, Auburn
- Chas Nimrod, Auburn
- Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State
- Chase Sowell, Penn State
- Emmett Mosley V, Texas
- Easton Messer, Florida Atlantic
- Landon Sides, East Carolina
- Colin Chase, Temple
- Carlos Hernandez, Wake Forest
Deuce Alexander tops this week's list after earning a 92.9 PFF overall grade in a 59-17 win over Wofford. He went five-for-five on targets for 128 yards and two touchdowns. He also averaged 9.85 yards per route run.
Auburn wide receiver Keshaun Singleton checked in at No. 2 (91.7) in a 59-17 win over Samford. He caught all six of his targets for 150 yards and three touchdowns. He also averaged 7.50 yards per route run and hauled in two contested catches.
Tight ends
- Caleb Odom, Ole Miss
- Cameron Roberts, Tulane
- Jabari Bush, Arkansas State
- Jaden Reddell, Georgia
- Caden Jensen, Louisiana
- Parker Poloskey, Army
- Tyler Little, Arkansas State
- Rocky Beers, Oklahoma
- Luke Dehnicke, Northwestern
- Cooper Flanagan, Notre Dame
The top spot belongs to Ole Miss‘ Caleb Odom, whose 96.2 PFF overall grade was the best among 101 qualifying tight ends. He caught all three of his targets for 110 yards and one touchdown. He also averaged 13.75 yards per route run and forced three missed tackles after the catch.
Tulane got a big day from Cameron Roberts, who earned a 95.1 PFF overall grade in a 28-24 win over North Texas. He went four-for-four for 81 yards and two touchdowns. He caught both of his contested targets and generated a perfect 158.3 passer rating.
Offensive tackles
- Eric Smith, Miami (Ohio)
- Ty Haywood, Alabama
- Lance Heard, Kentucky
- Jackson Lloyd, Alabama
- Elijah Paige, USC
- Matt Hofer, Toledo
- McKale Boley, Virginia
- Isaac Sohn, Sam Houston State
- Carter Smith, Indiana
- Jacob Booth, Central Michigan
Eric Smith led all FBS offensive tackles with an 87.3 PFF overall grade in Week 12, powering Miami (OH) to a 20-3 win over Kent State. He didn't allow a single pressure across 14 pass-blocking snaps, and he paired it with an 85.9 run-blocking grade.
Indiana‘s Carter Smith ranked No. 9 with an 80.1 PFF overall grade against Washington. Opposing pass-rushers came up empty against him, as he allowed zero pressures on 34 pass-blocking snaps on his way to an 88.8 pass-blocking grade.
Guards
- Andrew Lowry, Miami (Ohio)
- Michael Carroll, Alabama
- Bamidele Badusi, Texas State
- Joseph Hanson, Oklahoma State
- John Iannuzzi, Central Michigan
- Malik Aliane, New Mexico
- Nick Brooks, Alabama
- Eric King, Temple
- Brandon Henderson, Illinois
- Graceson Spann, Sam Houston State
No guard graded higher than Miami (OH)‘s Andrew Lowry in Week 12, as he posted an 89.0 PFF overall grade in a 20-3 win over Kent State. He kept a clean sheet in pass protection, allowing no pressures on 14 pass-blocking snaps, and he paired it with an 87.6 run-blocking grade.
Illinois guard Brandon Henderson checked in at No. 9 (79.0) against Iowa. He didn't allow a single pressure across 44 pass-blocking snaps, earning a 78.7 pass-blocking grade.
Centers
- Mikel Udengwu, Texas State
- Kris Manu, Miami (Ohio)
- Braden Smith, Iowa State
- Phillip Gray, Memphis
- Nicholas Gallegos, Eastern Michigan
- Cole Best, Auburn
- Carson Hinzman, Ohio State
- Jake Maikkula, Oklahoma
- Losini Maka, Central Michigan
- Chris Moreno, Middle Tennessee
Mikel Udengwu led all FBS centers with an 87.9 PFF overall grade in Week 12, powering Texas State to a 42-14 win over Washington State. He kept a clean sheet in pass protection, allowing no pressures on 24 pass-blocking snaps.
Jake Maikkula earned a 75.6 PFF overall grade in a 28-7 win over Texas A&M, good for No. 8 at the position. He allowed zero pressures on 38 pass-blocking snaps on his way to an 84.2 pass-blocking grade.
Interior defenders
- Blake Herold, Kansas
- Keenan Wilson, North Dakota State
- Elijah Hughes, Notre Dame
- Mateen Ibirogba, Texas Tech
- Jourdin Crawford, Auburn
- Tegen Seeds, Wyoming
- Bodie Schoonover, BYU
- Obald Niyonkuru, North Dakota State
- Jaimeon Winfield, USC
- Malik Autry, Auburn
The top spot belongs to Kansas‘ Blake Herold, whose 94.1 PFF overall grade was the best among 579 qualifying interior defenders. He racked up four total pressures — one sack, one hit and two hurries — from 27 pass-rush snaps and added five additional defensive stops.
Elijah Hughes (90.3) was the No. 3 interior defender in Week 12 in a 24-3 win over SMU. He generated two pressures as a pass-rusher, recording four defensive stops in total.
Edge defenders
- Lance Jackson, Texas
- MJ Stroud, Georgia Southern
- Sebastian Cheeks, Wisconsin
- Jaquez Wilkes, Auburn
- Tausili Akana, BYU
- Jordan Renaud, Ole Miss
- Aiden Gobaira, UCLA
- Dylan Spencer, UTSA
- Dahvon Frazier, Akron
- David Onuoha, North Texas
Texas edge defender Lance Jackson piled up five total pressures — one sack, one hit and three hurries — from 15 pass-rush snaps in Week 12.
Akron‘s Dahvon Frazier ranked No. 9 with an 87.9 PFF overall grade in a 34-33 win over Massachusetts. He generated four total pressures — two sacks and two hurries — from 20 pass-rush snaps.
Linebackers
- Dillon Moore, Western Michigan
- Cole Kozlowski, UCF
- Kalib Perry, Louisville
- Jaylen Wester, Western Kentucky
- Kamar Mothudi, California
- Jayden Montgomery, Iowa
- Edwin Spillman, Tennessee
- Dee Crayton, UNLV
- Kolbe Fields, Louisiana Tech
- T.J. Capers, Louisville
Dillon Moore tops this week's list after earning a 90.7 PFF overall grade in a 34-27 win over Eastern Michigan. He recorded 10 tackles, seven of which went down as defensive stops. He also came away with one interception.
Western Kentucky got a big day from Jaylen Wester, who earned an 86.6 PFF overall grade against Liberty. He made 12 tackles, five of which went down as defensive stops.
Cornerbacks
- Kahmel Johnson, UCF
- Jae'on Young, California
- Isaiah Reed, Massachusetts
- Alexander Perez, Air Force
- Donovan Jones, Nebraska
- Leroy Bryant, Stanford
- Jackson Bennee, Utah
- Courtland Guillory, Oklahoma
- Devon Jordan, Baylor
- Justin Ross, Virginia
Kahmel Johnson led all FBS cornerbacks with a 92.0 PFF overall grade in Week 12. Quarterbacks completed one of two passes into his coverage for -5 yards, and he recorded one pass breakup.
California cornerback Jae'on Young checked in at No. 2 (90.6) against Stanford. He gave up three catches on nine targets for 30 yards while recording five pass breakups. He made his presence felt against the run as well, producing two defensive stops.
Safeties
- Maxwell Williams, Navy
- Sam Fongang, Louisiana Tech
- Isaiah Green, San Diego State
- Ty Benefield, LSU
- Raider Damuni, BYU
- Quentavius Scandrett, Ball State
- Jasper Beeler, Cincinnati
- Taeden Rogers, Louisiana Tech
- Kaleb Purdy, Appalachian State
- Jaeden McMillan, Florida International
No safety graded higher than Navy‘s Maxwell Williams in Week 12, as he posted a 91.5 PFF overall grade in a 38-34 win over Memphis. He allowed four catches on six targets for 23 yards while recording one interception and two pass breakups.
Isaiah Green (90.1) was the No. 3 safety in Week 12 in a 22-20 win over Boise State. He allowed one catch on four targets for 6 yards and came down with one interception.