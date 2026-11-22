Notre Dame defeats SMU: The Fighting Irish earned a 24-3 victory over SMU in one of the featured college football results.

Several games featured high-scoring finishes: Fresno State defeated Colorado State 49-42, while Wake Forest defeated Georgia Tech 50-29.

Full slate of college football results: The scoreboard includes 70 final scores, with links to individual game pages in PFF Premium Stats.

The 2026 college football scores roundup features final results from 70 games, including Notre Dame's 24-3 victory over SMU and New Mexico's 24-17 win over Wyoming. Fresno State defeated Colorado State 49-42, while Wake Forest outlasted Georgia Tech 50-29 in two of the highest-scoring contests listed.

Each matchup links to its corresponding PFF Premium Stats game page for additional data.