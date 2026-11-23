Nicco Marchiol isn't giving defenses a chance: Northwestern quarterback Nicco Marchiol has yet to record a turnover-worthy play this season. His 0.0% turnover-worthy play rate is the lowest among 180 FBS quarterbacks with at least 100 dropbacks.

Jordan Collins is making every route count: When Navy‘s Jordan Collins runs a route, good things tend to happen. His 4.10 yards per route run leads all 270 FBS tight ends with at least 65 routes this season.

There's plenty more where that came from: PFF's NCAA grades let you rank every FBS player by game, week or season. Dive into the full Week 12 leaderboards to see who else is standing out.

Another week of college football brings another wave of standout performances, surprising results and emerging trends. But some of the most revealing developments go beyond the scoreboard.

Using PFF's player grades and advanced metrics, we take a closer look at the performances and trends that stood out in Week 12, highlighting the players, position groups and teams whose numbers tell an interesting story.

1. Nicco Marchiol is protecting the football

Northwestern quarterback Nicco Marchiol‘s turnover-worthy play percentage (0.0%) is the lowest among the 180 FBS quarterbacks with at least 100 dropbacks this season. That's zero turnover-worthy plays on 113 dropbacks. He earned a 92.4 PFF overall grade in Week 12's 20-17 loss to Minnesota.

2. Jordan Collins is making every route count

Navy‘s Jordan Collins has turned just 79 routes into eight catches for 324 yards, averaging an FBS-leading 4.10 yards per route run among 270 tight ends with at least 65 routes this season. In Week 12, Collins earned a 62.3 PFF overall grade in Navy‘s 38-34 win over Memphis.

3. Tyler Thompson is a nightmare for opposing quarterbacks

Getting to the quarterback has become a habit for Louisville edge defender Tyler Thompson. He's generated 44 pressures on just 197 pass-rush snaps this season, good for a 22.3% pressure rate that leads all 522 FBS edge defenders with at least 70 pass-rush snaps.

4. Throwing at Scooter Jackson is a dangerous game

Opposing quarterbacks haven't had much luck testing UCLA cornerback Scooter Jackson. He's allowed just 15 catches on 50 targets while picking off five passes, holding quarterbacks to a microscopic 9.1 passer rating when targeted. That's the lowest mark among 550 FBS cornerbacks with at least 15 targets this season.

5. Charlie Becker has been as sure-handed as they come

Indiana‘s Charlie Becker has given his quarterbacks plenty of reasons to trust him. He's been targeted 87 times this season without a single drop, the most targets of any FBS wide receiver yet to put a ball on the ground. Becker has turned those opportunities into 59 catches for 1,117 yards, and his 90.4 PFF overall grade ranks third among 624 FBS wide receivers with at least 155 offensive snaps.

PFF Premium Stats · 2026 season Charlie Becker Rank among 690 qualifying WRs Overall grade 5th of 690 Receiving grade 7th of 690 Receiving yards 16th of 690 Touchdowns 9th of 690 See PFF player profile

6. Ashton Beers is a brick wall in pass protection

Good luck getting past Minnesota center Ashton Beers. He's yet to surrender a single pressure across 102 pass-blocking snaps this season, earning an FBS-best 99.0% pass-block win rate.

7. A.J. Holmes Jr. is wrecking pockets

Texas Tech interior defender A.J. Holmes Jr. has made life miserable for opposing quarterbacks. His 50 total pressures, including 12 sacks and five quarterback hits, lead all FBS interior defenders this season.

8. Keshawn Davila isn't allowing much in coverage

Throwing in the direction of North Texas cornerback Keshawn Davila hasn't gotten offenses very far. He's surrendered just 16 yards across 103 coverage snaps this season, an FBS-best 0.16 yards allowed per coverage snap among 608 cornerbacks with at least 85 coverage snaps.

9. Jaden Reddell is a handful after the catch

Getting the ball to Georgia tight end Jaden Reddell is only half the battle for opposing defenses. Bringing him down is the other. Reddell is averaging an FBS-leading 11.1 yards after the catch per reception among 187 tight ends with at least 10 catches, and he's forced eight missed tackles along the way. His 77.1 PFF overall grade also ranks 14th among 340 FBS tight ends with at least 150 offensive snaps.

10. Brent Gordon Jr. is a quarterback's worst nightmare

Louisiana cornerback Brent Gordon Jr. has made a habit of getting his hands on the football. His 17 combined interceptions and pass breakups — two picks and 15 pass breakups — lead all FBS cornerbacks this season. Gordon has been just as impressive on a snap-by-snap basis, earning a 90.9 PFF overall grade that ranks first among 608 FBS cornerbacks with at least 155 defensive snaps.

11. Jacob Anderson is paving the way in the run game

When it comes to opening running lanes, few have done it better than Oregon State offensive tackle Jacob Anderson. His 88.8 run-blocking grade leads all 328 FBS offensive tackles with at least 120 run-blocking snaps this season. He's also allowed just 16 pressures across 269 pass-blocking snaps, helping him earn an 81.1 PFF overall grade that ranks 13th among 354 tackles with at least 165 offensive snaps.

12. Tawfiq Thomas is a force against the run

Running up the middle against Georgia Tech hasn't been easy with Tawfiq Thomas in the trenches. His 30 defensive stops lead all FBS interior defenders this season, and he's earned an impressive 85.6 run-defense grade.

13. Mason Posa has been a tackling machine

Wisconsin linebacker Mason Posa has been everywhere the ball goes this season. He's racked up 108 tackles, including an FBS-leading 57 defensive stops. His production has been backed by strong grades, too. Posa's 90.7 PFF overall grade ranks fifth among 463 FBS linebackers with at least 170 defensive snaps.

14. Robert Stevens III is setting the standard in coverage

Linebackers aren't always known for their coverage ability, but Arkansas State‘s Robert Stevens III has made it his calling card. His 91.1 coverage grade leads all 432 FBS linebackers with at least 80 coverage snaps this season.

15. Bo MacCormack III put Boston College on his back

Boston College leaned heavily on Bo MacCormack III in Week 12, and he delivered. The running back piled up 236 rushing yards on 30 carries, the most by any FBS running back that week, while forcing two missed tackles. His performance helped power Boston College to a 27-15 win over Syracuse.

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16. Umari Hatcher couldn't be stopped through the air

Syracuse wide receiver Umari Hatcher gave the Boston College secondary all it could handle in Week 12. He hauled in 11 of his 16 targets for 212 yards and a touchdown, leading all FBS wide receivers in receiving yards for the week. Even in Syracuse‘s 27-15 loss, Hatcher was a bright spot.

17. George MacIntyre is keeping mistakes off the stat sheet

Tennessee quarterback George MacIntyre has made taking care of the football a priority. He hasn't recorded a turnover-worthy play in five straight games, a stretch spanning 117 dropbacks dating back to before Week 7.

18. Stone Saunders knows how to escape trouble

Pressure doesn't necessarily mean a sack when San Diego State quarterback Stone Saunders is under center. He's been sacked just once all season, and his 2.4% pressure-to-sack rate is the second-lowest among 180 FBS quarterbacks with at least 100 dropbacks.

19. Caden Veltkamp is setting the pace at quarterback

Florida Atlantic quarterback Caden Veltkamp‘s 92.1 passing grade leads all 180 FBS quarterbacks with at least 100 dropbacks, and he's thrown 33 touchdown passes against just six interceptions. Veltkamp kept rolling in Week 12, earning a 93.2 PFF overall grade in Florida Atlantic‘s 35-14 win over USF.

20. Jacqawn McRoy kept his quarterback's jersey clean

North Carolina offensive tackle Jacqawn McRoy didn't give opposing pass-rushers an inch in Week 12. He logged 57 pass-blocking snaps without surrendering a single pressure, the most of any FBS offensive tackle that week. McRoy earned a 65.2 pass-blocking grade in North Carolina‘s 41-24 loss to Virginia.