PFF's Mock Draft Simulator: Most-picked 2024 NFL Draft prospects for every team

• Bears fans remain fixated on a Caleb Williams-Marvin Harrison Jr. pairing: Nearly 60% of drafters have Chicago selecting Williams at No. 1, and almost 50% have Harrison going off the board at No. 3.

• Notre Dame tackle Joe Alt is a popular top-10 pick: He owns an 87.8 overall grade this season and is three teams' top choice.

We are at the point of the 2023 NFL season where some teams' fans have already turned their attention to the 2024 NFL Draft.

The PFF mock draft simulator can help with that, and here we dive into the two most drafted players for each team.

Editor's Note: Due to week-to-week fluctuating draft positions, some teams' most-picked players may be far higher or lower on the PFF big board than expected.

Pick 1: Chicago Bears (via Panthers)

Most-picked player: QB Caleb Williams, USC (58.9%)

Second choice: WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State (24.7%)

It still feels like quarterback or bust for the Chicago Bears, although the second-most-drafted player for them, even at No. 1, is Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harison Jr. Is that because fans believe in Justin Fields, or is it a reflection of fans being nervous about Williams’ down season in 2023?

Pick 2: Arizona Cardinals

Most-picked player: T Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State (16.5%)

Second choice: QB Drake Maye, North Carolina (14.6%)

For a while, we talked about the Cardinals selecting a quarterback to reset their roster timeline and winning window with a new regime. But that doesn’t feel like it’s the case anymore, and that is reflected in the team's most-drafted player, Olu Fashanu. Fashanu and Paris Johnson Jr. would give the Cardinals two young, talented offensive tackles to keep Kyler Murray clean in the pocket.

Pick 3: Chicago Bears

Most-picked player: WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State (47.7%)

Second choice: T Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State (18.7%)

If Harrison is being picked at a near 25% rate with the No. 1 pick, he is certainly the favorite at No. 3 for Chicago. This is a big need for the Bears' franchise, even with D.J. Moore and Darnell Mooney on the roster.

Pick 4: Denver Broncos

Most-picked player: QB Drake Maye, North Carolina (41.9%)

Second choice: QB Caleb Williams, USC (14.5%)

Russell Wilson’s contract feels constricting, but that hasn’t stopped Broncos fans from getting their next quarterback. While Williams isn’t often available for Denver to pick at their spot, fans are still locked in on either him or Drake Maye.

Pick 5: New York Giants

Most-picked player: T Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State (20.9%)

Second choice: T Joe Alt, Notre Dame (16.4%)

The Giants have disappointed this season, most notably along the offensive line. Andrew Thomas has blossomed into one of the best young tackles in the game, but on the other side, Evan Neal (39.0 PFF grade) has struggled. Drafting another starting tackle could let New York move Neal to guard, where he might be better suited.

Pick 6: New England Patriots

Most-picked player: T Joe Alt, Notre Dame (25.0%)

Second choice: T Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State (17.9%)

It might be a bit of a surprise not to see a quarterback for either of the Patriots' top two spots. However, the offensive line is the most logical choice if you’re not going after a replacement for Mac Jones.

Pick 7: Green Bay Packers

Most-picked player: T Joe Alt, Notre Dame (27.4%)

Second choice: DI Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois (8.4%)

With David Bakhtiari undergoing his fourth knee surgery and his future very unclear, it makes sense that Packers fans have prioritized an offensive tackle as their top choice. While it's surprising not to see an offensive tackle in the second spot, Newton is a high-floor interior defensive lineman — one who boasts an 82.9 PFF grade in 2023.

Pick 8: Los Angeles Chargers

Most-picked player: Edge Jared Verse, Florida State (14.5%)

Second choice: DI Leonard Taylor III, Miami (14.3%)

Chargers rookie Tuli Tuipulotu is playing well, but with Joey Bosa taking a step back in production and Khalil Mack getting up there in age, another edge player makes sense, especially the powerful Verse. The Florida State star is on track for a fourth straight season with an 80.0-plus pass-rushing grade.

Pick 9: Tennessee Titans

Most-picked player: T Joe Alt, Notre Dame (20.5%)

Second choice: WR Malik Nabers, LSU (16%)

Offensive tackle and wide receiver are two big needs for the Titans, so the fans have done well to target Alt and Nabers, who would both be immediate impact players. Titans fans should also get familiar with Oregon State offensive tackle Taliese Fuaga, who will be right in Tennessee's wheelhouse.

Pick 10: New Orleans Saints

Most-picked player: CB Cooper DeJean, Iowa (17.4%)

Second choice: CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama (14.6%)

This one feels a bit surprising. Cornerback could be a need for the Saints, but they do have talent there. Expect defensive linemen to crop up in the top mock draft results as the season goes on.

Pick 11: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Most-picked player: QB Bo Nix, Oregon (19.8%)

Second choice: QB Michael Penix Jr., Washington (15.3%)

There is no long-term love for Baker Mayfield from Buccaneers fans and general mock draft users, as both of Tampa’s most selected prospects are quarterbacks we project as mid-to-late first-round guys.

Pick 12: Indianapolis Colts

Most-picked player: WR Keon Coleman, Florida State (18.3%)

Second choice: WR Rome Odunze, Washington (17.1%)

Colts fans want to get better in the passing game. Adding either Rome Odunze or Keon Coleman would make that room a big strength and round out the team's offense for quarterback Anthony Richardson. Look out for Brock Bowers or Malik Nabers for Indianapolis, as well.

Pick 13: Las Vegas Raiders

Most-picked player: DI Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois (15.4%)

Second choice: CB Kalen King, Penn State (14.0%)

One would think the Raiders should target a quarterback, especially since they have been slotted higher than this in prior weeks. But the two defensive players listed here are certainly at positions of need.

Pick 14: Washington Commanders

Most-picked player: T Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State (19.4%)

Second choice: TE Brock Bowers, Georgia (16.6%)

Both of these picks make a ton of sense for the Commanders. Getting a young offensive tackle in the mix for an aging Charles Leno could be a great strategy. Bowers would pair well with Logan Thomas for the last year of his deal, then take over as the heavy-volume tight end from there.

Pick 15: Los Angeles Rams

Most-picked player: Edge Jared Verse, Florida State (14.2%)

Second choice: Edge Dallas Turner, Alabama (14.1%)

Though Byron Young has played well for the Rams through half the year, defensive line talent is still needed. Verse has the strength to play as a five-technique defensive end, while Young can be more of a stand-up rusher.

Pick 16: Arizona Cardinals (via Texans)

Most-picked player: WR Keon Coleman, Florida State (14.6%)

Second choice: DI Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois (11.3%)

Coleman is a flashy pick for the Cardinals, who also have trench needs. But with Arizona having a much earlier pick, it makes sense that fans are going trenches first and then targeting a skill position player here. The contested-catch beast that is Coleman would complement Marquise Brown‘s speed well.

Pick 17: New York Jets

Most-picked player: T Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State (24.7%)

Second choice: iOL Graham Barton, Duke (23.1%)

It’s all about the offensive line for the Jets, as it should be. Depending on where you think Alijah Vera-Tucker is going to play in 2024, Fuaga and Barton are both excellent choices.

Pick 18: Cincinnati Bengals

Most-picked player: DI Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois (19.2%)

Second choice: DI Leonard Taylor III, Miami Fla. (16.7%)

With DJ Reader’s contract coming to an end, the Bengals might need to find a replacement this offseason. That’s why the defensive line has both of the most selected spots. Newton brings a higher run-defense floor, while Taylor has a better pass-rush win rate.

Pick 19: Minnesota Vikings

Most-picked player: CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama (16.9%)

Second choice: QB Michael Penix Jr., Washington (14.7%)

The Vikings' biggest need right now is arguably cornerback, so McKinstry, as CB1, is logically the most drafted player. However, Penix being in the No. 2 spot points to a potential need if Kirk Cousins doesn’t re-sign after this season.

Pick 20: Atlanta Falcons

Most-picked player: Edge Chop Robinson, Penn State (12.1%)

Second choice: QB Michael Penix Jr., Washington (11.4%)

Robinson being the most selected prospect at just 12% shows that Falcons fans have made diverse selections so far this season. Added pass rush never hurts, and Penix as the second-most-picked prospect shows a desire to upgrade from Desmond Ridder.

Pick 21: Buffalo Bills

Most-picked player: WR Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State (21.1%)

Second choice: WR Rome Odunze, Washington (11.3%)

Injuries have hurt the Bills' overall outlook this season and beyond, but it’s becoming clear the fans are clamoring for another big-time pass catcher. Egbuka (75.6 PFF grade) and Odunze (83.2) are great choices.

Pick 22: Dallas Cowboys

Most-picked player: CB Nate Wiggins, Clemson (15.4%)

Second choice: CB Kalen King, Penn State (7.6%)

Losing Trevon Diggs was a tough blow for the Cowboys' defense this season. Wiggins, who has allowed just 39 yards into his coverage this season, is a talented cornerback and a perfect fit to play opposite Diggs when he returns.

Pick 23: Pittsburgh Steelers

Most-picked player: S Kamren Kinchens, Miami (21.8%)

Second choice: S Tyler Nubin, Minnesota (15.1%)

Secondary being where fans want to target for the Steelers in Round 1 makes a lot of sense, even with Minkah Fitzpatrick in the fold. Kinchens is the better athlete, but Nubin brings top-class awareness on the back end.

Pick 24: Houston Texans (via Browns)

Most-picked player: WR Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State (30.4%)

Second choice: WR Rome Odunze, Washington (15.1%)

The early returns on C.J. Stroud have been as good as the Texans could have hoped. But he still needs more passing weapons. Both Egbuka and Odunze sport 75.0-plus PFF grades in 2023.

Pick 25: Seattle Seahawks

Most-picked player: DI Leonard Taylor III, Miami (16.7%)

Second choice: QB Michael Penix Jr., Washington (12.8%)

Taylor makes a ton of sense. Seattle was in the conversation for Jalen Carter before last year’s draft but opted for cornerback Devon Witherspoon (88.5 PFF grade). Penix is a pick for the long term, with fans likely displaying some regional bias.

Pick 26: San Francisco 49ers

Most-picked player: T Amarius Mims, Georgia (17.3%)

Second choice: CB Kamari Lassiter, Georgia (16.7%)

Niners fans have been targeting cornerback and offensive tackle the most through mock drafts so far this season. Mims, as a right tackle, makes sense as an instant starter for this group opposite Trent Williams.

Pick 27: Jacksonville Jaguars

Most-picked player: CB Nate Wiggins, Clemson (22.7%)

Second choice: S Tyler Nubin, Minnesota (13.8%)

Wiggins would be an ideal player opposite Tyson Campbell to form a great cornerback duo, and Nubin would be a nice pairing with Andre Cisco on the back end.

Pick 28: Baltimore Ravens

Most-picked player: Edge Bralen Trice, Washington (14.8%)

Second choice: CB Nate Wiggins, Clemson (13.7%)

Both of these prospects could be great fits for the Ravens. As the season goes on, a cornerback should take the “most-drafted” spot.

Pick 29: Detroit Lions

Most-picked player: CB Josh Newton, TCU (18.6%)

Second choice: CB Nate Wiggins, Clemson (16.7%)

The Lions are coming along as a fairly complete football team, but cornerback talent would be welcomed. Both cornerback prospects being above a 15% pick rate checks out for current needs.

Pick 30: Miami Dolphins

Most-picked player: T Amarius Mims, Georgia (27.1%)

Second choice: T JC Latham, Alabama (15.2%)

The Dolphins don’t have many holes on their roster, but investing in the offensive line feels like the first place you’d look. Fans have been homing in on Mims, who fits Miami's style as a massive athlete at right tackle.

Pick 31: Kansas City Chiefs

Most-picked player: WR Adonai Mitchell, Texas (24.8%)

Second choice: WR Xavier Worthy, Texas (22.6%)

Texas receivers make up nearly 50% of all Chiefs selections this season in the mock draft simulator. Mitchell would bring great size at 6-foot-4.

Pick 32: Philadelphia Eagles

Most-picked player: LB Barrett Carter, Clemson (12.9%)

Second choice: CB Kamari Lassiter, Georgia (11.9%)

The Eagles could use more speed at linebacker, which is why the hyper-athletic Carter — with 60.0-plus grades in pass rushing, run defense and coverage — makes sense. But he leads the pack with just a 12.9% pick rate, so Eagles fans have been diverse in their selections.

Pick 33: Carolina Panthers

Most-picked player: WR Xavier Worthy, Texas (22.4%)

Second choice: WR Xavier Legette, South Carolina (17.5%)

Xavier Worthy’s speed is just what the doctor ordered for a Panthers receiver room that desperately needs guys who can separate. He ranks 15th in the Power Five in yards after the catch (286).

Pick 56: Cleveland Browns

Most-picked player: DI Brandon Dorlus, Oregon (17.4%)

Second choice: DI Mekhi Wingo, LSU (8.1%)

Despite the Browns' defensive success thus far in 2023, fans are locked in on the interior defensive line in their mock draft simulations. Dorlus would be a great fit for a defensive line that could get creative with different looks.