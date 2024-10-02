2025 NFL Mock Draft: Jaguars take WR/CB Travis Hunter at No. 1 overall, QB Shedeur Sanders lands with the Raiders

• Colorado CB/WR Travis Hunter goes No. 1 overall: The Jaguars need offensive line help, but Travis Hunter is too special to pass up. He’s one of the best wide receivers in the country (84.7 offensive grade) while simultaneously being one of the nation's top cornerbacks (85.1 defensive grade).

• Miami QB Cam Ward lands in the Big Apple: The end could be near for many current Giants players and decision-makers. Cam Ward is having a Heisman-like season, putting up an impressive 8.7% big-time throw percentage and a 91.2 passing grade through five weeks.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all of our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer, and more. Sign up now!

Estimated reading time: 9 minutes

A quarter of the NFL season is in the books, and as the action unfolds, so do the shifting team needs and draft order.

To keep PFF+ subscribers ahead of the game, we’ve refreshed the Mock Draft Simulator with the latest team needs and big board rankings. But we didn't stop there. With the draft landscape evolving, it’s the perfect time to unveil our first mock draft of the season.

Using the current standings four weeks into the season, here’s a look at what the 2025 NFL Draft could bring if the picks were made today.

1. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS: CB/WR TRAVIS HUNTER, COLORADO

The Jaguars need offensive line help, but Travis Hunter is too special to pass up. He’s one of the best wide receivers in the country (84.7 offensive grade) while simultaneously being one of the nation's top cornerbacks (85.1 defensive grade).

2. MIAMI DOLPHINS: QB JALEN MILROE, ALABAMA

Milroe is having a fantastic season, highlighted by a massive win against Georgia, where he earned an 89.5 passing grade. He also posted an impressive 74.2 passing grade under pressure in the contest, significantly improving on one of his struggles last season.

So far, he has a 4.2% big-time throw percentage and just a 0.9% turnover-worthy play percentage. Combine that with his dual-threat rushing ability, and he has the potential to be a QB1-caliber player.

3. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS: T WILL CAMPBELL, LSU

The Patriots' offensive line struggles are the reason we haven’t seen quarterback Drake Maye yet. They’ll be heavily targeting offensive line help in the 2025 draft.

Campbell, a three-year starter at left tackle for LSU, could be the first off the board with his combination of agility and power.

4. CINCINNATI BENGALS: DI MASON GRAHAM, MICHIGAN

The Bengals sorely miss defensive tackle D.J. Reader in the middle of their line. In fact, edge rusher Trey Hendrickson is the only defensive lineman consistently grading positively this season. Graham has shorter arms, which can lead to missed tackles, but his power and explosive first step make him a three-down lineman Cincinnati would love to have.

5. CLEVELAND BROWNS: OT KELVIN BANKS JR., TEXAS

The Browns' offensive tackles have struggled with injuries and poor play through the first four games of the 2024 season. With Jedrick Wills Jr. in the final year of his rookie contract, expect Cleveland to make a splash at the position.

Banks is a smooth mover for his size and one of the highest-graded offensive tackles in the nation (83.2). His 90.2 pass-blocking grade is tied for the second-best mark in the nation through five weeks.

6. TENNESSEE TITANS: WR Tetairoa McMillan, ARIZONA

The Titans might be in the quarterback market next April, but I’ll still give Will Levis time to work through the typical young quarterback mistakes. Wide receivers DeAndre Hopkins and Tyler Boyd are both set to become free agents, and the 6-foot-6, 210-pound McMillan brings shades of Mike Evans every time you watch him.

7. CAROLINA PANTHERS: ED NIC SCOURTON, TEXAS A&M

The Panthers might be in the hunt for another quarterback after how things have unfolded with Bryce Young, but for now, we'll hold off on that pick due to their desperate need for a top edge rusher (their edge group has combined for the worst pass-rush grade in the NFL through four weeks).

The 6-foot-4, 280-pound Scourton posted a 21.3% pass-rush win rate in 2023, and though it's lower this season at 13.4% through five games, he still offers an impressive blend of size and speed as a 4-3 defensive end.

8. LOS ANGELES RAMS: CB WILL JOHNSON, MICHIGAN

The Rams need a dominant CB1 to anchor their secondary, a role they’ve been missing since Jalen Ramsey’s departure. Johnson fits that mold, as he has earned an 82.2 coverage grade this season. He has rare mirror movement skills and has already recorded two pick-sixes in five games.

9. ARIZONA CARDINALS: DI KENNETH GRANT, MICHIGAN

The Cardinals have made solid moves with their recent rookie classes, allowing the draft to fall to them comfortably during their multi-year rebuild. However, they have yet to address their need for an impactful interior defensive lineman, which has become glaring in 2024. The 335-pound Grant moves incredibly well for his size and has earned run defense grades above 70.0 in each of the last three seasons.

10. NEW YORK GIANTS: QB CAM WARD, MIAMI

The end could be near for many current Giants players and decision-makers. One major change I expect is at quarterback. Cam Ward is having a Heisman-like season, putting up an impressive 8.7% big-time throw percentage and a 91.2 passing grade through five weeks.

11. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS: TE COLSTON LOVELAND, MICHIGAN

The Colts have a solid group of pass-catchers in Josh Downs, Michael Pittman Jr. and Adonai Mitchell, but their tight end room lacks a true NFL-caliber presence. Loveland isn’t just the best option available — he’s a first-round talent.

12. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: RB ASHTON JEANTY, BOISE STATE

No back in college football has been more productive or turned more heads than Jeanty. He boasts a 97.8 rushing grade through five games, with an incredible 0.54 missed tackles forced per attempt. For a team looking to run its offense through the ground game, he’s the perfect fit.

13. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS: EDGE ABDUL CARTER, PENN STATE

The Saints need some new juice in their pass-rush group, specifically off the edge. Carter is coming along in terms of pass-rush plans, as he was an off-ball linebacker before this season, but he has the best explosiveness and bend in this class.

14. DALLAS COWBOYS: WR LUTHER BURDEN III, MISSOURI

The Cowboys have significant needs on the interior of their defensive line, but I didn’t want to force a pick there, especially with their need for a WR2 and Luther Burden III still available. Burden’s a D.J. Moore-type receiver who could form one of the league’s best one-two punches alongside CeeDee Lamb.

15. CHICAGO BEARS: EDGE JAMES PEARCE JR., TENNESSEE

The Bears defense is one of the better units in the NFL, and their short-term outlook on that side of the ball is strong. However, they could still use another legitimate pass-rush threat opposite Montez Sweat. Pearce may be light at 6-foot-5, 240 pounds, but he generated an impressive 21.9% pass-rush win rate and earned a 91.9 pass-rush grade in 2023.

James Pearce Jr.: Career PFF grades

16. GREEN BAY PACKERS: DI DEONE WALKER, KENTUCKY

Walker hasn’t been the dominant force many expected in his junior season, posting a 72.3 overall grade. However, that’s still a solid mark, and his rare 6-foot-6, 345-pound frame gives him a higher ceiling than we've seen so far. The Packers' defense looks different under coordinator Jeff Hafley, but Walker is an ideal fit for the type of interior defensive lineman they’ve favored in the past.

17. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS: CB BENJAMIN MORRISON, NOTRE DAME

With Charvarius Ward set to become a free agent after this season, the Niners may need to make a big move at outside corner. Morrison is still refining the anticipation aspects of his game, particularly in off-coverage, but he’s aggressive, has long arms and possesses excellent recovery speed to develop into a starting outside corner in the league.

18. BALTIMORE RAVENS: T AIREONTAE ERSERY, MINNESOTA

With Ronnie Stanley in the last year of his contract, the Ravens could be looking to make a major splash at offensive tackle. Ersery, the massive 6-foot-6, 330-pound left tackle, could be a nice one-in-one-out for Baltimore.

19. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES: ED MYKEL WILLIAMS, GEORGIA

I would have preferred to give the Eagles a more polished pass rusher, given how disappointing their edge rush group has been in that area. However, with the number of Georgia players the Eagles have drafted in recent years, this pick feels inevitable.

Williams is a high-floor run defender with promising pass-rush traits, though it hasn’t fully come together for him yet. The Eagles could also target players like Scourton, Carter or Pearce in this spot.

20. NEW YORK JETS: S MALAKI STARKS, GEORGIA

Chuck Clark is a pending free agent after this season, so the Jets could be in need of a starting safety. Starks is one of the best in the country and has been for the last three seasons.

Shedeur Sanders: Passing under pressure in 2024

21. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS: QB SHEDEUR SANDERS, COLORADO

There’s a strong chance the Raiders will look to make a splash at quarterback after missing out in the last draft class. Sanders seems like a potential fit for them, regardless of where they’re drafting. His poise and performance under pressure at Colorado instill confidence that he could step in and start immediately. His 90.6 passing grade is currently the third-highest in the FBS.

22. DENVER BRONCOS: WR ISAIAH BOND, TEXAS

Bond brings exceptional speed—explosiveness, agility, and long speed—to the receiver position. Courtland Sutton has been the primary target in Denver, and even he was rumored to be on the trade block last year. The Broncos need another playmaking receiver, and Sean Payton would love to add Bond's speed to their offense.

23. ATLANTA FALCONS: ED JACK SAWYER, OHIO STATE

The Falcons' group of edge rushers currently has the second-lowest pass-rush grade (54.6) in the NFL, ahead of only the Panthers. Sawyer has been a solid and consistent presence for the Buckeyes over the last two seasons and would be an upgrade as both a pass rusher and run defender.

24. DETROIT LIONS: OL EMERY JONES JR., LSU

The Lions are a team with few glaring needs, but they could follow the Howie Roseman approach by investing premium capital in the offensive line to keep it a strength before it becomes a need.

Jones has played right tackle for LSU over the past three seasons but may be best suited as a guard in the NFL. His versatility fits perfectly with Detroit's draft plan, especially as Kevin Zeitler is 34 years old, though they also have Christian Mahogany.

25. WASHINGTON COMMANDERS: CB SHAVON REVEL, EAST CAROLINA

Benjamin St-Juste, Noah Igbinoghene and Michael Davis are all unrestricted free agents after this season, and the jury is still out on whether Emmanuel Forbes can be a reliable outside cornerback.

Cornerback will be a high priority for the Commanders in the draft, and Revel offers a rare combination of size, speed and strength at the position.

26. BUFFALO BILLS: ED LANDON JACKSON, ARKANSAS

With Von Miller in the twilight of his career and limited edge impact beyond Greg Rousseau, the Bills could be targeting an edge player in this draft. Jackson seems like their type—at 6-foot-6 and 275 pounds, he brings excellent size and length, with the versatility to play anywhere from 3-tech to 7-tech.

27. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS: LB HAROLD PERKINS JR., LSU

This is more of a projection pick, but the more I consider it, the more it makes sense. Perkins is a gifted and explosive athlete. His best work as a freshman came as a pass rusher, but he’s not quite big enough to play on the edge full-time in the NFL.

Over the past two years, he’s transitioned to off-ball linebacker to maximize his speed. Unfortunately, he tore his ACL early this season and will miss most of the year. Still, imagine a world where Mike Macdonald has that kind of speed anchoring the middle of his defense.

28. PITTSBURGH STEELERS: WR EMEKA EGBUKA, OHIO STATE

Egbuka recorded over 1,000 receiving yards as a true sophomore in 2022 but missed a significant portion of last season due to an ankle injury that required mid-year surgery. When he returned, it was clear he wasn’t at 100%.

Despite that, he remains one of the top route runners in the 2025 class and could be an immediate WR2 in the Steelers' passing attack.

29. HOUSTON TEXANS: G TYLER BOOKER, ALABAMA

The Texans don’t have many glaring holes on their roster through the first few weeks of the 2024 season, but guard looks like it could become a long-term concern. Kenyon Green is struggling, having earned a 43.9 pass-blocking grade this season, and Shaq Mason will turn 32 next year. Booker has been one of the top guards in the 2025 class, though his grades are slightly lower this season after spending time at left tackle.

30. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS: ED SHEMAR STEWART, TEXAS A&M

Stewart is still raw in terms of pass-rush plan and technique. However, the former five-star, top-10 recruit is beginning to put his rare 6-foot-6, 290-pound frame and explosiveness to work.

He has earned an 80.1 overall grade this season, with his pass-rush and run-defense grades above 70.0.

31. MINNESOTA VIKINGS: CB DENZEL BURKE, OHIO STATE

The Vikings are playing strong football this season and already have their quarterback of the future in J.J. McCarthy. They may be looking for potential starters at cornerback, and Burke would be a solid option. He has a 75.0 coverage grade this season and earned an 81.7 coverage grade in 2023.

32. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS: T JOSH SIMMONS, OHIO STATE

It seems likely the Chiefs could be exploring offensive tackle options again this offseason, even after drafting Kingsley Suamataia. While they’re not giving up on him by any means, the blocking needs to improve from what we’ve seen through the first four weeks. I'm high on Simmons, whose movement skills are very fluid for a big man. He has put up an 86.4 pass-blocking grade.