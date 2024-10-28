2025 NFL Mock Draft: QB Cam Ward goes No. 1 to Panthers, WR/CB Travis Hunter heads to Jaguars

• Four QBs go off the board in Round 1: Miami (FL)'s Cam Ward has climbed draft boards and is the No. 1 overall pick in this post-Week 8 2025 NFL mock draft.

• Colorado's stars land in the top five: The Titans draft quarterback Shedeur Sanders, while the Jaguars select cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter.

As we approach the midpoint of the 2024 NFL season, it’s the perfect time to put together a 2025 NFL mock draft. With updated team needs, the latest draft order and fresh insights into top prospects, we’re taking a deep dive into how teams might strategize if the 2025 NFL Draft took place this week.

Here’s our projection for Round 1, based on what we know eight weeks into the season.

1. CAROLINA PANTHERS: QB CAM WARD, MIAMI (FL)

Record: 1-7

1-7 PFF Power Ranking: 32

32 Team Needs: QB, WR, ED, LB

The Panthers may again be in the market for a franchise quarterback this offseason, especially if they end up with the No. 1 pick for a second straight year (or a third, counting their trade up to No. 1 in 2023).

Ward isn’t perfect, but he has earned an elite PFF passing grade this season and is grading very well under pressure, in third-and-long situations and on intermediate throws over the middle of the field — all key indicators of NFL readiness.

Highest-Graded FBS Quarterbacks Through Week 9

2. TENNESSEE TITANS: QB SHEDEUR SANDERS, COLORADO

Record: 1-6

1-6 PFF Power Ranking: 29

29 Team Needs: QB, WR, OT

Sanders has the most consistently high-level tape of any quarterback in this draft class. His pocket-passing style would pair seamlessly with head coach Brian Callahan, who spent years working with Joe Burrow as Cincinnati's offensive coordinator. Together, they could form an ideal quarterback-coach duo.

3. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS: WR TETAIROA McMILLAN, ARIZONA

Record: 2-6

2-6 PFF Power Ranking: 31

31 Team Needs: OG, OT, CB

We're going against the Patriots’ immediate needs with this pick, despite their woeful offensive line that ranks as the league’s lowest-graded unit.

However, the 6-foot-5 McMillan is a rare talent worthy of comparison to Mike Evans. Given New England’s multi-year rebuild, a unique player like McMillan offers value that’s much harder to find than offensive line talent. The Patriots can address the line later; a playmaker of McMillan’s caliber is a rare opportunity.

4. NEW YORK JETS: DI MASON GRAHAM, MICHIGAN

Record: 2-6

2-6 PFF Power Ranking: 20

20 Team Needs: DI, TE

According to on-paper talent, the Jets shouldn’t be here in the top five. After trading for Davante Adams and getting edge defender Haason Reddick to end his holdout, their team needs have changed a bit. However, adding a consistent interior defensive line presence remains.

Graham is dominant, and combining him with Quinnen Williams is a terrifying thought for an interior offensive line.

5. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS: CB/WR TRAVIS HUNTER, COLORADO

Record: 2-6

2-6 PFF Power Ranking: 25

25 Team Needs: OG, OT, CB

The Jaguars’ needs look less dire following the emergence of two rookies: wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. and cornerback Jarrian Jones. They could certainly look for offensive line upgrades, but the anomaly that is Travis Hunter is too good to pass up here as a player who can, insanely enough, play on both sides of the ball for Jacksonville.

6. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS: EDGE NIC SCOURTON, TEXAS A&M

Record: 2-6

2-6 PFF Power Ranking: 24

24 Team Needs: OG, EDGE, DI

It’s going to look very ugly in New Orleans until Derek Carr returns from injury. And even after that, it might not look the way it did when they were flying high at 2-0. This team has to get better along the defensive line, and the 280-pound Scourton is just their type.

7. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS: QB JALEN MILROE, ALABAMA

Record: 2-6

2-6 PFF Power Ranking: 30

30 Team Needs: QB, RB, CB

The Raiders will likely continue to creep their way toward the top of the draft order, as their quarterback play and overall offense is not good enough to win more games than they lose. They’ll be in the quarterback market this offseason.

Even with two quarterbacks already off the board in somewhat of a “down” quarterback class, Las Vegas will have to take a chance. Milroe might be the biggest home-run swing, bringing difference-making dual-threat ability and a cannon of an arm. Plus, he has improved his touch and accuracy in 2024.

8. CLEVELAND BROWNS: WR LUTHER BURDEN III, MISSOURI

Record: 2-6

2-6 PFF Power Ranking: 28

28 Team Needs: QB, RB, OT

With Jameis Winston sitting at 1-0 since becoming the Browns' starter, perhaps the team is on an upward trajectory. Wide receiver might not be Cleveland's most dire need, but the team traded away Amari Cooper and needs some firepower at the position. Burden got off to a slow start this season but is a top-15 talent in this class. He can be a future 1,000-yard receiver in the NFL.

9. MIAMI DOLPHINS: T KELVIN BANKS JR., TEXAS

Record: 2-5

PFF Power Ranking: 22

Team Needs: QB, OG, OT

Quarterback is a need for the Dolphins because of Tua Tagovailoa‘s uncertain injury situation, but now that he is back in the lineup, things look much more normal for Miami. If Tagovailoa remains healthy for the rest of the season, he’ll be the Dolphins' guy moving forward and they won’t entertain quarterbacks. What they do need to entertain is offensive line help.

Banks is incredibly athletic for his size, something Miami will prioritize, even after drafting Patrick Paul last offseason. Banks could play tackle or guard for the Dolphins.

10. NEW YORK GIANTS: QB GARRETT NUSSMEIER, LSU

Record: 2-5 (pre-MNF)

PFF Power Ranking: 26

Team Needs: QB, OT, CB

The Daniel Jones experience is nearing an end in New York. Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen, assuming no firings, will get their chance to pick the next guy. That could be gunslinger Garrett Nussmeier, who — as we saw in his rollercoaster of a game versus Texas A&M — can deliver big-time NFL throws but also puts the ball in harm’s way too much. Nussmeier has talent but needs to grow as a decision-maker. And that's understandable, with this being his first year as a starter.

11. CINCINNATI BENGALS: EDGE ABDUL CARTER, PENN STATE

Record: 3-5

PFF Power Ranking: 11

Team Needs: WR, DI, EDGE

The Bengals need more pass-rush juice than just Trey Hendrickson. Carter is new to full-time edge work but is extremely athletic. His 81.7 PFF pass-rushing grade ranks fifth among Big Ten edge defenders through Week 9.

12. DALLAS COWBOYS: RB ASHTON JEANTY, BOISE STATE

Record: 3-4

PFF Power Ranking: 14

Team Needs: RB, DI, LB

The run game hasn't been kind to the Cowboys in 2024 — on either side of the ball. They need a true running back who they can lean on, and Jeanty is the best in college football. He is having one of the most efficient and explosive rushing seasons ever recorded, boasting a 98.5 PFF rushing grade so far this year.

13. LOS ANGELES RAMS: CB WILL JOHNSON, MICHIGAN

Record: 3-4

PFF Power Ranking: 23

Team Needs: OT, LB, CB

The Rams should move further and further from the top of the draft, with many of their star players returning from injuries The long-term projections still show cornerback as a need, and if they have the chance to grab a certified CB1 in Will Johnson, they should jump at the chance. He is a scheme-versatile player at 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds with the best hip-to-hip coverage stickiness in the class.

Will Johnson's Career PFF Grades & Coverage Stats

14. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS: S MALAKI STARKS, GEORGIA

Record: 4-4

PFF Power Ranking: 19

Team Needs: TE, LB, S

The Colts can compete with anyone, but they can also lose to anyone. It starts with quarterback Anthony Richardson becoming more consistent, but their offense, when healthy, is fairly stacked. So, they target a true ball-hawking secondary player here in Malaki Starks. He’s been the best safety in college football over the past two years, though 2024 has been a bit of a down year for him.

15. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS: EDGE JAMES PEARCE JR., TENNESSEE

Record: 4-4

PFF Power Ranking: 12

Team Needs: EDGE, CB, TE

The Buccaneers were cruising before their Week 5 Thursday night loss to the Falcons, and now injuries to key players have the team in a precarious spot. Even when they were rolling, their pass rush was lacking, especially on the edge. Pearce is primarily a speed rusher, and that’s what Tampa Bay's defensive line needs.

16. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS: T WILL CAMPBELL, LSU

Record: 4-4

PFF Power Ranking: 18

Team Needs: OT, OG, LB

The Seahawks have a great young offensive tackle duo in Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas. But Lucas is out with ongoing knee issues and backup George Fant is also hurt, leading to some poor offensive line grades this season.

It’s a good offensive tackle class to secure a consistent starter at right tackle. Campbell fits the bill and could also have some guard versatility with his build and power. He has yet to allow a sack across 372 pass-blocking snaps through Week 9.

17. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS: T CAMERON WILLIAMS, TEXAS

Record: 4-4

PFF Power Ranking: 3

Team Needs: OG, OT, CB

Things have looked better along the 49ers' offensive line as of late, but they should still monitor potential upgrades. Williams is just a one-year starter at right tackle for Texas this season, but the 6-foot-5, 335-pounder possesses rare movement skills, balance and length. San Francisco could view him as an upgrade over Colton McKivitz at right tackle.

18. CHICAGO BEARS: T WYATT MILUM, WEST VIRGINIA

Record: 4-3

PFF Power Ranking: 16

Team Needs: OG, OT, DI

Though Bears fans might be ready for the team to draft a cornerback after the Washington Commanders' miraculous Hail Mary touchdown in Week 8, we're not panicking at cornerback in this mock draft.

Instead, the focus should be on quarterback Caleb Williams being pressured on more than 50% of his dropbacks against Washington. Chicago's offensive line still needs work, and Milum has the best PFF pass-blocking grade of any of the top offensive tackles in the 2024 class.

19. ARIZONA CARDINALS: DI OMARR NORMAN-LOTT, TENNESSEE

Record: 4-4

PFF Power Ranking: 27

Team Needs: OT, DI, LB

The Cardinals are inconsistent but display flashes of promise each week. The interior defensive line needs help, and while Norman-Lott is a new name to the first round of mock drafts, the 6-foot-3, 315-pound redshirt senior boasts a 20.7% pass-rush win percentage this season — higher than any of the top draft-eligible interior defensive linemen.

20. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: DI KENNETH GRANT, MICHIGAN

Record: 4-3

PFF Power Ranking: 17

Team Needs: TE, DI, EDGE

Former Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh once called Kenneth Grant (and Mason Graham) “gifts from the football gods.” If he has the chance to draft either of them, now as the Chargers' head coach, consider it a strong possibility.

Los Angeles has a need along the interior defensive line, and Grant is a good run-stuffer with surprising quickness for a player who weighs 335 pounds.

21. DENVER BRONCOS: WR EMEKA EGBUKA, OHIO STATE

Record: 5-3

PFF Power Ranking: 13

Team Needs: WR, TE, DI

Eight weeks into the NFL season, the Denver Broncos’ success feels like the most surprising story. They seem to be ahead of their offensive rebuild with quarterback Bo Nix playing well enough, but it’s evident this team needs more consistent pass-catchers. There are few in college football more consistent than Egbuka when healthy.

Egbuka sports a career-high 85.2 PFF receiving grade through nine weeks of the college season, ranking 10th among FBS wide receivers.

22. ATLANTA FALCONS: EDGE MYKEL WILLIAMS, GEORGIA

Record: 5-3

PFF Power Ranking: 21

Team Needs: EDGE, DI, LB

The front-seven remains the Falcons' top need. Georgia edge rusher Mykel Williams has missed some time this season and is still raw as a pass-rusher, but he is strong as an ox in run defense and could be a three-down player for Atlanta.

23. BALTIMORE RAVENS: CB SHAVON REVEL, EAST CAROLINA

Record: 5-3

PFF Power Ranking: 2

Team Needs: OG, OT, CB

Star left tackle Ronnie Stanley is on the last year of his deal, and the Ravens did some shifting along their interior offensive line early this season, but cornerback is another clear need — even after the Nate Wiggins selection last year.

Revel was on his way to becoming a top-20 pick before tearing his ACL early in the season. He projects as an impactful outside NFL cornerback.

24. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES: EDGE JACK SAWYER, OHIO STATE

Record: 5-2

PFF Power Ranking: 6

Team Needs: EDGE, LB

As is becoming tradition, the Eagles are a pretty complete team. They could have their eye on another edge rusher, and Sawyer is different from that of Nolan Smith. The Ohio State pass rusher is more of a true hand-in-the-dirt player who brings a high floor in run defense and pass rushing.

Jack Sawyer's 2024 PFF Grades & Game Log

25. PITTSBURGH STEELERS: WR ISAIAH BOND, TEXAS

Record: 5-2 (pre-MNF)

PFF Power Ranking: 7

Team Needs: WR, OT, LB

The Steelers’ passing offense, outside of George Pickens, has left a lot to be desired this season. Bond’s elite speed could make for a much more diverse passing attack, no matter who their quarterback is in 2025.

26. MINNESOTA VIKINGS: CB BENJAMIN MORRISON, NOTRE DAME

Record: 5-2

PFF Power Ranking: 9

Team Needs: RB, OG, CB

Benjamin Morrison is going to miss the rest of 2024 but was playing excellent football over the past year and a half prior to his injury. The 6-foot, 190-pound inside-out cornerback projects as a late-first to early second-round pick.

27. BUFFALO BILLS: DI WALTER NOLEN, OLE MISS

Record: 6-2

PFF Power Ranking: 5

Team Needs: DI, LB

The Bills remain a force every week with quarterback Josh Allen leading the way. From a long-term lens, they could add another explosive player on the interior defensive line, which is exactly what Walter Nolen is. The former No. 3 overall recruit in the 2022 class has developed some pass-rush moves to go along with impressive explosiveness and power. If 2024 is the tip of the iceberg for him, he’ll be a disruptive pro player.

28. GREEN BAY PACKERS: DI TYLEIK WILLIAMS, OHIO STATE

Record: 6-2

PFF Power Ranking: 7

Team Needs: DI, CB, OT

Tyleik Williams has been a flashy player for the past two seasons and seems to be more consistent in 2024. Though he has missed some games this year, his 88.8 PFF run-defense grade is emblematic of good early-down play from his 3-technique position.

29. WASHINGTON COMMANDERS: T AIREONTAE ERSERY, MINNESOTA

Record: 6-2

PFF Power Ranking: 14

Team Needs: OT, EDGE, CB

The Commanders are the story of the 2024 NFL season eight games in. What Jayden Daniels is doing with that offense is must-watch TV. Though their offensive line is playing better than expected, they could be looking at some long-term upgrades this offseason. Washington is one of the best rushing teams in the NFL, so the bulldozing, 330-pound Ersery would be a welcome addition.

30. HOUSTON TEXANS: G TATE RATLEDGE, GEORGIA

Record: 6-2

6-2 PFF Power Ranking: 9

9 Team Needs: OG, DI, RB

The Texans are eyeing a deep playoff run this season, so the draft is an afterthought right now. But their interior offensive line is a potential Achilles heel, so it’s hard not to think about future upgrades. Over the past two seasons, Georgia’s Tate Ratledge has been as consistent as they come from the guard spot. He has yet to allow a quarterback pressure in 2024 and surrendered just five in 2023.

31. DETROIT LIONS: EDGE LT OVERTON, ALABAMA

Record: 6-1

PFF Power Ranking: 4

Team Needs: OC, OG, EDGE

With Aidan Hutchinson out for the year, the Lions are getting an unfortunate look at how thin their edge defender rotation is. Overton isn’t a pure pass-rusher type, but his size gives him interior and edge versatility with NFL-level power in run defense and pass rushing. His consistent anchor on one side would complement Hutchinson well when he returns.

32. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS: T JOSH SIMMONS, OHIO STATE

Record: 7-0

PFF Power Ranking: 1

Team Needs: OT, RB, TE

Perhaps the Chiefs will stick with Kingsley Suamataia for the long-term, but if not, this offensive tackle class features good players, even at the back end of the first round. Simmons was having a fantastic 2024 season before going down with a season-ending knee injury. He is such a smooth mover who blends in good power to make for one of the class' more complete linemen.