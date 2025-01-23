2025 NFL Draft: Top 10 non-quarterbacks to start a franchise with

Travis Hunter is the best non-quarterback in the draft: The Heisman Trophy winner is the best pure football player in the 2025 NFL Draft due to his two-way brilliance.

Abdul Carter looks like a slam-dunk top-five pick: The junior was the best edge rusher in the country in his first year at the position.

2025 NFL Draft season is here: Try PFF's best-in-class Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2025's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

Finding a franchise quarterback is the name of the game in the NFL.

Take the Washington Commanders, for example. Last year, they finished as the second-worst team in the league. Now, with rookie sensation Jayden Daniels leading them, Washington is one win away from advancing to the Super Bowl.

While there’s zero doubt that quarterback is the most important position in football — and arguably in team sports — they can’t win games by themselves.

With that in mind, here are the 10 best non-quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Hunter is a truly unique prospect in that nobody knows which side of the ball he’d be better suited for, or if he can continue playing both at a superstar level. The Heisman Trophy winner ranked sixth among FBS wideouts in PFF receiving grade (89.0) while placing third among cornerbacks in PFF coverage grade (90.3). Hunter combines his elite endurance with outstanding athleticism and ball skills while also being the smartest player on the field. He should be the first non-quarterback selected in April, if not the first overall pick.

Get ready to hear plenty of analysts comparing Carter to Dallas Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons. Not only did both wear No. 11 for the Nittany Lions, but Carter and Parsons each made the transition from off-ball linebacker to edge defender. While Parsons made his switch in the NFL, Carter started playing on the ball in his final collegiate season. And like Parsons, he flourished.

The junior finished the season as easily the most valuable edge defender in the nation, according to PFF’s wins above average metric, while his 64 pressures were the third most among FBS edge defenders. Carter is a ridiculous athlete, placing in the 99th percentile of PFF’s Game Athleticism Score metric. The fact that he was so productive in just his first season at edge defender points to a star trajectory in the NFL, much like his Penn State predecessor in Parsons.

DI Mason Graham, Michigan

Graham is about as safe of a bet as there is in this draft for the simple fact that he was a star from Day 1 in Ann Arbor. In 2022, he led all true freshman interior defenders in PFF overall grade (80.3).

As a sophomore, he was one of only two defensive tackles in college football to finish with a top-10 PFF grade as a pass-rusher and a run defender (T'Vondre Sweat was the other). This year, he was both the highest-graded and most valuable interior defender in college football, according to PFF’s wins above average metric. Graham’s motor, agility and sheer strength at 6-foot-3 and 320 pounds make him nearly unblockable.

McMillan is a prototypical X-receiver at 6-foot-5 and 212 pounds. His elite ball-tracking ability at that size allowed him to make 35 contested catches over the past two seasons, more than any other receiver in the nation. However, McMillan proved in his junior year that he’s far more than just a receiver who dominates in 50-50 situations, also forcing 29 missed tackles. The only FBS wideout who broke more tackles is another player on this list whose calling card is his after-the-catch ability: Luther Burden III.

Johnson battled multiple injuries as a junior that caused him to miss seven games and clearly limited him when he was on the field. And yet, he still deserves to be a top-10 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft for how good he was in his first two years. Across his true freshman and sophomore seasons, Johnson’s 90.8 PFF grade in man coverage tied for the best mark among FBS cornerbacks with Quinyon Mitchell, a first-round pick who just wrapped up a very successful rookie season with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Johnson has the size (6-foot-2), footwork and ball skills needed to be an excellent cornerback in the NFL. In fact, his closest comparison might be the current top cornerback in the league, Pat Surtain II.

Pearce has been arguably the best pass-rusher in college football over the past two seasons. His 22.2% pressure rate since 2023 leads all Power Four edge defenders, while his 92.4 PFF pass-rushing grade ranks second to only Laiatu Latu. Pearce also became a much better run defender as a junior, improving his PFF run-defense grade from 67.7 in 2023 to 84.3 this past season. He’s a freakily athletic speed rusher who still has some room for improvement in terms of pass-rushing moves, which is incredibly enticing, considering how dominant he was in the SEC with some rawness to his game.

Try PFF's mock draft simulator — trade picks and players and mock for your favorite NFL team.

Banks started for Texas since his true freshman season and lived up to his five-star billing. In 2022, he allowed pressure on just 3.5% of his true pass sets, ranking fifth among Power Five tackles. He flashed dominance as a run blocker in 2022, placing second among FBS tackles with 12 big-time blocks. Only eventual first-round pick Taliese Fuaga had more. As a junior, Banks was the most valuable Power Four offensive tackle, according to PFF’s wins above average metric. He’s also been fantastic against elite competition, posting a combined 86.9 PFF grade against Michigan, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Clemson, Ohio State and Georgia (twice).

Like Banks, Campbell has been a star at left tackle ever since his true freshman season. His 85.6 PFF pass-blocking grade on true pass sets in 2022 trailed only Peter Skoronski among Power Five tackles. Campbell ranked fifth among FBS offensive tackles in PFF run-blocking grade during his sophomore year (84.9). He subsequently posted a career-high PFF pass-blocking grade as a junior, earning an 80.6 mark.

Like the aforementioned Skoronski, Campbell’s best fit may be on the interior long term, as he sometimes struggles with length. Regardless, he’s easily one of the best offensive linemen in this class and is worthy of a top-15 pick.

Normally, we’d advise against using premium resources on running backs, considering the position is inherently dependent on external factors. However, Jeanty is so special that he may be the exception. The Heisman runner-up shattered many PFF single-season records this year — PFF rushing grade (96.6), yards after contact (1,970) and forced missed tackles (151) among them. Jeanty’s 99.2 career PFF grade is easily the best of any running back in the PFF College era.

Burden is a menace after the catch. His 50 forced missed tackles on receptions since 2023 are the third most among FBS receivers, and his 1,097 yards after the catch are the fourth most. He’s more than just an after-the-catch receiver, though, hauling in 55.9% of his contested targets over the past two seasons. While Burden still has some work to do as a route runner, he is an electric receiver with the ball in his hands and possesses great athletic gifts.