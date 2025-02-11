2025 NFL Draft: Strengths and weaknesses for the top QB prospects

The 2025 NFL Draft quarterback class features a mix of high-upside playmakers, each with strengths that could make them franchise cornerstones but also weaknesses that could give teams pause.

With PFF’s latest big board providing updated rankings and the Mock Draft Simulator allowing fans to test different scenarios, the debate over this year’s top QB prospects is already heating up.

Here’s a breakdown of what each signal-caller brings to the table, along with the areas they’ll need to refine at the next level.

For the full ranking of draft prospects, along with their three-year player grades and position rankings, click here.

Big board rank: 17

Strengths:

• True sidearm release that is David Carr-esque

• Experienced and successful middle-of-field passer

• “Never say die” type of playmaker with good escapability

• Adequate arm strength for the NFL level

• Impressive and natural touch passer

Weaknesses:

• Holds the ball below the shoulders in his stance, which makes for a longer release

• Side arm release is exotic but feels too varied throw-to-throw

• Accuracy numbers are high, but that is more due to volume; true ball placement isn't consistent

• Ball security (fumbling) needs to improve

Big board rank: 42

Strengths:

• Strong, wide base with good size in the lower half to generate throwing power from his legs

• Repeatable, fundamentally sound throwing motion (high release point helps make up for smaller height)

• Good zip on passes within 25 yards

• Mental and physical toughness to step up and take a hit while delivering a throw

• Good feel/anticipation for attacking zone

• Slippery in the backfield despite lack of mobility

• Not afraid to look backside of the formation on scrambles

Weaknesses:

• Ball speed can die on him in the air beyond 40 yards

• Release speed is average-to-below-average

• Arm strength is average for NFL standards

• Doesn't always finish throwing motion across the body

• Below-average mobility (high sack rate)

Big board rank: 72

Strengths:

• Quick movements for fast releases

• Quick footwork in the pocket to avoid pressure and throw in a split-second

• Does not panic under pressure

• Knows how to get through his progressions, even under duress

Weaknesses:

• Lefty quarterback, which can be fine but is also an adjustment for some receivers

• Wide leg kick leads to open hips and compromised accuracy on quick throws

• Height will make middle-of-the-field throws a challenge in the NFL

• True arm strength is below average for the NFL

• Mobility is adequate for college but won't be as effective vs. NFL speed

Big board rank: 96

Strengths:

• Not just escapability but a true dual-threat athlete

• Good enough athlete to force missed tackles in space

• Twitchy athleticism evident in throwing motion speed

• Can show really nice touch/accuracy on deep passes

• Experienced RPO quarterback

Weaknesses:

• Accuracy/decision-making variance is large right now — plenty of highlight plays but also plenty of regrettable ones

• Holds the ball low and loose in his stance

• Accuracy can dip when he takes speed off his throw for shorter distances

• Can struggle seeing non-primary defenders

• Time to throw/sacks taken is far too high, even for “you take the bad with the good.”

Big board rank: 100

Strengths:

• Ideal NFL size for the position

• Not hesitant to throw on the run and “be an athlete”

• Above-average arm strength

• Conscious to do everything he can to reset his feet and shoulders when throwing out of the pocket

• Made every throw in the book at some point in 2024

• Rushing grades lower in 2024, but a decent option to run RPO and pick up some yards with his legs

• Real experience under center

Weaknesses:

• 35% of passes on third-and-long were short of the sticks

• Some inconsistency with his release point, which affects accuracy

• Not as experienced or confident throwing over the middle

• Skittish in the big moments vs. Michigan