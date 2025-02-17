2025 NFL Draft: Strengths and weaknesses for the top linebackers

The 2025 NFL Draft linebacker class features a mix of high-upside players, each with strengths that could make them franchise cornerstones but also weaknesses that could give teams pause.

With PFF’s latest big board providing updated rankings and the Mock Draft Simulator allowing fans to test different scenarios, the debate over this year’s top QB prospects is already heating up.

Here’s a breakdown of what each player brings to the table, along with the areas they’ll need to refine at the next level.

For the full ranking of draft prospects, along with their three-year player grades and position rankings, click here.

Big board rank: 32

Strengths:



• Adequate size for off-ball LB work in the pros

• Loves the physical aspect of playing LB/defense

• Competitive toughness will never be in question

• Long arms to stack and shed

• Strong tackler; low missed-tackle percentages

• Fast processor

• Very good athlete for the position; explosive first step, great top speed, natural lateral mover

• Fast hands give him some decent pass rush potential as a blitzer

Weaknesses:



• All-out play style yields over-aggressive angles to the ball

• Will be one of the oldest prospects in the class (2019 recruiting class)

Big board rank: 41

Strengths:

• Ideal size and length for an off-ball backer at the NFL level

• Long strides make pursuit a breeze

• Viable speed rush option as a pass-rushing OLB

• Long arms for batted passes and pass breakups

Weaknesses:

• Anticipation is still a tick slow for where the ball is/is going

• Still developing that “feel” in coverage; he has to see it to make a play on it right now

• Could play with a bit more urgency/at a higher speed

• Tends to aim high when tackling

Big board rank: 48

Strengths:

• Goes 100% at all times

• Good wiggle/flexibility as a blitzer/pass rusher

• Very quick processor with the acceleration to pounce

• Pursuit speed and vision are NFL-caliber

• Quick, controlled footwork to not bite hard versus misdirection/play action

• Consistently has his shoulders square to the ball/defenders

• Is not shy for physical play despite lower weight profile

• Consistent wrap-up effort and discipline

• Very slippery between blockers

Weaknesses:



• Lighter weight does get him in trouble vs. pullers/climbing OL

• Doesn't have a lot of body density so has to wrap up to bring players down

Big board rank: 52

Strengths:

• Natural pass rusher off the edge

• Adequate size to play ILB/OLB in the NFL

• Explosive first step in all directions

• Powerful upper body to stack blockers at punch

• Long arms for a 6-2 frame

Weaknesses:

• Does not have a lot of experience/success in coverage

• His game currently lacks lateral quickness needed for off-ball LB work

• Lacks true mastery of pass rush moves due to time split off and on the ball

Big board rank: 65

Strengths:

• Natural mover downhill, retreating or side-to-side

• Good pursuit speed versus outside zone and toss plays

• Square, reliable wrap-up tackler

• Quick to recognize and trigger to the ball

• Can play WILL in 4-3 or MIKE in 3-4

Weaknesses:

• Tape has you wishing he had more weight on him

• Can get single-blocked by tight ends