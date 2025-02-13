2025 NFL Draft: Strengths and weaknesses for the top edge defenders

The 2025 NFL Draft edge defender class features a mix of high-upside players, each with strengths that could make them franchise cornerstones but also weaknesses that could give teams pause.

With PFF's latest big board providing updated rankings and the Mock Draft Simulator allowing fans to test different scenarios, the debate over this year's top edge defender prospects is already heating up.

Here's a breakdown of what each edge defender brings to the table, along with the areas they'll need to refine at the next level.

Big board rank: 2

Strengths:

• Rare athlete for the position • Natural explosiveness and bend are both elite • Willingness to play physically despite lighter weight • Rushes like a basketball guard — cross-over style (basketball background)

Weaknesses:

• Has a small false step (could cover even more ground off the snap) • Need to get more precise with hands to stay clean during rushes; improved in 2024 with fast arm-over move

Big board rank: 9

Strengths:

• Very twitchy player with an explosive first step • Quick off the ball with a good snap reaction • Very fast hands with high potential for effectiveness • Decent speed-to-power punch, given his low weight • Spot drop coverage isn't his strong suit, but he has the movement skills for it • Good anticipation for snap count/appropriate pre-snap shifts

Weaknesses:

• Light weight makes it easier to lock him up/finish him to the ground • Not much flexibility to play him anywhere inside 5-tech • Lacks pass-rush nuance and technique

Big board rank: 11

Strengths:

• Adequate length for the position at the NFL level (long arms) • Well-built, balanced. You don't see him on the ground or knocked off his feet • Explosive first step to immediately threaten tackles' balance and quickness • Good lateral quickness to shoot gaps inside • Consistently physical

Weaknesses:

• Launching off his front foot could help when attacking outside • Worst game came against the best competition in OSU

Big board rank: 18

Strengths:

• Great build for an edge player; weight and length are pro-caliber • Has a violent and fast arm-over/swing move when attacking inside • Good understanding of the advantages of his arm length • His first step is explosive and can cover a ton of ground • Great motor that plays to the whistle • Strong, reliable run defender

Weaknesses:

• Consistently one of the last linemen out of his stance • Has a false step in his pass rush reps that could be cleaned up • Hands are active but could be more precise in pass rush • Eyes for the ball could improve

Big board rank: 20

Strengths:

• Imposing size, even for NFL standards • Top-tier explosiveness at his size • Speed to power can be dominant • Violent hands to disengage • Impressive ability to corner for his size

Weaknesses:

• Has a consistent false step that needs to be cleaned up • He lets tackles get their hands on him first • Pass rush plans need refinement and more finesse • Too reliant on the “see the ball, get the ball” mentality. He needs to anticipate • Must play with better balance