2025 NFL Draft: Prospects with special teams value

Potential first-round pick Matthew Golden is a speedster: His drafting team will get a player with sub-4.3-second 40-yard dash speed, making him a threat to go the distance on every return.

Ricky White III is a versatile special teamer: His 91.9 PFF special teams grade in 2024 was the highest grade for a college player in six seasons, and he blocked four punts.

Most NFL rookies don’t immediately slide into starting roles, so being able to contribute on special teams is almost a must for a player to get on the field early in their career.

How a rookie plays on special teams can become a pathway to earning positional reps, as was the case with Broncos great Terrell Davis when he made a huge tackle on the kick return unit during the last preseason game of his rookie year and earned carries on offense.

The following players were talented enough at their primary position to land on the PFF big board, but they also offer special teams playmaking ability and production.

PUNT RETURNERS

Draft Profile

PFF Draft Positional Ranking: No. 15 WR

No. 15 WR Height/Weight/Speed: 6-foot-2/196 pounds/4.41 40-yard dash

Punt Return Stats

Highest Season Punt Return Grade During Career: 86.4

86.4 Career Punt Returns: 26

26 Career Yards: 427

427 Yards per Return Average: 16.4

16.4 Missed Tackles Forced: 17

17 Touchdowns: 3

Horton played in only six games in 2024 and handled four punt returns for 105 yards, but he managed to take one for a 78-yard touchdown. He finished the season with an 86.4 PFF punt return grade, which ranked seventh in the draft class. He also had a punt return touchdown in 2023 and 2022. The Colorado State product recorded only 26 punt returns in his career, but he took three to the end zone.

CB Alijah Huzzie, North Carolina

Draft Profile

PFF Draft Positional Ranking: No. 16 CB

No. 16 CB Height/Weight/Speed: 5-foot-10/193 pounds/unknown

Punt Return Stats

Highest Season Punt Return Grade During Career: 88.6

88.6 Career Punt Returns: 36

36 Career Yards: 453

453 Yards per Return Average: 12.6

12.6 Missed Tackles Forced: 24

24 Touchdowns: 2

In 2024, Huzzie averaged 12.8 yards per punt return, had one punt return touchdown (against Georgia Tech), forced 13 missed tackles and finished the season with an 88.6 PFF punt return grade, which ranks fifth in the draft class.

In 2023, he recorded seven returns for 112 yards and a touchdown with an 81.2 PFF punt return grade. Huzzie not only provides added value as a punt returner but also can play on the punt coverage team as a gunner, logging 72 snaps there over the past two seasons. He also played 199 snaps on the field goal block team.

Draft Profile

PFF Draft Positional Ranking: No. 21 WR

No. 21 WR Height/Weight/Speed: 5-foot-10/191 pounds/4.34 40-yard

Punt Return Stats

Highest Season Punt Return Grade During Career: 88.1

88.1 Career Punt Returns: 68

68 Career Yards: 723

723 Yards per Return Average: 10.6

10.6 Missed Tackles Forced: 53

53 Touchdowns: 2

Lane has elite speed and extensive experience returning punts and kicks. He took 40 career kick returns for 867 yards (an average of 21.7 yards per return). In 2024, Lane had 24 punt returns for 235 yards (9.8 yards average) and one touchdown, a 58-yard return against Marshall. He forced 22 missed tackles and earned a 76.0 PFF punt return grade in 2024, following up an 88.1 PFF punt return grade in 2023. Lane also brings 86 career snaps on the punt coverage team.

WR Chimere Dike, Florida

Draft Profile

PFF Draft Positional Ranking: No. 26 WR

No. 26 WR Height/Weight/Speed: 6-foot-1/196 pounds/4.34 40-yard

Punt Return Stats

Highest Season Punt Return Grade During Career: 83.8

83.8 Career Punt Returns: 26

26 Career Yards: 298

298 Yards per Return Average: 11.5

11.5 Missed Tackles Forced: 16

16 Touchdowns: 0

Dike played his first three seasons with the Wisconsin Badgers and returned some kicks during all three seasons. He finished with 22 kick returns for 474 yards (a 21.5 average per return) for the Badgers before leaving for Florida. In 2024, he didn’t return any kicks but had 14 punt returns for 190 yards (average of 13.6 yards per return).

Dike finished 2024 with an 83.8 PFF punt return grade, which ranks ninth in the draft class.

WR LaJohntay Wester, Colorado

Draft Profile

PFF Draft Positional Ranking: No. 33 WR

No. 33 WR Height/Weight/Speed: 5-foot-10/163 pounds/4.46 40-yard

Punt Return Stats

Highest Season Punt Return Grade During Career: 92.0

92.0 Career Punt Returns: 68

68 Career Yards: 739

739 Yards per Return Average: 10.9

10.9 Missed Tackles Forced: 49

49 Touchdowns: 2

Wester is small and fast and excels at making the first man miss on punt returns. His 1.53-second 10-yard split speed shows up on punt returns as he gets going upfield quickly. Wester had a 76-yard punt return touchdown against Utah in 2024 and a 67-yard score in 2023 when he was at Florida Atlantic. He also took 15 career kick returns for 309 yards.

Draft Profile

PFF Draft Positional Ranking: No. 45 WR

No. 45 WR Height/Weight/Speed: 6-foot-2/184 pounds/unknown

Punt Return Stats

Highest Season Punt Return Grade During Career: 90.7

90.7 Career Punt Returns: 8

8 Career Yards: 73

73 Yards per Return Average: 9.1

9.1 Missed Tackles Forced: 10

10 Touchdowns: 0

2024 was the first season of Brooks’ college career where he was asked to return punts, and he did it well. Brooks averaged 9.1 yards per attempt and forced 10 missed tackles on only eight returns. He had a punt return touchdown called back by a penalty against Clemson, and he finished the season with a 90.7 PFF punt return grade, which ranks third in the draft class. Brooks also has 13 kick returns on his resume.

KICK RETURNERS

WR Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State

Draft Profile

PFF Draft Positional Ranking: No. 3 WR

No. 3 WR Height/Weight/Speed: 6-foot-1/202 pounds/unknown

Kick Return Stats

Highest Season Kick Return Grade During Career: 79.1

79.1 Career Kick Returns: 22

22 Career Yards: 624

624 Yards per Return Average: 28.4

28.4 Missed Tackles Forced: 12

12 Touchdowns: 0

The bulk of Egbuka’s kick returns came during his freshman season. He was asked to return only two kickoffs since then due to his value on the field as a wide receiver. He forced 12 missed tackles across 22 career kick returns.

WR Matthew Golden, Texas

Draft Profile

PFF Draft Positional Ranking: No. 4 WR

No. 4 WR Height/Weight/Speed: 5-foot-11/191 pounds/4.29 40-yard

Kick Return Stats

Highest Season Kick Return Grade During Career: 88.9

88.9 Career Kick Returns: 29

29 Career Yards: 748

748 Yards per Return Average: 25.8

25.8 Missed Tackles Forced: 14

14 Touchdowns: 2

Golden is the No. 27 overall prospect on PFF's big board, and the speedy receiver will bring added return value to his NFL team. He wasn’t as productive after transferring to Texas, as he had 15 kick returns for 302 yards (20.1 average) and a 60.4 PFF kick return grade, but his sub-4.3-second 40-yard dash speed makes him a threat to go the distance on every return.

Golden had a stellar 2023 season as a kick returner, with nine returns for 321 yards (35.7 average per kick return) and two touchdowns to go along with an 88.9 PFF kick return grade (second best in college football).

WR Jaylin Noel, Iowa State

Draft Profile

PFF Draft Positional Ranking: No. 9 WR

No. 9 WR Height/Weight/Speed: 5-foot-10/194 pounds/4.39 40-yard

Kick Return Stats

Highest Season Kick Return Grade During Career: 78.7

78.7 Career Kick Returns: 37

37 Career Yards: 827

827 Yards per Return Average: 22.4

22.4 Missed Tackles Forced: 10

10 Touchdowns: 0

Noel returned only three kicks in 2024 but took nine in 2023 for 246 yards (27.3 average per return) on his way to a 78.7 PFF kick return grade, which ranked 14th in college football. Noel returned punts and kicks during his time at Iowa State and finished with 54 career punt returns for 464 yards (8.6-yard average per return). Noel’s NFL team will have the flexibility to put him back to return kicks or punts if needed.

RB Brashard Smith, SMU

Draft Profile

PFF Draft Positional Ranking: No. 13 RB

No. 13 RB Height/Weight/Speed: 5-foot-10/194 pounds/4.39 40-yard

Kick Return Stats

Highest Season Kick Return Grade During Career: 86.5

86.5 Career Kick Returns: 53

53 Career Yards: 1,323

1,323 Yards per Return Average: 25.0

25.0 Missed Tackles Forced: 27

27 Touchdowns: 1

Smith turned 14 returns into 322 yards and a 63.9 PFF kick return grade in 2024, which was his lowest mark of the past three seasons. At Miami in 2023, Smith posted an 86.5 PFF kick return grade, buoyed by a 98-yard house call against Texas A&M. He also had a 39-yard kick return during the Senior Bowl and returned five punts in his career.

Draft Profile

PFF Draft Positional Ranking: No. 14 CB

No. 14 CB Height/Weight/Speed: 6-foot/199 pounds/4.5 40-yard

Kick Return Stats

Highest Season Kick Return Grade During Career: 65.0

65.0 Career Kick Returns: 29

29 Career Yards: 683

683 Yards per Return Average: 23.6

23.6 Missed Tackles Forced: 11

11 Touchdowns: 1

Williams returned 12 kicks for 345 yards (28.8-yard average per return) and one touchdown, an 80-yard return against UC Davis, in 2024. He also has 11 career punt returns (all at UNLV) for 79 yards (average of 7.2 yards per return), 37 career snaps on the kick coverage team and 244 snaps on the field goal block team.

RB Bhayshul Tuten, Virginia Tech

Draft Profile

PFF Draft Positional Ranking: No. 20 RB

No. 20 RB Height/Weight/Speed: 5-foot-9/206 pounds/4.32 40-yard

Kick Return Stats

Highest Season Kick Return Grade During Career: 78.8

78.8 Career Kick Returns: 38

38 Career Yards: 910

910 Yards per Return Average: 23.9

23.9 Missed Tackles Forced: 7

7 Touchdowns: 2

Tuten’s 4.32-second 40-yard dash was the fastest of any running back at this year's NFL Scouting Combine. He wasn’t asked to return many kicks in 2024, so his 59.0 PFF kick return grade on three returns can largely be ignored. However, he turned 19 returns in 2023 into 566 yards (29.8-yard average per return) and two touchdowns — a 99-yarder against Florida State and a 94-yarder against Virginia. His 78.8 PFF kick return grade that year ranked 13th in college football.

SPECIAL TEAMS ACES

The following players are notable for their playmaking ability or consistent performance in special teams roles other than specialists (long snapper, kicker, punter) or returners. While these future NFL rookies should earn playing time at their offensive or defensive positions, they will immediately be tasked to play on one or more special teams units.

LB Carson Schwesinger, UCLA

Draft Profile

PFF Draft Positional Ranking: No. 4 LB

No. 4 LB Height/Weight/Speed: 6-foot-2/242 pounds/unknown

6-foot-2/242 pounds/unknown Highest Special Teams Season Grade During Career: 85.8

Career Snaps per Special Teams Unit

Kick Return: 152

152 Kick Coverage: 170

170 Punt Return: 104

104 Punt Coverage: 96

96 Field Goal Block: 47

Schwesinger enjoyed three straight seasons with good special teams grades. He earned an 81.2 PFF special teams grade in 2022, a 77.9 mark in 2023 and an 85.8 figure in 2024. He blocked a punt against Fresno State in 2024. Schwesinger is a talented kick coverage team contributor and logged 15 career special teams tackles in college.

Draft Profile

PFF Draft Positional Ranking: No. 7 CB

No. 7 CB Height/Weight/Speed: 6-foot-3/195 pounds/4.3 40-yard

6-foot-3/195 pounds/4.3 40-yard Highest Special Teams Season Grade During Career: 90.1

Career Snaps per Special Teams Unit

Kick Return: 185

185 Kick Coverage: 215

215 Punt Return: 287

287 Punt Coverage: 240

240 Field Goal Block: 43

Porter is an athletic, well-rounded special teams contributor who graded consistently well for five straight seasons (76.9 in 2020, 73.2 in 2021, 78.1 in 2022, 79.2 in 2023 and 90.1 in 2024). He blocked four punts — a historically high number. He plays gunner on punt coverage and is proficient at preventing touchbacks and helping the punt team down the ball inside the opponent's 5-yard line. He notched 17 career special teams tackles. Porter also recorded 27 snaps on the field goal block team in 2024 and blocked a field goal against Kansas State.

Draft Profile

PFF Draft Positional Ranking: No. 8 LB

No. 8 LB Height/Weight/Speed: 6-foot-2/231 pounds/unknown

6-foot-2/231 pounds/unknown Highest Special Teams Season Grade During Career: 77.2

Career Snaps per Special Teams Unit

Kick Return: 87

87 Kick Coverage: 263

263 Punt Return: 252

252 Punt Coverage: 205

205 Field Goal Block: 168

Kiser played 150 or more special teams snaps in five straight seasons. He is a productive player on the punt coverage and kick coverage teams and tallied 14 career special teams tackles.

LB Cody Simon, Ohio State

Draft Profile

PFF Draft Positional Ranking: No. 10 LB

No. 10 LB Height/Weight/Speed: 6-foot-2/229 pounds/unknown

6-foot-2/229 pounds/unknown Highest Special Teams Season Grade During Career: 82.3

Career Snaps per Special Teams Unit

Kick Return: 112

112 Kick Coverage: 193

193 Punt Return: 85

85 Punt Coverage: 123

123 Field Goal Block: 73

Simon does his best work shedding blocks and making tackles on the kick coverage team. He finished his college career with nine special teams tackles.

Draft Profile

PFF Draft Positional Ranking: No. 13 LB

No. 13 LB Height/Weight/Speed: 6-foot/224 pounds/4.82 40-yard

6-foot/224 pounds/4.82 40-yard Highest Special Teams Season Grade During Career: 81.6

Career Snaps per Special Teams Unit

Kick Return: 104

104 Kick Coverage: 151

151 Punt Return: 159

159 Punt Coverage: 25

25 Field Goal Block: 93

Higgins will be playing on his next team’s kick coverage and kick return teams in 2025. He excels as a blocker there and recorded nine career special teams tackles.

Draft Profile

PFF Draft Positional Ranking: No. 19 EDGE

No. 19 EDGE Height/Weight/Speed: 6-foot-4/243 pounds/unknown

6-foot-4/243 pounds/unknown Highest Special Teams Season Grade During Career: 80.1

Career Snaps per Special Teams Unit

Kick Return: 134

134 Kick Coverage: 237

237 Punt Return: 168

168 Punt Coverage: 135

135 Field Goal Block: 18

Robinson isn’t an easy player to block on kickoffs when his 243-pound frame has a head of steam. He made 12 career special teams tackles and is a good blocker in space on the punt return and kick return teams.

Draft Profile

PFF Draft Positional Ranking: No. 27 WR

No. 27 WR Height/Weight/Speed: 6-foot-1/184 pounds/4.61 40-yard

6-foot-1/184 pounds/4.61 40-yard Highest Special Teams Season Grade During Career: 91.9

Career Snaps per Special Teams Unit

Kick Return: 86

86 Kick Coverage: 4

4 Punt Return: 100

100 Punt Coverage: 0

0 Field Goal Block: 0

White doesn’t have the same special teams workload history as the other players on this list, but his 2024 season was stellar. His 91.9 PFF special teams grade was the highest grade for a college player in six seasons. White blocked four punts on his 53 punt return team snaps in 2024. One of those blocked punts, versus Hawaii, led to a safety, and another against Syracuse was recovered by a teammate for a touchdown.

White also recovered a blocked punt (not his) for a touchdown against Fresno State. He made a tackle short of the line to gain on a fake punt attempt by San Diego State, resulting in a turnover on downs. When not blocking punts, White was effective at helping the vice double-team the opposing gunner.