2025 NFL Draft: Late-round gems

Willie Lampkin could be the exception to the NFL's rule on size: Despite measuring in at 5-foot-10 and 270 pounds, Lampkin's technique and competitiveness give him a real shot of sticking in the NFL.



Efton Chism proves that he belongs at the Shrine Game: Chism thrived in the slot down in Las Vegas, showing that his gaudy statistics at Eastern Washington were no fluke.



2025 NFL Draft season is here: Try PFF's best-in-class Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2025's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

Lampkin was one of the FBS' highest-graded guards, as his run- and pass-blocking grades finished above 85.0. So why would a player with that level of production be considered a late-round player? Lampkin is only 5-foot-10 and 270 pounds, which would make him the NFL's smallest offensive lineman. One would think that Lampkin’s only position in the NFL is at center but Lampkin has repeatedly shown not to pigeonhole him based on his size. Lampkin lined up at guard and center during Senior Bowl practices and performed well, as he used his low center of gravity, leverage and wrestling background to stay between his man and the ball. Lampkin might also be used as an extra-offensive lineman or a fullback in heavy personnel packages.

UNC OL Willie Lampkin (5’10, 270) vs Kentucky DT Deone Walker (6’7, 340) pic.twitter.com/G1tnttxwCz — Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) January 28, 2025

In 2024, Chism’s 92.6 receiving grade led all FBS wide receivers and he had 120 receptions, 1,306 yards (789 after the catch) and 13 touchdowns. The sure-handed Chism only had three drops on 146 targets in 2024. The 5-foot-10 Chism lined up in the slot 74.9% of the time last season at Eastern Washington and that is where he is going to play in the NFL. Chism showed off his route running ability with a strong week of practice and four catches on four targets in the East-West Shrine game.

Another nice rep from @EWUFootball WR Efton Chism III. Wins this in a few ways:

– Quick feet in the release

– Active hands to fight off press

– Sinks the hips low to get clean at the break point

– High points the football



Lot of good slot skills on display pic.twitter.com/Jx3GOTwFtp — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) January 27, 2025

Slater didn’t allow a sack or a QB hit during the 2024 season and only three hurries on his 379 pass-blocking snaps. Slater had an impressive 88.2 pass-blocking grade, and his 99.6 pass-blocking efficiency mark ranked No. 4 among all FCS guards in 2024. Slater helped himself during Senior Bowl week due to both his measurements and how he performed on the field. He measured 6-foot-2 5/8 and 320 pounds with 33-inch arms. Slater registered three positively graded blocks and two dominant wins in his pass rush one-on-ones during Senior Bowl practices and a 78.4 pass-blocking grade in the game.

This is one of many impressive reps for small-school standout center Jackson Slater (Sacramento State) vs. 1st round DT prospect Walter Nolen (Ole Miss). Slater is working his way up the board towards mid-round status with the way he’s performing here in Mobile. @ScoutsIncMuench… pic.twitter.com/xMSnvdlMgc — Todd McShay (@McShay13) January 29, 2025

Oladejo played the majority of his college snaps as an off-ball linebacker before shifting to an edge role last season where he played 547 snaps along the defensive line compared to just 51 snaps on the defensive line in 2023. Oladejo is still growing into the edge role, but he really stood out during pass-rush one-on-ones during Senior Bowl practices, where he won eight of his 11 pass-rush reps, including three dominant wins. Adding to his week, Oladejo had two sacks and two hurries on his 23 pass-rushing snaps during the Senior Bowl game. Oladejo’s performance in Mobile showed that he has the frame (6-foot-2 3/4 and 261 pounds with 33.5-inch arms) and the ability to grow as an edge-rusher even though he doesn’t have a lot of experience at the position.

Femi Oladejo | EDGE | UCLA



Recent transition from off-ball to EDGE & plays purely off athleticism and instinct. Burst, flexibility, speed to power is all there but timing/pacing is all over the place. Body type is great for the position with space to add more density. pic.twitter.com/pqEfZfKwYP — Matt Lane (@Matty_KCSN) February 2, 2025

Stout has had back-to-back strong seasons for the Western Kentucky defense, as he had an 80.9 overall grade in 2023 and an 84.4 overall grade in 2024, including an eye-opening 90.9 run-defense grade. He played primarily a slot coverage role at Western Kentucky, which is where he will be playing in the NFL due to his run-stopping prowess and because he only measured in at 5-foot-8 and 178 pounds. Stout had three forced incompletions during one-on-ones in Senior Bowl practices and a run stop during team portions.

Really good third @seniorbowl practice for @WKUFootball CB Upton Stout



Great footwork and short area quickness to stay in phase out of press here. Had a nice run fill in team drills as well. Good player pic.twitter.com/UGwUBEVts1 — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) January 30, 2025

After three straight seasons of good pass-rushing grades at the FCS level, Ponder was able to compete against college all-stars at the East-West Shrine Game. Ponder stood out with an outstanding game performance with one sack, one quarterback hit and two hurries on his 19 pass-rush snaps. Ponder finished with an 88.2 pass-rush grade and a 90.0 overall grade during the game.

