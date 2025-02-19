2025 NFL Draft: Identifying the quarterback with the highest ceiling

Jalen Milroe’s physical tools set him apart: His elite rushing ability, rocket arm, and aggressive downfield mentality give him the highest ceiling in the 2025 quarterback class.



His elite rushing ability, rocket arm, and aggressive downfield mentality give him the highest ceiling in the 2025 quarterback class. High-risk, high-reward prospect: While Milroe’s talent is undeniable, concerns about ball placement, decision-making, and holding onto the ball too long make him the biggest boom-or-bust QB in the draft.



While Milroe's talent is undeniable, concerns about ball placement, decision-making, and holding onto the ball too long make him the biggest boom-or-bust QB in the draft.

Today, we’re diving into a fun and particularly important topic for the 2025 NFL Draft: which quarterback in the class has the highest ceiling?

Some might respond to this by saying, “The quarterback you have ranked the highest, duh.” But while that could end up being the conclusion, it’s not a guaranteed outcome. So, to answer this question, I’ll first outline the key criteria and explain the process I’ll use to answer this burning question.

When I think about a quarterback’s ceiling in the NFL, I focus on three key areas: physical talent (arm strength and rushing ability), passing mentality and specific production metrics that help quantify the first two. For this exercise, we’ll separate them to break each aspect down more clearly.

Physical talent

The first factor is physical talent — specifically arm talent. However, rushing ability is also a factor here, given its importance in the modern game. Winning at the highest level still requires success from the pocket, but more offensive coordinators are embracing quarterbacks who offer mobility, as it raises the floor of an offense and puts greater stress on opposing defenses.