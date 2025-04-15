2025 PFF NFL DRAFT GUIDE IS LIVE - DOWNLOAD NOW!
2025 NFL Draft: How the class' edge defenders handled double teams

By PFF.com
  • Tennessee‘s James Pearce Jr. flashes: Peace faced a double team 56 times last season, and he beat the blockers on 20.8% of those reps.

With the 2025 NFL Draft on the horizon, we're digging into how this year’s edge defender class fared when faced with added attention.

Using insights from PFF’s advanced charting, we explore which players held up or even thrived against double teams. For full breakdowns and draft projections, visit the PFF Draft Guide, PFF Big Board and Mock Draft Simulator.

NameTeamRushesWin Rate
Quandarrius RobinsonALABAMA1333.30%
John PiusWISCONSIN3428.10%
Trace FordOKLAHOMA2323.80%
Nate MatlackPITTSBURGH2223.80%
Josaiah StewartMICHIGAN4520.90%
James Pearce Jr.TENNESSEE5620.80%
Abdul CarterPENN STATE9220.70%
Ashton GillotteLOUISVILLE10920.00%
B.J. Green IICOLORADO3318.80%
JT TuimoloauOHIO STATE8418.80%
Darryl PetersonWISCONSIN4818.20%
Quintayvious HutchinsBOSTON COL3817.60%
Ethan DownsOKLAHOMA7317.40%
Elijah RobertsSMU13317.30%
Princely UmanmielenOLE MISS7217.20%
Tramel LoganLOUISVILLE3117.20%
J.J. WeaverKENTUCKY4017.10%
Jahfari HarveySMU5717.00%
Shemar StewartTEXAS A&M11816.80%
Kyle KennardS CAROLINA6216.70%
Ahmed HassaneinBOISE ST3816.70%
Mike GreenMARSHALL7516.40%
T.J. JacksonW VIRGINIA10516.30%
Nic ScourtonTEXAS A&M9416.10%
Antwaun Powell-RylandVA TECH5216.00%
Tyler BaronMIAMI FL6415.50%
Fadil DiggsSYRACUSE7515.50%
Johnny Walker Jr.MISSOURI4414.60%
MJ ShermanNEBRASKA5614.50%
Bradyn SwinsonLSU7214.10%
Akheem MesidorMIAMI FL13513.60%
Jared IveyOLE MISS10013.30%
Landon JacksonARKANSAS11513.30%
Joey PetersenIOWA STATE6313.30%
George GumbsFLORIDA2613.00%
Sai'vion JonesLSU11412.70%
Chaz ChamblissGEORGIA3512.50%
Keith Cooper Jr.HOUSTON3412.50%
Barryn SorrellTEXAS12912.30%
Smith VilbertPENN STATE3611.80%
Oluwafemi OladejoUCLA9111.60%
Elijah AlstonMIAMI FL2011.10%
Jah-Marien LathamALABAMA8810.70%
Jordan BurchOREGON7010.40%
Neto OkpalaBOSTON COL6210.00%
Jah JoynerMINNESOTA869.90%
Danny StriggowMINNESOTA749.90%
Donnell BrownMARYLAND459.80%
Lanell CarrINDIANA439.80%
Donovan EzeiruakuBOSTON COL979.70%
R.J. ObenNOTRE DAME569.60%
Desmond EvansN CAROLINA769.60%
Eric PhillipsCINCINNATI559.30%
Dominic BaileyTENNESSEE789.20%
Kaimon RuckerN CAROLINA349.10%
Deeve HarrisMARSHALL259.10%
Sean MartinW VIRGINIA1098.60%
D'Andre RaginTOLEDO478.50%
Mykel WilliamsGEORGIA908.40%
Octavious OxendineKENTUCKY648.20%
Khris BogleMICH STATE398.10%
Brendan MottKANSAS ST817.90%
Sione LoloheaFLORIDA ST397.90%
Tre'vonn RybkaKENTUCKY727.40%
Deontae CraigIOWA277.40%
Cole NelsonVA TECH557.40%
Malachi LawrenceUCF287.10%
Deshawn HoltTOLEDO427.10%
Ramon PuryearLOUISVILLE1027.10%
Tyrion Ingram-DawkinsGEORGIA1067.10%
Amin VanoverPENN STATE696.30%
Clayton SmithARIZONA ST385.70%
Miles CapersVANDERBILT195.60%
Khordae SydnorVANDERBILT385.40%
Jack SawyerOHIO STATE834.90%
Obi EzeigboOKLA STATE224.50%
Jasheen DavisWAKE494.10%
Chase SimmonsSYRACUSE583.70%
Aidan HubbardNWESTERN333.30%
Seth ColemanILLINOIS382.90%
Quashon FullerMARYLAND732.90%
Voi TunuufiWASHINGTON822.50%
TyQaze LeggsMARSHALL942.30%
Nana Osafo-MensahTCU462.30%
Cody StufflebeanKANSAS ST631.70%
Devin AupiuUCLA741.40%
Anton JuncajARKANSAS210.00%
Jacob BusicUCLA550.00%
Jacolbe CowanN CAROLINA360.00%
Kody WalterscheidOKLA STATE340.00%
