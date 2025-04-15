2025 NFL Draft: How the class' edge defenders handled double teams

- Tennessee‘s James Pearce Jr. flashes: Peace faced a double team 56 times last season, and he beat the blockers on 20.8% of those reps.
- 2025 NFL Draft season is here: Try PFF's best-in-class Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2025's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.
With the 2025 NFL Draft on the horizon, we're digging into how this year’s edge defender class fared when faced with added attention.
Using insights from PFF’s advanced charting, we explore which players held up or even thrived against double teams. For full breakdowns and draft projections, visit the PFF Draft Guide, PFF Big Board and Mock Draft Simulator.
|Name
|Team
|Rushes
|Win Rate
|Quandarrius Robinson
|ALABAMA
|13
|33.30%
|John Pius
|WISCONSIN
|34
|28.10%
|Trace Ford
|OKLAHOMA
|23
|23.80%
|Nate Matlack
|PITTSBURGH
|22
|23.80%
|Josaiah Stewart
|MICHIGAN
|45
|20.90%
|James Pearce Jr.
|TENNESSEE
|56
|20.80%
|Abdul Carter
|PENN STATE
|92
|20.70%
|Ashton Gillotte
|LOUISVILLE
|109
|20.00%
|B.J. Green II
|COLORADO
|33
|18.80%
|JT Tuimoloau
|OHIO STATE
|84
|18.80%
|Darryl Peterson
|WISCONSIN
|48
|18.20%
|Quintayvious Hutchins
|BOSTON COL
|38
|17.60%
|Ethan Downs
|OKLAHOMA
|73
|17.40%
|Elijah Roberts
|SMU
|133
|17.30%
|Princely Umanmielen
|OLE MISS
|72
|17.20%
|Tramel Logan
|LOUISVILLE
|31
|17.20%
|J.J. Weaver
|KENTUCKY
|40
|17.10%
|Jahfari Harvey
|SMU
|57
|17.00%
|Shemar Stewart
|TEXAS A&M
|118
|16.80%
|Kyle Kennard
|S CAROLINA
|62
|16.70%
|Ahmed Hassanein
|BOISE ST
|38
|16.70%
|Mike Green
|MARSHALL
|75
|16.40%
|T.J. Jackson
|W VIRGINIA
|105
|16.30%
|Nic Scourton
|TEXAS A&M
|94
|16.10%
|Antwaun Powell-Ryland
|VA TECH
|52
|16.00%
|Tyler Baron
|MIAMI FL
|64
|15.50%
|Fadil Diggs
|SYRACUSE
|75
|15.50%
|Johnny Walker Jr.
|MISSOURI
|44
|14.60%
|MJ Sherman
|NEBRASKA
|56
|14.50%
|Bradyn Swinson
|LSU
|72
|14.10%
|Akheem Mesidor
|MIAMI FL
|135
|13.60%
|Jared Ivey
|OLE MISS
|100
|13.30%
|Landon Jackson
|ARKANSAS
|115
|13.30%
|Joey Petersen
|IOWA STATE
|63
|13.30%
|George Gumbs
|FLORIDA
|26
|13.00%
|Sai'vion Jones
|LSU
|114
|12.70%
|Chaz Chambliss
|GEORGIA
|35
|12.50%
|Keith Cooper Jr.
|HOUSTON
|34
|12.50%
|Barryn Sorrell
|TEXAS
|129
|12.30%
|Smith Vilbert
|PENN STATE
|36
|11.80%
|Oluwafemi Oladejo
|UCLA
|91
|11.60%
|Elijah Alston
|MIAMI FL
|20
|11.10%
|Jah-Marien Latham
|ALABAMA
|88
|10.70%
|Jordan Burch
|OREGON
|70
|10.40%
|Neto Okpala
|BOSTON COL
|62
|10.00%
|Jah Joyner
|MINNESOTA
|86
|9.90%
|Danny Striggow
|MINNESOTA
|74
|9.90%
|Donnell Brown
|MARYLAND
|45
|9.80%
|Lanell Carr
|INDIANA
|43
|9.80%
|Donovan Ezeiruaku
|BOSTON COL
|97
|9.70%
|R.J. Oben
|NOTRE DAME
|56
|9.60%
|Desmond Evans
|N CAROLINA
|76
|9.60%
|Eric Phillips
|CINCINNATI
|55
|9.30%
|Dominic Bailey
|TENNESSEE
|78
|9.20%
|Kaimon Rucker
|N CAROLINA
|34
|9.10%
|Deeve Harris
|MARSHALL
|25
|9.10%
|Sean Martin
|W VIRGINIA
|109
|8.60%
|D'Andre Ragin
|TOLEDO
|47
|8.50%
|Mykel Williams
|GEORGIA
|90
|8.40%
|Octavious Oxendine
|KENTUCKY
|64
|8.20%
|Khris Bogle
|MICH STATE
|39
|8.10%
|Brendan Mott
|KANSAS ST
|81
|7.90%
|Sione Lolohea
|FLORIDA ST
|39
|7.90%
|Tre'vonn Rybka
|KENTUCKY
|72
|7.40%
|Deontae Craig
|IOWA
|27
|7.40%
|Cole Nelson
|VA TECH
|55
|7.40%
|Malachi Lawrence
|UCF
|28
|7.10%
|Deshawn Holt
|TOLEDO
|42
|7.10%
|Ramon Puryear
|LOUISVILLE
|102
|7.10%
|Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins
|GEORGIA
|106
|7.10%
|Amin Vanover
|PENN STATE
|69
|6.30%
|Clayton Smith
|ARIZONA ST
|38
|5.70%
|Miles Capers
|VANDERBILT
|19
|5.60%
|Khordae Sydnor
|VANDERBILT
|38
|5.40%
|Jack Sawyer
|OHIO STATE
|83
|4.90%
|Obi Ezeigbo
|OKLA STATE
|22
|4.50%
|Jasheen Davis
|WAKE
|49
|4.10%
|Chase Simmons
|SYRACUSE
|58
|3.70%
|Aidan Hubbard
|NWESTERN
|33
|3.30%
|Seth Coleman
|ILLINOIS
|38
|2.90%
|Quashon Fuller
|MARYLAND
|73
|2.90%
|Voi Tunuufi
|WASHINGTON
|82
|2.50%
|TyQaze Leggs
|MARSHALL
|94
|2.30%
|Nana Osafo-Mensah
|TCU
|46
|2.30%
|Cody Stufflebean
|KANSAS ST
|63
|1.70%
|Devin Aupiu
|UCLA
|74
|1.40%
|Anton Juncaj
|ARKANSAS
|21
|0.00%
|Jacob Busic
|UCLA
|55
|0.00%
|Jacolbe Cowan
|N CAROLINA
|36
|0.00%
|Kody Walterscheid
|OKLA STATE
|34
|0.00%