2025 NFL Draft: How the class' edge defenders handled double teams

Tennessee‘s James Pearce Jr. flashes: Peace faced a double team 56 times last season, and he beat the blockers on 20.8% of those reps.

With the 2025 NFL Draft on the horizon, we're digging into how this year’s edge defender class fared when faced with added attention.

Using insights from PFF’s advanced charting, we explore which players held up or even thrived against double teams. For full breakdowns and draft projections, visit the PFF Draft Guide, PFF Big Board and Mock Draft Simulator.

