2025 NFL Draft: Highest-graded wide receivers by route

Tetairoa McMillan is a slant weapon: McMillan led the nation in missed tackles forced (10) and yards per route run (10.85) on slants in 2024 while placing third in yards after the catch per reception (8.1) and passer rating when targeted (138.4).

Stanford‘s Elic Ayomanor was an efficient corner route technician in 2024: He caught four of his six targets on such routes for 85 yards and three touchdowns.

Flat (speed out): Brennan Presley, Oklahoma State Cowboys (89.3)

Note: minimum five targets to qualify

Presley was targeted five times on flat routes this past season. He secured three catches for three touchdowns, with each coming inside the opponent’s 10-yard line.

Presley saw 15 flat targets across five seasons with the Cowboys. He caught 14 passes for 99 yards and four touchdowns, with his longest catch gaining 21 yards. He generated a 133.8 passer rating when targeted on such plays.

Note: minimum 15 targets to qualify

McMillan caught 15 of 17 slant targets for 217 yards and a touchdown in 2024. He moved the chains 11 times, gained 45 yards after contact and recorded three grabs of 15-plus yards. McMillan led the nation in missed tackles forced (10) and yards per route run (10.85) on slants while placing third in yards after the catch per reception (8.1) and passer rating when targeted (138.4).

McMillan was targeted 43 times on slant routes during his time in Arizona (second-most targeted route in his route tree), hauling in 3 for 395 yards and two touchdowns. He finished his college career with nine gains of 15-plus yards on slants, including a 40-yarder.

Tetairoa McMillan: Career PFF Grades

Out: Efton Chism III, Eastern Washington Eagles (94.3)

Note: minimum 15 targets to qualify

Chism was targeted 26 times on out routes, his second-most targeted route of the season. He caught 22 passes for 202 yards and three touchdowns on such plays. The Eastern Washington product forced five missed tackles, gained 11 first downs and recorded four catches of 15-plus yards on out routes. Chism also gained 71 yards after contact (second in the nation), secured three of four contested targets and averaged 5.32 yards per route run (sixth) on those plays.

The 23-year-old leads the draft class in PFF receiving grade (92.9) on out routes over the course of his college career. He saw 56 out-route targets across four seasons, catching 43 passes for 448 yards and seven touchdowns.

In: Jakobie Keeney-James, Massachusetts Minutemen (91.5)

Note: minimum 10 targets to qualify

Keeney-James was targeted 10 times on in routes in his lone season at Massachusetts. He caught seven of those passes for 122 yards, all first downs, and averaged 4.6 yards after the catch per reception. He ranked third in the nation in yards per route run (8.71) and recorded five gains of 15-plus yards.

In his previous four seasons at Eastern Washington, Keeney James caught only three in-route targets for 48 yards and earned a 74.3 PFF receiving grade on those plays.

Comeback: Jacob Sharp, Weber State Wildcats (88.0)

Note: minimum five targets to qualify

Sharp caught six of seven targets on comeback routes for 69 yards in 2024. He gained five first downs, recorded one explosive gain of 15+ yards and led the nation in yards per route run (7.67).

Sharp ran three total comeback routes before the 2024 campaign without recording a target.

Hitch: Andrew Armstrong, Arkansas Razorbacks (89.5)

Note: minimum 25 targets to qualify

Armstrong caught 27 passes on hitch routes for 324 yards and 14 first downs. He led the nation with nine explosive gains while placing in the top five in yards after the catch (126), yards after contact (86), missed tackles forced (nine) and yards per route run (5.59) on those plays. He also secured six of seven contested targets.

Armstrong spent his last two college seasons at Arkansas after beginning his career at Texas A&M-Commerce. He hauled in 37 hitch passes in that span for 418 yards, earning an 88.2 PFF receiving grade.

Note: minimum five targets to qualify

Ayomanor saw six targets on corner routes in 2024 and caught four for 85 yards and three touchdowns. All his grabs went for 15-plus yards, tied for the second most in the nation.

Ayomanor ran 15 corner routes over the past two seasons but saw only one target in 2023.

Elic Ayomanor: 2024 PFF Grades

Post: Casey Reynolds, Army Black Knights (96.4)

Note: minimum five targets to qualify

Reynolds secured five of nine post targets for 194 yards and two touchdowns. Each catch gained 15-plus yards, and he ranked sixth in the nation in yards after the catch (52) on those plays.

Reynolds spent his entire collegiate career at Army and did not see extensive receiving snaps until 2023. He ran 15 post routes in that span, with zero targets before this season.

Go: Logan Tomlinson, New Hampshire Wildcats (92.6)

Note: minimum 15 targets to qualify

Tomlinson saw 18 targets on go routes in 2024, hauling in nine for 236 yards and a touchdown. Eight of his receptions went for 15-plus yards, and he secured six of 10 contested targets. He finished fourth in the nation in receiving yards and tied for 10 in yards after the catch per reception (4.0).

The New Hampshire product was targeted 24 times on go routes over the past two seasons, catching 11 passes for 294 yards and two scores. He earned a 91.7 PFF receiving grade on go routes in that span, ranking fifth among draft-eligible receivers.

Crossing: Lance LeGendre, Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (94.9)

Note: minimum 10 targets to qualify

LeGendre secured each of his 10 targets on crossing routes in 2024 for 233 yards, all first downs. He averaged 12.7 depth yards per target and led the nation in yards per route run (14.56). He forced four missed tackles and averaged 10.6 yards after the catch per reception (fifth among draft-eligible receivers).

LeGendre is a six-year player who spent his first two seasons at Maryland as a quarterback. He transferred to Louisiana in 2022 and transitioned to receiver before posting a career 95.4 PFF receiving grade on crossing routes, the highest for his route tree and the highest among all draft-eligible receivers across his seasons as a receiver (sat out in 2023). Each of his crossing-route catches (11) gained 15-plus yards.

WR Screens: Myles Price, Indiana Hoosiers (91.5)

Note: minimum 15 targets to qualify

Price secured 16 of 17 screen targets for 110 yards and a touchdown. He forced seven missed tackles, gained eight first downs, and averaged 8.9 yards after the catch per reception. Price averaged 5.79 yards per route run on screens, ranking fifth among draft-eligible receivers.

Price spent four seasons at Texas Tech before joining Indiana. He recorded 49 screen targets in his time with the Red Raiders, the most in his route tree, and caught 46 passes for 226 yards. His 66 career screen targets are tied for the seventh most among draft-eligible receivers.