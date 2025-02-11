2025 NFL Draft: Five sleepers to know

Damien Martinez is one of the most underrated players in a loaded running back class: The Miami star has a 96.8 career rushing grade and has been an incredibly efficient runner over the last three years.



With Super Bowl 59 now in the books, all 32 teams are now turning their respective attention to the 2025 NFL Draft.

While the top prospects have been discussed ad nauseam, there are plenty of late-round gems to get excited about. Utilizing the 2025 consensus board, here are five projected Day 3 prospects to keep an eye on.

Often forgotten with Cam Ward’s heroics is how efficient Martinez was as a runner for the Hurricanes. The Oregon State transfer posted a 94.3 rushing grade in 2024, third to only Ashton Jeanty and Cam Skattebo among FBS running backs. He averaged 4.5 yards after contact per attempt which was second among Power Four tailbacks. This is nothing new for Martinez either, who has a staggering 96.8 career rushing grade. He moves much better than his 232-pound size would indicate and is getting underrated in what’s a loaded running back class.

Armstrong finished 2024 as the fifth-most-valuable receiver in the nation according to PFF’s wins above-average metric. His 18 contested catches were tied for fifth among FBS wideouts while his 1,140 receiving yards were fifth among Power Four ones. Armstrong has excellent size at 6-foot-4 who’s as reliable as they come. He’s not even a top-300 prospect on the consensus board despite playing like one of the nation’s best receivers in the SEC.

Trapilo has excelled in the last two years at right tackle for the Eagles. His 83.0 pass-blocking grade in that span is the same as Oregon’s Josh Conerly Jr., a projected first-round pick. Trapilo is a massive tackle at 6-foot-8 who placed in the 99th percentile of PFF’s Game Athleticism Score metric. He’s currently a projected fourth-round pick on the consensus board but could eventually become a starting tackle in the league.

Peebles has been the nation’s most efficient pass rusher at the defensive tackle position over the last two years. The Duke transfer has a 92.2 pass-rushing grade since 2023, nearly three points higher than any other FBS interior defender. His 17.4% pass-rush win rate is also the best of any defensive tackle in the country as well. While his size (6-foot-1, 290 pounds) may preclude him from being an every-down interior defender, Peebles could at least be an effective designated pass-rusher.

Higgins was the most valuable linebacker in college football last season, he was similarly dominant in his fifth and final year as his 91.4 coverage grade led all Power Four linebackers. Higgins is one of six Power Four linebackers since 2023 with 80-plus grades both in coverage and as a run defender, joining other stars like Jack Kiser, Edgerrin Cooper, Payton Wilson, Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Junior Colson. Higgins is currently a projected fourth-round pick despite being one of the most productive players in college football at a position that’s been bereft of talent in recent years.