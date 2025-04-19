2025 NFL Draft: First-round fits for every ream

Teams could prioritize fit over value: This exercise imagines each franchise landing the best possible Round 1 prospect match, not based on draft slot, but on scheme, need and skill set.



This exercise imagines each franchise landing the best possible Round 1 prospect match, not based on draft slot, but on scheme, need and skill set.



2025 NFL Draft season is here: Try PFF's best-in-class Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2025's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

While mock drafts aim to project where this year’s top prospects will land, they don’t always capture which players fit best with each team. Factors such as positional value, draft order, player availability, and class depth all influence how things actually unfold on draft night.

But what if there were no limitations?

Here are the best Round 1 prospect fits for all 32 NFL teams.

Prospect to target: ED Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M

Stewart’s scheme versatility, size and length make him an ideal fit for Jonathan Gannon’s defense. While his production hasn’t always jumped off the stat sheet, he has the tools to become a disruptive presence across multiple alignments. His strength at the point of attack stands out — he posted an 88.2 run-defense grade in 2024 — and that ability could earn him early snaps in Arizona.

Prospect to target: LB Jalon Walker, Georgia

While Walker’s instincts may keep him closer to the line of scrimmage at the next level, his versatility makes him a compelling fit in Raheem Morris’ 3-4 scheme, whether at linebacker or edge. His ceiling as a pass rusher stands out, and that upside would be a welcome addition to a Falcons defense that finished with the fourth-fewest total pressures (230) in the NFL last season.

Prospect to target: DI Kenneth Grant, Michigan

With Michael Pierce retiring, the Ravens will be looking to reinforce the middle of their defensive front, and Grant is an ideal candidate to fill that role. His blend of quickness and athleticism at his size stands out, and his strong baseline as a run defender (87.5 run-defense grade) gives him a chance to contribute right away at nose tackle.

Prospect to target: CB Trey Amos, Ole Miss

The Bills currently sit outside the likely range to land one of the draft’s top cornerbacks — a tough spot for a secondary that posted just a 31.8 PFF coverage grade in 2024. Amos brings the size, versatility, and instincts to elevate the unit, with a forced incompletion rate above 20% in each of the past three seasons.

Prospect to target: ED Mike Green, Marshall

The Panthers defense needs reinforcements at every level, but starting up front makes the most sense for a unit that finished dead last in PFF pass-rush grade at 37.5, more than 10 points behind the next worst team. Green has produced a 95th-percentile pass-rush win rate over the last two seasons and would give Carolina a high-upside building block off the edge.

Prospect to target: RB Ashton Jeanty, Boise State

While D'Andre Swift is a capable back, it should come as no surprise that Ben Johnson favors a two-headed backfield. In Detroit last season, Johnson’s offense ran outside zone on 45% of rushing plays — the fourth-highest rate in the league. That makes Jeanty an ideal fit, as he led the 2025 draft class with a 96.1 grade on outside zone runs.

Prospect to target: DI Derrick Harmon, Oregon

While edge rusher is a popular projection for Cincinnati, the more pressing need is generating pressure from anywhere, especially up the middle. Harmon can do exactly that as a disruptive 3-technique, highlighted by his 91.2 pass-rush grade on true pass sets. He’d provide an immediate lift to a Bengals interior that finished 27th in pass-rush grade (55.3) last season.

Prospect to target: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Although the Titans are expected to take Ward, anything can happen on draft day. And if he slips, Cleveland shouldn’t hesitate. Despite adding Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco, the Browns still need long-term answers at quarterback after converting just 31.7% of third- and fourth-down passes last season, worst in the NFL. Ward, a former zero-star recruit, plays with unshakable confidence and led the class in PFF passing grade on late downs.

Prospect to target: DI Walter Nolen, Ole Miss

With Mazi Smith posting sub-36.0 PFF run-defense grades in back-to-back seasons, it’s time for the Cowboys to reset the interior. Nolen, a well-built, explosive tackle who earned a 91.6 run-defense grade (second-best in the FBS, would be a clear upgrade.

Prospect to target: WR Luther Burden III, Missouri

Sean Payton’s offense needs more playmaking from its receiving corps to better support young quarterback Bo Nix. While Luther Burden is undervalued by consensus rankings (No. 34), he’s a clear first-round talent on PFF’s board (No. 14), backed by a 94th-percentile separation rate over the past two seasons. He would give Denver a true difference-maker out of the slot.

Prospect to target: WR Jayden Higgins, Iowa State

While pass rusher is the consensus target for Detroit, it’s a deep class at the position, making it easier to wait. True X-receivers, however, are harder to find later. Higgins, the class’s highest-graded outside receiver (89.6), offers size, range and contested-catch ability — the perfect complement to Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams.

Prospect to target: WR Matthew Golden, Texas

While the Packers don’t typically spend first-round picks on wide receivers and already have a solid group, they still lack a true WR1. Golden brings that potential, offering versatility, blazing speed and strong hands at the catch point, backed by a 96th-percentile PFF receiving grade.

Prospect to target: T Armand Membou, Missouri

While the Texans‘ front office reportedly expects Blake Fisher to take a step forward, Fisher's sub-47.0 PFF grades as both a run blocker and pass protector in 2024 suggest he isn’t ready to start at right tackle. Drafting an explosive athlete like Membou, who earned a 90.6 PFF grade, would provide a much-needed solution.

Prospect to target: S Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina

Colts general manager Chris Ballard prioritizes elite athletic traits in the evaluation process, which will undoubtedly put Emmanwori on his radar early. While Camryn Bynum and Nick Cross form a solid tandem, Emmanwori offers a unique skill set as a tight end and big-slot coverage specialist, as he just earned an 86.8 coverage grade in that role.

Prospect to target: WR/CB Travis Hunter, Colorado

While the chalk pick of Mason Graham makes sense for Jacksonville as both a need and a best-player-available selection, it would be tough to pass on Travis Hunter if he’s still on the board. Colorado’s two-way star could contribute as a full-time corner opposite Tyson Campbell and Jourdan Lewis — and as a part-time playmaker alongside Brian Thomas Jr. — bolstering two units that ranked among the bottom 10 in PFF grading last season.

Prospect to target: iOL Grey Zabel, North Dakota State

With uncertainty and inconsistent play at three of the five offensive line spots, Kansas City could benefit from adding a versatile piece like Zabel. The FCS standout earned a 90.4 PFF grade at left tackle for NDSU and proved at the Senior Bowl that he can handle multiple positions.

Prospect to target: WR Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona

As PFF’s Dalton Wasserman has highlighted on multiple occasions, pairing McMillan with Geno Smith just makes sense. Smith has been one of the most productive vertical passers in the NFL for the past three seasons, ranking 10th in PFF passing grade on 10-plus-yard throws, while McMillan profiles as a highly productive target in such situations.

Prospect to target: WR Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State

Egbuka is a proven winner, with three years of production and a national title to his name. Jim Harbaugh saw him up close while at Michigan and could now look to pair him with Justin Herbert in Los Angeles. Much like Ladd McConkey, Egbuka consistently finds space and produced a 95th-percentile separation rate over the last three seasons.

Prospect to target: QB Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss

Without a second-round pick, the Rams will need to target their future franchise quarterback in Round 1 if that’s the plan. Dart ranks lower on PFF’s big board than on the consensus board, but his grading profile is intriguing, as he led the class in several key metrics. While his success may depend on scheme fit and improved mechanics, Sean McVay is well-positioned to develop his potential.

Prospect to target: CB Jahdae Barron, Texas

With news breaking that Jalen Ramsey is likely on the move, the Dolphins will need to bolster a thinning cornerback room. There may be no better replacement than Barron — one of the class’s most versatile and productive coverage defenders — who earned the second-highest coverage grade in the nation (91.1) in 2024.

Prospect to target: S Malaki Starks, Georgia

Football IQ and versatility are essential traits in Brian Flores’ defense — traits Malaki Starks has in spades. The Georgia standout is a savvy pre-snap communicator with the speed, length, ball skills and positional flexibility to thrive across the secondary, making him a natural successor to Harrison Smith in Minnesota.

Prospect to target: T Will Campbell, LSU

Arm length concerns haven’t seemed to shake Mike Vrabel or Doug Marrone’s belief in Campbell as the top tackle prospect in the class, and the Patriots have a dire need at the position. Campbell's 85th-percentile PFF grade on true pass sets throughout his SEC career could be a major boost to a New England offensive line that finished last in tackle pass-blocking grade (52.4) in 2024.

Prospect to target: DI Mason Graham, Michigan

Rumors continue to swirl about the Saints making a splash at quarterback on draft day, but this roster isn’t built to develop a young signal-caller, nor is it one piece away from contention. The interior of both lines remains a far more pressing concern. Mason Graham could help immediately on defense, where New Orleans posted a 28.2 PFF interior run-defense grade, the lowest mark in the past decade.

Prospect to target: TE Tyler Warren, Penn State

While No. 3 overall would be unprecedented draft capital for a tight end, Warren’s addition to a group that already includes Malik Nabers, Darius Slayton and Wan’Dale Robinson would create one of the toughest passing attacks to defend. A versatile weapon with strong hands and elite production (93.4 PFF receiving grade), Warren could immediately elevate a Giants offense that ranked 31st in EPA per pass play a season ago.

Prospect to target: LB Jihaad Campbell, Alabama

With Aaron Glenn now leading the Jets, defense will be the team’s identity, and Campbell would be a perfect building block. Following the release of C.J. Mosley, Campbell brings prototypical size and balance across all three defensive facets, earning a grade of 76.0 or higher in run defense, coverage and pass rush. Pairing him with Quincy Williams and Jamien Sherwood could give New York the best linebacker trio in the league.

Prospect to target: ED James Pearce Jr., Tennessee

While character concerns have pushed Pearce down some draft boards, the Eagles have shown they can successfully manage such risks — just look at Jalen Carter. The Tennessee edge rusher would help replenish a pass-rush unit hit hard by free agency, having ranked in the 96th percentile or better in PFF pass-rush grade on true pass sets.

Prospect to target: QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado

While Sanders may lack the arm talent, his solid throwing mechanics allow him to place the ball well downfield, giving his guy a good shot at coming down with the ball. As PFF’s John Kosko pointed out, Sanders' 65.2% accuracy rate on throws between 5 and 25 yards is the seventh-highest mark of the PFF era. With guys like D.K. Metcalf and George Pickens on the roster, he can succeed if he just puts it where they can go up and get it.

Prospect to target: CB Will Johnson, Michigan

With Robert Saleh back guiding the 49ers defense, finding personnel to fit his quarters-heavy scheme will be a priority. Johnson, a long, fluid corner with elite quickness and sharp zone instincts, fits that mold perfectly. Before his injury in 2024, he earned an 87.5 PFF coverage grade when defending in quarters looks.

Prospect to target: T Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas

While Banks offers NFL-caliber flexibility and balance, his length limitations may ultimately push him inside. With a pressing need along the interior, Seattle would be wise to invest in a talent like Banks, whose athleticism fits perfectly in a scheme that frequently pulls its guards and emphasizes movement in the run game. Banks earned an 81.0 PFF run-blocking grade in 2024.

Prospect to target: ED Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College

The Buccaneers struggled to convert pressures into sacks in 2024, ranking 29th in sacks off the edge (15), which led to the addition of Haason Reddick in free agency. But with questions lingering after his holdout and dip in performance, Tampa could look for a more reliable long-term option. Enter Ezeiruaku — a consistent, explosive edge rusher who fits Todd Bowles’ 3-4 scheme and earned a 90.7 PFF pass-rush grade on true pass sets.

Prospect to target: ED Abdul Carter, Penn State

While Cam Ward is almost certain to be the first name called on draft night, his No. 21 ranking on PFF’s big board reflects some concerns with consistency. Abdul Carter, by contrast, plays a premium position and would fill a major need for Tennessee — a defense that ranked bottom-three in team pass-rush grade (61.1), pass-rush win rate (35.6%), and total pressures (198) last season.

Prospect to target: ED Mykel Williams, Georgia

Dan Quinn covets high-motor, physical players, a mold Williams fits well. With a long, powerful frame and reliable run defense (82.9 PFF grade), Williams brings immediate toughness to the trenches, though his pass-rush inconsistency may cause him to slide. It’s a trait Quinn will need to develop at the next level.