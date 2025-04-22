2025 NFL Draft: Exploring the options for the Tennessee Titans at No. 1 overall

Titans likely to target a quarterback at No. 1: Tennessee’s league-worst passing grade in 2024 makes it hard to envision a scenario where the Titans don’t select Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders to lead their rebuild.

Elite non-QBs could tempt Tennessee: While unlikely, top overall prospects like Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter could intrigue the Titans if they pass on quarterback or explore a trade down to stockpile picks.

2025 NFL Draft season is here: Try PFF's best-in-class Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2025's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

Estimated Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Tennessee Titans are officially on the clock with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft — and all signs point to them selecting a quarterback to lead their rebuild. But what if they don’t go quarterback at all?

In this breakdown, we explore the Titans’ options with the top pick using insights from the PFF Draft Guide, Big Board and Mock Draft Simulator to weigh every possibility ahead of Thursday night.

The most likely option: Draft a quarterback at No. 1

The Titans' most pressing need aligns with the most critical position in football: quarterback. Since early last season, their 2025 first-round pick has felt destined for a signal-caller. In 2024, Tennessee quarterbacks collectively posted a league-worst 57.2 PFF passing grade, making it hard to imagine a scenario where they don't select a quarterback at No. 1 overall.

Cam Ward’s meteoric rise — from zero-star recruit to potential No. 1 overall pick — has been nothing short of remarkable. Though his delivery remains unconventional, Ward enters the draft as PFF’s top quarterback and the No. 20 overall player on the big board. He led all draft-eligible quarterbacks in 2024 with a 92.9 overall grade and topped the charts in passing grade when kept clean (94.1). Ward also excelled in PFF’s stable metrics, which are historically strong indicators of NFL success.

Shedeur Sanders, meanwhile, has been in the first-round conversation for much longer. While his father may be an NFL Hall of Famer, it’s Sanders’ own tape that makes him a legitimate NFL prospect. Fundamentally sound with a repeatable throwing motion, Sanders is fearless in the pocket under pressure. He finished second among qualifying quarterbacks in both adjusted completion rate (81.8%) and turnover-worthy play rate (1.3%). He ranks as PFF’s QB2 and No. 45 overall on the big board.

The surprise pick: Best player available

Surprises are a staple of draft day, and that can even start at No. 1 overall. While the Titans are widely expected to take a quarterback, they could, conceivably, shock everyone. After all, there’s elite talent at other premium positions that could tempt Tennessee to go in a different direction.

It would be shocking if the Titans didn’t select a quarterback at No. 1, but if they went in a different direction, it would likely be for a generational talent like Travis Hunter. The No. 1 overall prospect on the PFF big board, Hunter is one of the most gifted players in this draft — and arguably in any draft. Fittingly, he played under Hall of Famer and two-way icon Deion Sanders, as Hunter has legitimate NFL starter potential at both cornerback and wide receiver. With explosive playmaking ability on offense and elite ball skills on defense, he’s a true difference-maker.

Abdul Carter would also be a worthy pick at the top of the draft for a team not in need of a quarterback. If the Titans shock the world and select Carter, they’d be getting an elite athlete off the edge with Micah Parsons-level upside. Carter ranked in the 97th percentile in PFF pass-rush grade vs. true pass sets and in the 98th percentile in pass-rush win rate — two stable metrics that project well to the next level.

PFF+ is 25% off for a limited time. Use code DRAFT25 for an offseason win.

Start the rebuild: Trade down

If the Titans aren’t sold on either quarterback at the top and believe greater value lies elsewhere, trading down becomes a possibility, potentially with the goal of landing one of the top non-QBs as a consolation.

While Tennessee holds eight total picks, they currently own just two selections over the first two days of the draft and have plenty of holes to fill coming off a 3–14 season.

That said, without a truly elite quarterback prospect prompting another team to make a can’t-miss offer, a trade down feels unlikely.

Click here for more draft tools:

NFL Draft Big Board | Mock Draft Simulator | NCAA Premium Stats

2025 PFF Draft Guide | Mock Draft Hub | Prospect Data Profiles

Draft Position Rankings