2025 NFL Draft: Early- and late-round options for every team's biggest need

AFC teams like Buffalo (run defense), Miami (offensive line) and Houston (youth at tackle) are expected to use both early and late picks to reinforce the trenches around their franchise quarterbacks. Several teams could wait on quarterbacks: While Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward headline the first-round QB conversation, teams like the Browns, Giants and Titans are also paired with Day 3 fallback options, including Riley Leonard and Tyler Shough.

In theory, teams use free agency to address immediate roster needs and the draft to bring in young talent for the future. But not every hole gets filled in March, meaning all 32 teams still head into the draft with at least one major need.

PFF's Max Chadwick recently highlighted each team’s biggest post–free agency need in this article.

Here, we take it a step further, identifying early- and late-round prospects who could help fill those needs. Sometimes the stars align, and a player's value on the big board matches a team's need right where they pick in Round 1. But often, it doesn’t shake out that way, and teams must wait until Day 3 to address key areas.

ARIZONA CARDINALS: INTERIOR DEFENDER

The Cardinals need to beef up their defensive front, which they accomplish here by selecting Walter Nolen. However, cornerback is also a significant need, and if they opt to address that with the No. 16 pick, they could look to Day 3 for interior defensive help.

Nolen’s college teammate, JJ Pegues, would be a strong option—he posted an impressive 81.8 run-defense grade in 2024.

The Atlanta Falcons finished near the bottom of the league with a 59.0 team pass-rush grade, tied for second-worst in the NFL. Donovan Ezeiruaku could help change that right away — he recorded 14 sacks, 20 quarterback hits and 26 hurries on 428 pass-rushing snaps in 2024.

On Day 3, the Falcons could target a developmental option like Oladejo, who primarily played off-ball linebacker in college but offers intriguing upside as a long, athletic edge defender.

The Ravens want to run the ball effectively, and the 6-foot-5, 321-pound Tyler Booker would help them do just that. He also brings value in pass protection, as he just put up an 86.5 pass-blocking grade in 2024.

For a later-round option, Marcus Wehr could be a fit. While he’s not a household name, Wehr was one of the top run-blockers in the FCS over the past two seasons, and his 88.8 run-blocking grade in 2024 led all FCS guards.

With their first pick coming at No. 30, the Bills will likely have to let the board fall to them and select the best defensive player available. Their 58.8 team-run defense grade ranked 26th in the NFL last season. Mykel Williams would be a strong fit, having posted back-to-back seasons with run-defense grades above 80.0 (80.3 in 2023 and 82.9 in 2024).

Another option is Ashton Gillotte, a physical edge defender who offers reliable run-stopping ability along with some pass-rush upside.

Last season, the Panthers finished last in the NFL with a 51.9 team-pass-rush grade, making edge help a clear priority. Jalon Walker would bring elite athleticism to the position, even as he continues to grow into a full-time edge role (he has just 383 career pass-rushing snaps). Despite that limited experience, Walker earned pass-rush grades over 80.0 in back-to-back seasons (85.4 in 2023 and 83.6 in 2024).

For a later-round option, Robinson is another high-upside edge defender coming off an elite 90.3 pass-rush grade in 2024.

CHICAGO BEARS: RUNNING BACK

Jeanty will be highly coveted in the 2025 draft, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if a team tried to trade up to get him. If he’s off the board by the time the Bears pick at No. 10, they could pivot to selecting an offensive lineman to help protect Caleb Williams.

For a later-round addition, Bhayshul Tuten offers explosive speed — he earned an 80.7 rushing grade in 2024 and ran a blazing 4.32 40-yard dash at the combine, the fastest among all running backs.

Mike Green is one of the most physically gifted pass rushers in this draft class. Off-field concerns may cause him to slide, but the Bengals have shown a willingness in the past to take chances on players with similar backgrounds.

If they don’t address edge rusher in the first round, Antwaun Powell-Ryland would be a strong Day 3 addition. In 2024, he recorded 48 total pressures, including 14 sacks, nine quarterback hits and 25 hurries.

CLEVELAND BROWNS: QUARTERBACK

Shedeur Sanders is a highly accurate, high-floor quarterback prospect—his 81.8% adjusted completion rate ranked second in the draft class.

If the Browns opt to take Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter at No. 2 instead, Leonard could be a strong Day 3 target. Leonard also impressed with his accuracy, posting a 78.2% adjusted completion rate, the fifth-best mark in the class.

Jeanty is the best running back prospect in years and would bring instant juice to the Cowboys offense, but there’s a good chance he’s off the board before their first-round pick. As a later option, Damien Martinez could be a strong fit. He’s a physical runner who creates on his own, averaging 4.46 yards after contact per attempt, third-best in the draft class.

DENVER BRONCOS: WIDE RECEIVER

Burden had a more productive season in 2023 than in 2024, which could cause him to slide a bit in the draft, but he remains one of the premier receiving weapons in this class.

Williams is another intriguing option, offering big-play potential as a deep threat and after the catch. His 8.4 yards after the catch per reception led all receivers in the draft class.

Scourton offers versatility for the Lions’ defense, with the ability to line up both inside and on the edge while contributing as a pass rusher and run defender.

Hassanein would be a strong Day 3 value, as he tallied 10 sacks, 17 quarterback hits and 35 hurries on 429 pass-rush snaps in 2024.

The Packers already have a talented wide receiver group, but the blazing-fast Golden could give them a true No. 1 threat on the outside. On Day 3, Tez Johnson could be an intriguing option, as his 7.4 yards after the catch per reception ranks sixth in the draft class. Adding Johnson could also allow Jayden Reed to see more snaps on the outside.

The addition of Cam Robinson shouldn’t stop the Texans from getting younger at left tackle. Banks posted an 89.9 pass-blocking grade in 2024 and has the versatility to begin his NFL career at guard if needed.

For a later-round option, Jackson Slater is a small-school guard who could help keep C.J. Stroud upright—he didn’t allow a single sack or quarterback hit across 379 pass-blocking snaps in 2024.

The Colts could use help at tight end to support the development of young quarterback Anthony Richardson. Warren is a versatile playmaker and the top tight end in this year’s class. Fannin is another intriguing option — a dynamic receiving threat who delivered a legendary 2024 season, leading all tight ends in receiving grade (96.4), yards (1,555) and touchdowns (10).

Graham is the consensus top interior defender in this draft class after earning PFF grades above 90.0 in both 2023 and 2024.

Caldwell could be a valuable addition later in the draft, as he recorded 19 run stops in 2024, with seven resulting in a loss or no gain.

Preparing for the post–Chris Jones era should be at the forefront of the Chiefs’ draft plans in 2025. Alexander earned a 90.1 PFF grade last season, ranking third among all interior defensive linemen in the class.

Peebles is another strong option as a disruptive B-gap penetrator who posted a 92.1 pass-rushing grade in 2024.

Barron put up a 91.1 PFF coverage grade last season, the highest in the draft class. His ability to excel both outside and in the slot would give the Raiders a versatile, high-level playmaker in the secondary.

Longerbeam, a sudden and fleet-footed corner who didn’t allow a single completion on a slant route in 2024, played outside in college but has the skill set to transition to the slot at the next level.

The Chargers need to bolster their group of pass catchers, and Loveland could offer immediate impact as a tight end/big-slot mismatch weapon. He finished the season with a 90.6 PFF receiving grade.

Horton is another intriguing option. His 3.45 yards per route run ranks fourth in the draft class, and he brings added value as a returner, having tallied three career punt-return touchdowns.

Amos was a lockdown presence in 2024, allowing just 280 receiving yards with three interceptions and 12 pass breakups. Opposing quarterbacks posted a passer rating of only 54.5 when targeting him.

Fortune, a converted safety who has thrived as a zone corner on the outside, earned a 90.2 coverage grade in 2024 and could be a strong Day 3 addition.

The Dolphins need to upgrade their offensive line to keep quarterback Tua Tagovailoa upright and healthy in 2025 and beyond. Membou didn’t allow a single sack or quarterback hit on 411 pass-blocking snaps in 2024.

Williams brings valuable positional versatility, as he played tackle in college but could transition to guard at the next level.

Harmon is a well-rounded defensive tackle prospect who earned an 80.5 run-defense grade and an 86.3 pass-rush grade in 2024.

Walker, measuring 6-foot-7 and 331 pounds, is a massive space-eater capable of anchoring the interior and clogging run lanes effectively.

In this scenario, Hunter would primarily play wide receiver for New England while still playing occasional snaps on defense.

Nick Nash is another dynamic option — he posted 1,382 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns in 2024, with his 86.9 receiving grade ranking eighth in the draft class.

New defensive coordinator Brandon Staley brings a 3-4 background to New Orleans, and Grant would be a strong fit as a nose tackle in that scheme. The Michigan product earned an 87.5 run-defense grade in 2024.

Mills projects best as a 5-technique defensive end, where he can contribute as a pass rusher. In 2024, he recorded eight sacks, five quarterback hits, 21 hurries and an 83.1 pass-rush grade.

Barring a trade up to No. 1 or No. 2, the Giants are likely to miss out on Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders — unless the Browns pass on a quarterback. If Sanders falls to No. 3, the Giants can address their biggest need right away. But if quarterbacks come off the board with the first two picks, New York could pivot to the top non-quarterback available and circle back to the position later.

Howard, a highly experienced starter, could be a strong Day 2 or Day 3 option, as his 57.0% completion rate under pressure ranks No. 1 in the draft class.

Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona Day 3 option: Andrew Armstrong, Arkansas

The Jets will need to surround Justin Fields with receiving talent on the outside. McMillan is the top wide receiver on the PFF Big Board — a big, rangy target at 6-foot-4 and 212 pounds with the body control of a much smaller receiver.

Armstrong offers a similar profile at 6-foot-4 and 202 pounds. He led the SEC with 1,140 receiving yards in 2024 and would be a strong complementary option if McMillan is off the board.

Stewart has a physical profile that screams future NFL production. At 6-foot-5, 267 pounds, with 34-inch arms and a 4.59-second 40-yard dash, he’d be a valuable addition to any pass-rush rotation.

David Walker, while undersized, has been highly productive—racking up 37 sacks over the past three seasons and offering proven pass-rush ability.

The Steelers need to explore a new direction at quarterback, and Arthur Smith’s offense leans heavily on play-action. Dart led the nation in play-action dropbacks and threw for over 2,600 yards off play-action in 2024, making him a strong scheme fit.

McCord, meanwhile, is a prolific deep passer who would pair well with Pittsburgh’s talented wide receiver group.

Jaxson Dart: Stable metrics from 2024

Will Johnson, Michigan Day 3 option: Nohl Williams, Cal

Johnson is one of the top cornerback prospects in the draft, and quarterbacks posted just a 49.8 passer rating when targeting him throughout his college career.

Williams is a physical press-man corner who held opposing quarterbacks to a 40.1 passer rating when targeted in 2024. He also brings added value as a kick and punt returner.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS: INTERIOR OFFENSIVE LINE

Zabel offers the versatility to play multiple spots along the interior offensive line, giving the Seahawks a high-floor option to address their biggest need.

Frazier is another strong candidate—he finished the 2024 season with an 88.0 PFF pass-blocking grade and didn’t allow a single sack all year.

Campbell is a highly versatile linebacker who excels in all phases of the game. In 2024, he posted an 81.0 run-defense grade, an 88.2 tackling grade, a 76.3 pass-rushing grade and an 80.1 coverage grade.

Stutsman is another strong option—an athletic linebacker with sharp play recognition skills, he earned an elite 90.9 run-defense grade last season.

Cam Ward, Miami (Fla.) Day 3 option: Tyler Shough, Louisville

Ward finished the season as the highest-graded quarterback in the nation with an elite 92.9 PFF grade and would help the Titans begin a new chapter under center.

If Tennessee opts to take the best non-quarterback at No. 1, selecting Shough on Day 3 could still bring valuable competition for Will Levis. Shough has 32 career starts and earned an 87.7 passing grade in 2024, ranking fifth in the nation.

Pearce is a highly effective pass rusher and earned an 89.4 PFF pass-rushing grade and a 22.7% win rate in 2024. Rucker also brings solid pass-rush value, as he posted an 81.8 grade last season and could be a strong Day 3 addition.