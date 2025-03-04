2025 NFL Draft: Which teams 'double-dip' the most and which positions to target this year

Double-dipping at a position in the draft could prove useful: The Philadelphia Eagles are a prime example after hitting on Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean last year.

Draft depth is key for positively double-dipping: This year's class features good depth at edge defender and interior defender.

The NFL draft is an inexact science. Not every first-round pick will pan out, and not every team will have the same hit rate on their top selections.

Some teams use multiple early selections to attack positions of need. Over the past three years, 18 of the 32 NFL teams have used two selections in the top four rounds on the same position.

So, how often do teams double-dip at a position, how successful has it been for them and what positions could we see teams target in the 2025 NFL Draft?

Looking purely at the first four rounds shows which teams are using their most premium selections to double-dip. That’s not to say teams won’t find success with players in the final three rounds of the draft, but rather these are the selections they will feel strongest about because they fall in the first half of the draft.

NFL Teams That Didn't Double-Dip Over Past Three Drafts

Some of these franchises likely didn't have the resources to do so, with the Rams‘ strategy of trading away draft picks reducing their number of selections in the first four rounds to an average of just 3.3 per year.