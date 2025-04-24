2025 NFL Draft: Cheat codes for NFL general managers looking to win the weekend

The 2025 NFL Draft class has garnered mixed reviews. Some evaluators have suggested this year’s group lacks true difference-makers and is shallow on blue-chip talent.

But if navigated wisely, teams will still have opportunities to add impact players well into Days 2 and 3.

Here’s a look at some of the “draft cheat codes” general managers can use to maximize their draft hauls.

Trading back

Draft classes are often judged by the talent at premium positions, such as quarterback, wide receiver and offensive tackle. While the 2025 class may be light on elite options at those spots, that perception overlooks valuable depth across other areas.

That league-wide narrative could benefit savvy front offices looking to trade down and accumulate more picks. Teams with limited draft capital — like the Vikings (four picks), Falcons (five) and Commanders (five) — should be viewed as prime trade-back candidates.

This year’s class is particularly deep at running back and along the defensive line. Even with thinner top-end talent at interior offensive line and wide receiver, there are potential starters available well into Day 3.

RB depth and value after Day 1

It’s not just Ashton Jeanty — the highest-graded back in the nation in each of the past two seasons — or Omarion Hampton at the top of the class that has front offices excited about this year’s running back group. There’s real depth throughout, with plug-and-play options available deep into the class to fill a variety of roles.

As Day 2 kicks off, prospects like Cam Skattebo (94.6 PFF rushing grade), Dylan Sampson (90.9) and the dynamic duo of TreVeyon Henderson (91.8) and Quinshon Judkins (90.0) could all come off the board. Skattebo is especially intriguing, bringing three-down potential, strong contact balance, and playmaking ability, evidenced by his 103 missed tackles forced last season, which was second only to Jeanty.

Day 3 brings even more opportunity. Devin Neal and Tahj Brooks offer balanced, well-rounded skill sets; Jaydon Blue and Bhayshul Tuten bring home-run speed; and Brashard Smith and Trevor Etienne project as pass-catching threats.

There’s ample talent in this class for teams to find early contributors well beyond Round 1.

WR and TE production on Day 2

Pass catchers — particularly wide receivers — have been a point of contention in the 2025 draft class. Prospects such as Emeka Egbuka and Luther Burden III are being projected as late first- or early second-round picks, according to consensus rankings. But both sit comfortably inside the top 20 on the PFF big board, and if either falls to Day 2, the value would be substantial. Each ranked above the 90th percentile in separation rate in 2024.

Day 2 also features strong X-receiver options such as Jayden Higgins, whose class-leading 89.6 PFF grade on the outside ranked higher than Tetairoa McMillan’s. And then there is Tre Harris, whose 89.5 receiving grade was the third-highest in the class. Slot specialists like Xavier Restrepo (83.0) and Jaylin Noel (81.7) join reliable Z-receiver options like Jalen Royals (80.6) and Kyle Williams (82.1) to round out a deep group of pass-catchers.

The depth extends to the tight end class, too. Elijah Arroyo, who posted a 99th-percentile grade vs. single coverage, projects as a big-slot weapon for today’s NFL. Harold Fannin Jr. brings elite production to the table as well, having put up a 96.4 PFF receiving grade last season, the best in the country.

There’s both top-end talent and real Day 2 value across the board at tight end.

Key iOL targets in the later rounds

The offensive line class presents a nuanced picture, with much of the draft order likely to be shaped by how teams evaluate the tackle class at the top of the draft. Length concerns for some top tackles could prompt them to shift inside, which would impact how Day 3 options are perceived.

Just four interior offensive linemen rank inside the top 100 of the PFF big board, but there are a handful of late-round prospects who could thrive in the right system. While none are without question marks, they each bring traits worth betting on.

Willie Lampkin — an extreme size outlier at 5-foot-10, 270 pounds — is likely to slide to Day 3, but his elite grading profile, including a 95th-percentile zone run grade, will catch the eye of zone-heavy teams. FCS standout Jackson Slater is another player to watch after posting an 88.2 pass-blocking grade in 2024. Despite a lower level of competition, his polish in protection could give him a developmental path at the next level.