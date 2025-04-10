2025 NFL Draft: Building teams of prospects for notable NFL systems

Shedeur Sanders, Luther Burden III and Tyler Warren would thrive in a Shanahan scheme: Burden and Warren could be envisioned in Deebo Samuel and George Kittle roles, respectively, while Sanders accurately delivers the ball.

Edge rushers Abdul Carter and Princely Umanmielen headline the classic 3-4 defense: Carter's alignment versatility and Umanmielen's penchant for generating pressure would wreak havoc on opposing passers.

In a vacuum, creating an NFL draft prospect board should simply be a case of putting players in descending order of talent. That’s not the case, however, when building a team catered to a specific vision. Every front office and play caller in the NFL envisions different requirements for their players based on their system.

As we continue to hypothesize each team’s potential actions in the 2025 NFL Draft, we’ll pick out a couple of systems on each side of the ball that some of these coaches may lean toward in the selection process.

To avoid building teams loaded with first-round talent, the following rules will be put in place:

Offensive rosters will be built in 11 personnel (1 RB, 3 WR, 1 TE)

Three players can be selected from the top 40 of PFF’s big board

Four players can be selected from Nos. 41-100 of PFF’s big board

Four players can be selected from No. 101 onward of PFF’s big board

Shanahan Scheme

Notable play callers: Kyle Shanahan, Kevin O'Connell, Mike McDaniel, Klint Kubiak

Goals

Successful outside-zone run scheme

Explosive plays created via play action

Maximize yards after catch

QB: Shedeur Sanders, Colorado

RB: Kaleb Johnson, Iowa

WR1: Luther Burden III, Missouri

WR2: Pat Bryant, Illinois

WR3: Andrew Armstrong, Arkansas

TE: Tyler Warren, Penn State

LT: Aireontae Ersery, Minnesota

LG: Donovan Jackson, Ohio State

C: Jonah Monheim, USC

RG: Luke Kandra, Cincinnati

RT: Armand Membou, Missouri

The idea of the Shanahan-style offense is to establish the outside-zone run game and then accurately distribute the football to explosive playmakers who excel after the catch.

Two of the top 40 selections were used on Luther Burden III and Tyler Warren, who could respectively be envisioned in Deebo Samuel and George Kittle types of roles. With Shedeur Sanders calmly and accurately delivering the football in stride, having recorded the third-highest adjusted completion rate (81.8%) in the draft class, those two would carry a large load of a potentially deadly play-action passing game.

The offensive line is headlined by two of the most physically imposing outside-zone blockers in the draft, Missouri’s Armand Membou and Minnesota’s Aireontae Ersery. Both earned an 80.0-plus PFF grade on such plays in 2024. They flank a very athletic interior unit that includes two selections outside the top 100. Cincinnati’s Luke Kandra is one of the most experienced and effective outside-zone blockers in the class and could be a realistic target for one of the Shanahan-system teams come draft weekend.

Balancing value with potential at running back was tough, given the potential late-round value of players like Bhayshul Tuten and Jaydon Blue. I opted for Kaleb Johnson, though, who may not have posted the blazing 40-yard dash time of those players but has the build of a workhorse and very good zone vision.

Modern Spread/RPO Scheme

Notable play callers: Andy Reid, Nick Sirianni, Kellen Moore, Shane Steichen

Goals

Efficient inside-zone run scheme

High RPO rates

Create mismatches vs. man coverage

QB: Cam Ward, Miami (FL)

RB: RJ Harvey, UCF

WR1: Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona

WR2: Tory Horton, Colorado State

WR3: Tez Johnson, Oregon

TE: Mason Taylor, LSU

LT: Will Campbell, LSU

LG: Tyler Booker, Alabama

C: Jared Wilson, Georgia

RG: Dylan Fairchild, Georgia

RT: Ozzy Trapilo, Boston College

Simplified run schemes and advantageous single-coverage matchups allow this offense to thrive. Cam Ward commandeers this team after attempting the fourth-most RPO passes in the FBS this past season, with a solid 75.5 PFF passing grade on those attempts. As far as scheme fits are concerned, Jaxson Dart and Kyle McCord were considered, particularly with their placement outside PFF’s current top 100. Ward’s potential, though, was too great to pass up.

Ward’s top target will be Tetairoa McMillan, who owned an elite 94.8 PFF receiving grade versus single coverage over the past two seasons. He would play the “A.J. Brown role” in this offense as the primary target in one-on-one situations.

UCF’s RJ Harvey makes an appearance as a Day 2 option at running back. Since the start of 2023, no FBS running back rushed for more yards on inside-zone plays than Harvey. His 92.0 PFF rushing grade on those plays ranked second in the nation. Harvey’s vision, quickness and receiving ability would shine behind this offensive line.

Speaking of the offensive line, we have a potentially monstrous unit headlined by former SEC stars. Will Campbell and Tyler Booker would pave the way for Harvey on the left side. Georgia’s interior duo of Jared Wilson and Dylan Fairchild offer superb pass protection and plenty of inside-zone experience. Right tackle Ozzy Trapilo closes things out as the road grader on the right side.

Multiple Run/Read Option Scheme

Notable play callers: Todd Monken, Kliff Kingsbury, Greg Roman (pre-Chargers)

Goals

Quarterback-centric offense that allows for dual-threat QB

Multiple run schemes that include pullers, misdirection and options

Varied passing game depending on type of passer

QB: Jalen Milroe, Alabama

RB: Ashton Jeanty, Boise State

WR1: Matthew Golden, Texas

WR2: Jack Bech, TCU

WR3: Isaiah Bond, Texas

TE: Terrance Ferguson, Oregon

LT: Josh Conerly Jr., Oregon

LG: Wyatt Milum, West Virginia

C: Seth McLaughlin, Ohio State

RG: Tate Ratledge, Georgia

RT: Ajani Cornelius, Oregon

The vision for this offense is similar to those run in the present and past by players like Lamar Jackson, Jayden Daniels and Cam Newton. Being that Jalen Milroe is the quarterback here, the offense will be built around his dynamic rushing ability and powerful arm that racked up 45 big-time throws over the past two seasons.

Joining him in the backfield is record-setting Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty. He spent the past three seasons earning a perfect 99.9 rushing grade while breaking 284 tackles as a runner. A read-option package including him and Milroe could be unstoppable behind this offensive line, particularly with excellent athletes like Tate Ratledge and Wyatt Milum manning the two guard spots.

The receiving corps is built on the blazing speed of Texas teammates Matthew Golden and Isaiah Bond. Milroe also played with Bond at Alabama, where the two formed a dangerous vertical connection. Jack Bech rounds out the group as a power slot type of player who could move the chains with his route running while also aiding the run game as a blocker.

Zone-Based 4-2-5

Notable play callers: Robert Saleh, DeMeco Ryans, Matt Eberflus, Shane Bowen

Goals

Apply pressure with four-man rush (low blitz rate)

High zone coverage rates (Generally Cover 3 or Cover 4)

Penetrate interior gaps in run defense

ED: Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M

ED: JT Tuimoloau, Ohio State

DI: Mason Graham, Michigan

DI: Jamaree Caldwell, Oregon

LB: Demetrius Knight Jr., South Carolina

LB: Jack Kiser, Notre Dame

Outside CB: Jahdae Barron, Texas

Outside CB: Darien Porter, Iowa State

Slot CB: Jacob Parrish, Kansas State

S: Andrew Mukuba, Texas

S: R.J. Mickens, Clemson

Admittedly, my first instinct was to start this defense with Michigan's Mason Graham, a potentially dominant 3-technique at the NFL level who earned an incredible 92.5 PFF grade over the past two seasons. While there were some mild chances taken, including hoping for the pass-rush development of Shemar Stewart and JT Tuimoloau, Graham’s presence inside mitigates that a bit.

At the second level, Notre Dame’s Jack Kiser and South Carolina’s Demetrius Knight Jr. complement each other well. Kiser amazingly earned at least an 80.0 PFF run-defense grade in five straight seasons. He’s a bit inconsistent in coverage, but that’s where Knight comes in. Knight has earned an elite 92.4 PFF coverage grade over the past two seasons.

Zone coverage ability is the theme in the secondary, and we have that in spades. Jahdae Barron and Darien Porter ranked first and second, respectively, among FBS cornerbacks in zone PFF coverage grade in 2024. Meanwhile, if we combine coverage PFF grade across snaps in Cover 3 and Cover 4, former Clemson teammates Andrew Mukuba and R.J. Mickens both ranked among the top three qualified Power Four safeties. Parrish rounds out the group as a solid zone player himself who can play in the slot.

Classic 3-4

Notable play callers: Vic Fangio, Teryl Austin, Jonathan Gannon

Goals

Interior players who can hold two gaps and shed blocks

Flexible stand-up outside linebackers

Read-and-react off-ball linebackers who flow well laterally

Deploy multiple coverages based on skills of cornerbacks

ED: Abdul Carter, Penn State

ED: Princely Umanmielen, Ole Miss

DI: Ty Robinson, Nebraska

DI: Jordan Phillips, Maryland

DI: Alfred Collins, Texas

LB: Jihaad Campbell, Alabama

LB: Jeffrey Bassa, Oregon

Outside CB: Benjamin Morrison, Notre Dame

Outside CB: Mello Dotson, Kansas

S: Xavier Watts, Notre Dame

S: Jonas Sanker, Virginia

The classic 3-4 defensive front isn’t as in vogue, but some teams will still use it to match with base or heavier personnel. The unit that headlines this roster is the dynamic edge pairing of Abdul Carter and Princely Umanmielen. Either or both could wreak havoc on an opposing passer at any time. Carter, specifically, could create problems with his ability to vary alignments and even drop into coverage if needed.

Jihaad Campbell and Jeffrey Bassa would aim to create a similar dynamic to what Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen used to have in Baltimore. Campbell is the captain who diagnoses and clogs run plays on the play side, while Bassa is free on the weakside to chase ball carriers and clean up the remaining mess.

With the final top 40 selection going to Notre Dame’s Xavier Watts, the idea was to build the secondary around his single-high ball-hawking abilities. He racked up the most interceptions in college football over the past two seasons. As such, he is flanked by two solid man-to-man cornerbacks in Notre Dame teammate Benjamin Morrison and ex-Kansas Jayhawk Mello Dotson. Virginia’s Jonas Sanker rounds out the group as the hard-hitting box safety.