2025 NFL Draft: Biggest steals of Day 2, including Donovan Ezeiruaku to the Dallas Cowboys

Chicago grabs another talented receiver: Luther Burden III possesses first-round talent as an all-around threat in the receiving game with polished route-running ability, natural hands and explosive after-the-catch ability.

Arizona lands a cornerback whom many thought may be their first-round target: Medical concerns sent Will Johnson tumbling down boards, but his level of talent and proven track record of success at Michigan are well worth a first-round evaluation.

Plenty of talented 2025 NFL Draft prospects slid out of Round 1 but found homes in the NFL on Day 2. Teams maneuvered around the board all night to get their guys, with some moves profiling as reaches and others as values.

These were the biggest steals on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft.

After falling out of the first round, Burden hit the practice field for a late-night workout, putting his dedication to the game on full display. The No. 15 prospect on PFF's big board was drafted early in Round 2 — a sizable value for the Bears. Burden is a consistent separator, having generated a 94th-percentile separation rate over the past two seasons.

Burden possesses first-round talent as an all-around threat in the receiving game with polished route-running ability, natural hands and explosive after-the-catch ability. Quarterback Caleb Williams now has another dynamic threat in the receiving game to pair with DJ Moore and Rome Odunze.

Although Ezeiruaku may lack the size and power of some other edge defenders in the class, his length and capability as a quick, smooth-moving pass rusher earned him a top-20 rank on PFF's big board as EDGE3. His 196 snaps versus true pass sets last season are the most in the class, and he earned a 90.7 PFF pass-rush grade with a 25.8% pass-rush win rate on those plays.

The positives continue for Ezeiruaku as a run defender, where he profiles as a savvy addition to boost a struggling Cowboys front. Dallas surrendered the most expected points added per rush in 2024. Ezeiruaku's 83.6 PFF run-defense grade placed him in the 91st percentile at the position this past season.

Medical concerns sent Johnson tumbling down boards, but his level of talent and proven track record of success at Michigan are well worth a first-round evaluation. He is a long cornerback with elite foot quickness and fluidity who can play either side and shadow No. 1 receivers. Johnson's 57.2 passer rating allowed into his coverage across the past three seasons ranked in the 94th percentile.

Even with the injury history, Johnson — the 14th-ranked prospect on PFF's big board — profiles as a significant value for the Cardinals at the 47th pick. Many anticipated Arizona to draft him at No. 16.

Green’s off-field concerns likely caused his draft stock to tumble, but his on-field production is indicative of a supremely talented edge defender. Although he played a lower level of competition at Marshall, Green dominated, earning a 90.0-plus PFF overall grade in each of the past two seasons. His 17 sacks in 2024 led college football, powered by a 21.1% pass-rush win rate.

Although the Ravens field a solid defensive front, having produced the third-most sacks (53) in the NFL during the 2024 regular season, they have struggled to generate consistent pass-rush wins off the edge, ranking 25th in win rate (19.9%) last season. This addition will help boost that number and smooth out the potential variance.

The Falcons traded up again on Day 2 to acquire another potentially impactful defender. Watts produced as one of the best ball-hawking safeties in college football last season. Across his last two seasons, he racked up 13 interceptions — the most by any safety in the FBS — and nine forced incompletions on his way to a 90.3 PFF coverage grade (95th percentile).

Watts' addition will prove to be a savvy move. He will pair with Jessie Bates III, instantly amplifying a Falcons coverage unit that ranked 29th in EPA allowed per dropback last season.