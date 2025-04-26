2025 NFL Draft: Biggest Day 3 needs for all 32 NFL teams

The Steelers still need a quarterback: Pittsburgh should have Shedeur Sanders in its sights for all of Day 3 after the Colorado quarterback's unprecedented slide.

The Bears need a running back: Head coach Ben Johnson should target a running back in an incredibly deep class to complete his offensive overhaul of the team.

The first three rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft are in the books. Before Day 3 kicks off today, here’s an updated look at the biggest needs for all 32 teams.

Arizona Cardinals: Offensive Line

The Cardinals spent all of their first three picks on defenders: defensive tackle Walter Nolen, cornerback Will Johnson and edge defender Jordan Burch. Arizona should now turn its attention to offense, specifically the offensive line.

A tackle or guard who fits the team's gap-heavy scheme would be ideal, such as Rutgers‘ Hollin Pierce.

Atlanta Falcons: Center

Similar to the Cardinals, the Falcons spent all of their Days 1 and 2 picks on defensive players and still has a need on the offensive line.

Now, Atlanta can focus on replacing Drew Dalman, who left the team in free agency. Ryan Neuzil is currently slated to start at center, but he ranked just 31st in the league last year with a 58.5 PFF overall grade. A player such as Marcus Mbow would make sense in the fourth round for the Falcons.

Baltimore Ravens: Cornerback

The Ravens already addressed their secondary by selecting safety Malaki Starks in the first round. Baltimore should continue adding to its defensive backfield with cornerback talent. While it’s unlikely that the Ravens will find a starter on Day 3, bringing depth to the room should be a priority.

Buffalo Bills: Linebacker

The Bills seemingly understood that defense was their biggest need entering the draft, spending their first three picks on defenders. They should continue adding to that side of the ball with a linebacker on Day 3, such as Chris Paul Jr. or Danny Stutsman. None of Buffalo’s linebackers even earned a 60 PFF overall grade last year.

Carolina Panthers: Secondary

The Panthers have had an excellent draft so far, selecting talented players at positions of need in wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan and edge defenders Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen. On Day 3, Carolina should address a secondary that posted the fifth-worst PFF coverage grade in 2024 (50.7). The Cornerbacks and safeties are in the cards for the Panthers in the final four rounds.

Chicago Bears: Running Back

The Bears completely overhauled their interior offensive line by signing Drew Dalman and trading for Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson this offseason. New head coach Ben Johnson continued to bolster the offense by drafting tight end Colston Loveland, wide receiver Luther Burden III and offensive tackle Ozzy Trapilo. Next on the agenda for Johnson could be to address the running back position, considering D'Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson are more complementary pieces than starting-caliber players.

Cincinnati Bengals: Interior Defender

Even after selecting Shemar Stewart in the first round, the Bengals should continue to target defensive linemen on Day 3. Defensive tackle, in particular, is a need since B.J. Hill is the only active player on the roster who even posted a top-100 PFF overall grade at the position last year.

Cleveland Browns: Wide Receiver

The Browns added a fun weapon to their offense in tight end Harold Fannin Jr. but should draft some wide receiver help on Day 3. Someone like Elic Ayomanor would be a dream pick for the Browns in the fourth round.

Dallas Cowboys: Running Back

The Cowboys let Rico Dowdle walk in free agency, instead signing Javonte Williams to a one-year deal. Williams has seemingly lost a step since tearing his ACL in 2022, posting the lowest PFF rushing grade of any running back in the league over the past two seasons (63.8). Dallas also brought in Miles Sanders on a one-year deal, but he hasn’t proven to be a starting-caliber option.

Denver Broncos: Center

Luke Wattenberg was below average in his first season as a starter, as the former fifth-round pick placed just 18th among centers with a 64.3 PFF overall grade. Seth McLaughlin could be a potential target for the Broncos on Day 3.

Detroit Lions: Edge Defender

While the Lions have a Defensive Player of the Year candidate at one edge spot in Aidan Hutchinson, they have a need at the other spot following Za'Darius Smith‘s release. Marcus Davenport is the other projected starter, but he has played only six games across the past two seasons due to various injuries.

Detroit currently doesn’t pick again until the sixth round of the draft and still hasn’t addressed its biggest need.

Green Bay Packers: Cornerback

The Packers selected Matthew Golden in the first round of the draft, the first time the franchise has drafted a wideout in the first round in 23 years. They should be targeting the players who cover wide receivers on Day 3, especially with the uncertainty surrounding Jaire Alexander. None of the Packers’ other cornerbacks ranked in the top 50 in PFF overall grade last season.

Houston Texans: Interior Offensive Line

The Texans selected tackle Aireontae Ersery in the second round but should still attack the interior offensive line on Day 3. None of Houston’s guards placed in the top 40 of PFF grading, and the team also didn’t have a center in the top 20.

Indianapolis Colts: Linebacker

The Colts were one of the biggest winners of the first round, with tight end Tyler Warren falling into their lap at No. 14 overall. Indianapolis needs to address the linebacker position on Day 3 since Zaire Franklin was the only linebacker on the team's roster who played 250 snaps last year, and he earned only a 60.3 PFF overall grade.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Interior Defender

The Jaguars addressed their interior offensive line by adding center Robert Hainsey and guard Patrick Mekari in free agency. There is still major work to do on their interior defensive line, though. Among players currently on the roster, none of Jacksonville’s defensive tackles were even among the 75 highest-graded interior defenders in 2024.

Kansas City Chiefs: Running Back

The Chiefs have done an excellent job of selecting players at positions of need while simultaneously not reaching, drafting offensive tackle Josh Simmons, interior defender Omarr Norman-Lott, edge defender Ashton Gillotte and cornerback Nohl Williams. Heading into the fourth round, Kansas City should continue adding to its running back room by tapping into a deep class at the position.

Las Vegas Raiders: Interior Defender

Even though the Raiders inked Christian Wilkins to a $110 million deal last offseason, he’s coming off a season-ending foot injury and Las Vegas still needs to add more help next to him. All three of the team's defensive tackles earned sub-60.0 PFF overall grades last year. Aeneas Peebles or CJ West would be a wise pick in the fourth round.

Los Angeles Chargers: Tight End

The Chargers added two offensive playmakers with their first two selections, running back Omarion Hampton and wide receiver Tre Harris. Los Angeles still hasn’t addressed tight end, though — arguably its biggest need entering the draft. Neither Will Dissly nor Tyler Conklin was among the 25 highest-graded tight ends last season. Gunnar Helm could be an option for the Chargers in the fourth round.

Los Angeles Rams: Cornerback

The Rams have struggled to replace Jalen Ramsey ever since they traded him to the Miami Dolphins two years ago. None of the cornerbacks on their roster earned a 65.0 PFF overall grade last season.

Virginia Tech‘s Dorian Strong would be a strong pick for Los Angeles in the fourth round.

Miami Dolphins: Secondary

Jalen Ramsey’s future in Miami is uncertain, as he’s the subject of trade rumors. Even if he remains on the roster, the Dolphins have a serious need in their secondary. Miami earned the seventh-worst PFF coverage grade in the NFL last year and lost star safety Jevon Holland to the New York Giants.

Adding defensive backs on Day 3 should be a priority.

Minnesota Vikings: Interior Defender

After taking offensive guard Donovan Jackson in the first round, Minnesota needs to continue adding in the trenches on defense. The Vikings did address defensive tackle by signing both Javon Hargrave and Jonathan Allen in free agency. However, both players are on the wrong side of 30 and Allen is coming off back-to-back sub-60.0 PFF overall grades.

It’s no longer as dire a need, but Minnesota would be smart to try to get younger along its interior defensive line.

New England Patriots: Edge Defender

The Patriots clearly emphasized building around franchise quarterback Drake Maye, selecting four offensive players with their first four picks in the draft. New England can now turn its attention to defense on Day 3 and add more to its edge room. None of its edge defenders ranked in the top 30 in PFF overall grade last year.

New Orleans Saints: Edge Defender

The Saints could stand to improve what they have at edge defender right now, as Carl Granderson is the only player at the position on the roster who was among the top 50 in PFF grading last season. New Orleans can grab one from its backyard in LSU’s Bradyn Swinson in the fourth round.

New York Giants: Offensive Guard

Neither Jon Runyan nor Greg Van Roten was among the 40 highest-graded guards last year, and 2022 first-round pick Evan Neal might not be the answer at guard, either, after floundering at tackle. The Giants should try to find a potential starting guard on Day 3, such as LSU’s Miles Frazier.

New York Jets: Wide Receiver

The Jets signed quarterback Justin Fields to a two-year, $40 million deal in free agency, and behind his former college teammate Garrett Wilson, New York doesn’t have much receiving talent.

After releasing Davante Adams, the team's other current receivers are Allen Lazard, Xavier Gipson, Malachi Corley and Irvin Charles. Elic Ayomanor would be a gem for the Jets as they search for their new X receiver.

Philadelphia Eagles: Cornerback

The Eagles added a talented player to their secondary in safety Andrew Mukuba, but they can still stand to improve their depth at cornerback after releasing Darius Slay. A player like Dorian Strong would be a solid pick on Day 3 for the defending champions.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Quarterback

The Steelers made one of the biggest moves of the offseason by trading for wide receiver DK Metcalf and handing him a $150 million contract. The problem is that they don’t know who will throw him the ball. The plan could be for an aging veteran like Aaron Rodgers or Kirk Cousins to take over, but Pittsburgh needs to find the future at the position — and fast. It would be hard to pass up a potential franchise quarterback like Shedeur Sanders, although the Steelers have done so twice already.

San Francisco 49ers: Offensive Line

The 49ers beefed up their defensive line by selecting Mykel Williams and Alfred Collins. The team should do the same to its offensive line on Day 3. Ben Bartch is slated to start at left guard, despite playing just 65 snaps last year, and San Francisco should look to find its future at tackle with Trent Williams turning 37 years old. Cameron Williams or Marcus Mbow would fit the 49ers’ outside zone-heavy scheme.

Seattle Seahawks: Wide Receiver

The Seahawks addressed their glaring hole along the interior offensive line by selecting Grey Zabel. Now, they should add more to their receiver room in the form of an X receiver.

While Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp are good players, they’re at their best in the slot. Plus, Seattle lacks size in its receiver room. Elic Ayomanor would provide just that in the fourth round.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Linebacker

The Buccaneers addressed linebacker in free agency by re-signing Lavonte David and bringing in Anthony Walker Jr. However, both inked one-year contracts, David is 35 years old and Walker was the fourth-lowest-graded linebacker in the NFL last season.

Tampa Bay should target someone Chris Paul Jr., among other linebacker options, on Day 3.

Tennessee Titans: Wide Receiver

The Titans have their new franchise quarterback in No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward. They now need to build around him. While Ward said Calvin Ridley and Treylon Burks are two of the four best wideouts in the NFL, the reality is that Tennessee needs to add more talent in its receiving corps after finishing with the ninth-worst PFF receiving grade in 2024.

With the first pick of Day 3, the Titans could draft the top available player on PFF’s big board in Elic Ayomanor.

Washington Commanders: Edge Defender

The Commanders have made some massive moves to improve their offense this offseason, trading for wide receiver Deebo Samuel and offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil while making tackle Josh Conerly Jr. a first-round pick.

Washington still needs to significantly improve its defense after finishing with the second-worst PFF defensive grade a year ago. The Commanders drafted Trey Amos in the second round, but their biggest need is still at edge rusher, as Dorance Armstrong and Deatrich Wise Jr. — the projected starters — both were outside the top 50 in PFF grading last season.