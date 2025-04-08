2025 PFF NFL DRAFT GUIDE IS LIVE - DOWNLOAD NOW!
All
NFL
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft - current
DFS
Betting

2025 NFL Draft: Best offensive tackles by run-blocking scheme

2S2K3MK Frisco, United States Of America. 06th Jan, 2025. January 06, 2025: North Dakota State Bison offensive tackle Grey Zabel (74) looks to block during a game between the North Dakota State Bison and the Montana State Bobcats at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. Freddie Beckwith/CSM/Sipa USA (Credit Image: © Freddie Beckwith/Cal Sport Media/Sipa USA) Credit: Sipa US/Alamy Live News

By Jim Wyman
  • North Dakota State's Grey Zabel stands out in every concept: He is the only tackle on PFF's big board who ranked in the top 10 in each of the featured schemes.
  • Armand Membou, Wyatt Milum earned their high big board rankings: Both are top-100 players on PFF's big board after strong efforts in various run schemes, although Milum is likely a guard in the NFL.

Estimated Reading Time: 5 minutes

Click here for more draft tools:

NFL Draft Big Board | Mock Draft Simulator | NCAA Premium Stats
2025 PFF Draft Guide | Mock Draft Hub | Prospect Data Profiles
Draft Position Rankings

While running the football may seem basic at first glance, there are many different ways offenses can block to make those plays work.

We're looking at the best offensive tackles in the 2025 NFL Draft class in each run concept. A tackle must have played at least 25 snaps of each run concept to qualify, and only players represented on the PFF big board are featured. We will not include draw plays or trap blocks, as only one player on PFF's big board (Alabama A&M’s Carson Vinson) qualified for draw plays and none qualified for traps.

Inside Zone

RankPlayerTeamPFF Grade
1Wyatt MilumWest Virginia89.9
2Armand MembouMissouri87.4
3Hollin PierceRutgers84.8
4Brandon Crenshaw-DicksonFlorida80.5
5Donovan JacksonOhio State78.5
6Bryce CabeldueKansas78.3
7Trey WedigIndiana75.4
8Grey ZabelNorth Dakota State75.0
9Gerad Christian-LichtenhanOregon State74.5
10Chase LundtUConn73.3

While West Virginia ran only 64 inside-zone runs with Wyatt Milum on the field in 2024, he made the most of his opportunities. His 28.1% impact run-blocking rate (positively graded run-blocking plays divided by run-blocking snaps) led the position by a comfortable margin, with Kansas’ Bryce Cabeldue at 22.7% coming in second place.

Outside Zone

RankPlayerTeamPFF Grade
1Charles GrantWilliam & Mary93.1
2Jack NelsonWisconsin90.4
3Trey WedigIndiana88.1
4Chase LundtUConn87.6
5Xavier TrussGeorgia86.7
6Grey ZabelNorth Dakota State86.1
7Logan BrownKansas85.2
8Marcus MbowPurdue84.0
9Cameron WilliamsTexas83.5
10Kelvin Banks Jr.Texas82.4

It may have come against FCS competition, but Charles Grant was absolutely dominant on outside-zone runs, which force offensive linemen to cover greater distances than on inside-zone runs, in 2024. William & Mary ran a whopping 238 outside-zone runs with Grant on the field, the fourth-most among 2025 draft-eligible tackles and trailing only Chase Lundt among those on PFF's big board.

Man/Gap

RankPlayerTeamPFF Grade
1Armand MembouMissouri85.1
2Grey ZabelNorth Dakota State82.4
3Wyatt MilumWest Virginia81.7
4Ajani CorneliusOregon80.1
5Donovan JacksonOhio State79.8
6Josh SimmonsOhio State79.0
7Hollin PierceRutgers78.7
8Josh Conerly Jr.Oregon76.5
9Gerad Christian-LichtenhanOregon State75.8
10Chase LundtUConn73.7

Armand Membou is being talked about as arguably the best tackle prospect in this class, and for good reason. Not only is he an elite pass protector, but he is stellar in man/gap-blocking schemes. On 100 such snaps this past season, Membou had 21 positively graded blocks as opposed to just 10 that were negatively graded.

Try PFF's mock draft simulator — trade picks and players and mock for your favorite NFL team.

Power

RankPlayerTeamPFF Grade
1Carson VinsonAlabama A&M70.6
2Ozzy TrapiloBoston College68.2
3Wyatt MilumWest Virginia66.6
4Ajani CorneliusOregon64.1
5Grey ZabelNorth Dakota State63.3
6Gareth WarrenLindenwood58.5
7Charles GrantWilliam & Mary58.3
8Cameron WilliamsTexas53.8
9Josh Conerly Jr.Oregon52.4
10Esa PoleWashington State51.7

Blocking grades on power run concepts tend to skew lower due to the degree of difficulty of the concept itself. Typically, power runs feature a backside pulling guard while the frontside tackle either has to reach inside or work upfield to a linebacker. Alabama A&M's Carson Vinson is the only tackle on PFF's big board who earned a PFF run-blocking grade above 70.0 on power runs in 2024. 

Counter

RankPlayerTeamPFF Grade
1Trey WedigIndiana77.3
2Kelvin Banks Jr.Texas75.2
3Anthony BeltonNorth Carolina State75.1
4Wyatt MilumWest Virginia73.4
5Grey ZabelNorth Dakota State73.1
6Carson VinsonAlabama A&M70.2
7Dalton CooperOklahoma State65.0
8Marcus MbowPurdue64.7
9Charles GrantWilliam & Mary64.5
10Emery Jones Jr.LSU63.8

Counter run plays are similar to power run plays, but instead of one backside puller, we have two, often a guard and a tight end but sometimes also a tackle. Coming out on top among 2025 NFL Draft tackles on counter run plays is Indiana's Trey Wedig, whose 77.3 PFF run-blocking grade in 2024 led all draft-eligible tackles, not just the ones on PFF's big board. His 25% impact run-blocking rate tied Charles Grant for the best mark on PFF's big board.

Subscribe to PFF+ to unlock full access to PFF's 2025 big board and the world's most advanced football database!

Pull Lead

RankPlayerTeamPFF Grade
1Logan BrownKansas72.7
2Ozzy TrapiloBoston College71.2
3Gerad Christian-LichtenhanOregon State70.6
4Grey ZabelNorth Dakota State69.5
5Josh Conerly Jr.Oregon67.2
6Ajani CorneliusOregon65.9
7Donovan JacksonOhio State64.5
T-8Kelvin Banks Jr.Texas59.0
T-8Bryce CabeldueKansas59.0
10Xavier TrussGeorgia56.6

Pull leads, like power and counter, feature pulling offensive linemen, the main difference being that the pulling lineman is a frontside blocker, often looping around a tight end or a receiver. Kansas' Logan Brown edges out Boston College’s Ozzy Trapilo for the top spot in his first year with consistent playing time.

North Dakota State’s Grey Zabel didn’t come out on top in any of the run concepts, but he was the only tackle who featured in the top 10 for every single one. Couple that with a dominant Senior Bowl, and it’s no wonder that Zabel has received a lot of buzz as a potential first-round pick despite playing in the FCS.

Safety worth way more than 2 points. Help protect your family with fast, free will.
Sponsor
NFL Draft Featured Tools
Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2025 PFF - all rights reserved.