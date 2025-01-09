2025 NFL Draft: 3 intriguing prospects for every team with a top-10 pick

• Giants have some options beyond quarterback: If the Giants cannot secure a quarterback or address the issue before draft weekend, cornerback will likely become a primary focus, given their struggles in that area this season. Their cornerbacks combined for a 62.6 coverage grade, allowing the fourth-highest EPA per pass. Travis Hunter and Michigan’s Will Johnson could provide the caliber of talent needed to stabilize the position and anchor the secondary.

As draft season shifts into high gear, it's time to broaden the conversation surrounding teams selecting in the top 10. Instead of focusing solely on one projected mock draft choice, let's explore three additional intriguing options for each of these teams.

Here are three additional intriguing options for teams picking in the top 10 as an extension of our mock draft earlier this week.

Mock Draft Pick: QB Cameron Ward

Intriguing Picks: QB Shedeur Sanders, ED Abdul Carter, CB/WR Travis Hunter

The Titans hold all the power, picking at No.1 overall. As the team with the lowest team passing grade in the NFL this season (56.9), you won’t find many mock draft selections that don’t have them taking a quarterback at the top, with Cameron Ward and Shedeur Sanders being the most common names.

If they choose to get creative, edge rusher Abdul Carter could be considered the most talented player in the class at a premium position. And, of course, you could say the same about Travis Hunter, who can play both ways for you — maybe not full-time, but some of both.

Mock Draft Pick: CB/WR Travis Hunter

Intriguing Picks: QB Cameron Ward, QB Shedeur Sanders, ED Abdul Carter, trade down

In my most recent mock draft, I had the Browns passing on a quarterback for versatile two-way star Travis Hunter. With the news of Deshaun Watson having a setback in his recovery from his Achilles tear, Ward and Sanders have to firmly be on their radar — not only to get a new option at quarterback but one with some cost control in terms of cap space.

They could also be interested in Carter, the stellar pass rusher, to form an elite duo alongside Myles Garrett. But the option I believe is most plausible for them if they don’t take a quarterback here is a trade down — to stay in the top 10 but get some extra draft capital for 2026.

Mock Draft Pick: QB Shedeur Sanders

Intriguing Picks: QB Cameron Ward, CB/WR Travis Hunter, CB Will Johnson

Like the Titans (and the Browns and several other teams), the Giants find themselves in dire need of a quarterback. While they could explore options in the pro market, the most plausible outcome seems to be targeting one in the draft. Unfortunately, they don’t control their own fate in this regard, as they’re positioned behind two teams that could easily select Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward before their turn.

If the Giants cannot secure a quarterback or address the issue before draft weekend, cornerback will likely become a primary focus, given their struggles in that area this season. Their cornerbacks combined for a 62.6 coverage grade, allowing the fourth-highest EPA per pass. Both Travis Hunter and Michigan’s Will Johnson could provide the caliber of talent needed to stabilize the position and anchor the secondary.

Mock Draft Pick: OT Will Campbell

Intriguing Picks: CB/WR Travis Hunter, ED Abdul Carter, WR Tetairoa McMillan

With Drake Maye already in hand, the Patriots won’t be scrambling to trade up from their No. 4 spot—though it’s hard not to think about how close they were to the No. 1 pick had they lost to the Bills in Week 18. The Patriots have one of the least talented rosters in the NFL, which means they could go in any number of directions with this pick.

Travis Hunter would be an instant upgrade to a struggling secondary, Abdul Carter could give them a game-changing presence in the pass rush, or Tetairoa McMillan could step in as Maye’s top target right away. In my latest mock draft, I had them taking LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell, who can help fortify an offensive line that gave up a league-high 240 pressures this season.

Mock Draft Pick: DT Mason Graham

Intriguing Picks: CB/WR Travis Hunter, OT Will Campbell, CB Will Johnson

The Jaguars have several areas where they could benefit from an impact player. In my mock draft, I went with one of my favorite prospects in the class, Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham. Graham is a force in the run game and has shown flashes of explosiveness as a pass-rusher, making him a great fit for Jacksonville's front.

However, with Arik Armstead hinting at a potential move back to defensive tackle next season and the team already drafting Maason Smith last year, they might look elsewhere. Other intriguing options include Will Johnson to complement Tyson Campbell in the secondary, Travis Hunter if he falls this far, or LSU’s Will Campbell to strengthen the interior offensive line if any changes occur there.

Mock Draft Pick: WR Tetairoa McMillan

Intriguing Picks: QB Cameron Ward, QB Shedeur Sanders, CB Will Johnson, RB Ashton Jeanty

The Raiders looked poised for a top-three pick — and possibly the No. 1 overall selection — but winning two of their final three games has dropped them to No. 6. That’s unfortunate for a team in dire need of a young quarterback to build around, especially after missing out on last year’s stacked quarterback class for similar reasons.

With Davante Adams no longer in the fold, the Raiders could look to Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan to fill the WR1 role. Alternatively, they could address their league-worst coverage grade from cornerbacks (47.4) by targeting Michigan’s Will Johnson, who would immediately elevate their secondary. This is also where Ashton Jeanty enters the conversation. The versatile and dynamic Boise State running back would help improve a backfield that posted a league-low rushing grade of 57.9.

Mock Draft Pick: CB Will Johnson

Intriguing Picks: QB Cameron Ward, QB Shedeur Sanders, DT Mason Graham, WR Tetairoa McMillan

The Jets remain in limbo as we await Aaron Rodgers’ decision on whether he’ll return next season. At this point, it feels more likely he won’t, which means quarterback will be high on the Jets’ list of priorities. If they decide to go in another direction, replacing pending free-agent cornerback D.J. Reed could be key. Will Johnson would provide an excellent complement to Sauce Gardner and help maintain a high level of talent in the secondary.

Alternatively, Michigan’s Mason Graham could pair with Quinnen Williams to create an elite interior defensive line, particularly with Will McDonald and Jermaine Johnson continuing to develop on the edges. Tetairoa McMillan is another intriguing option, especially if Davante Adams and Rodgers are both out of the picture, giving the Jets a potential WR1 to build around.

Mock Draft Pick: ED Abdul Carter

Intriguing Picks: DT Mason Graham, WR Tetairoa McMillan, CB Will Johnson

The Panthers entered the season with a defense already thin on impactful players, and losing Derrick Brown early only compounded the issue. Unsurprisingly, they finished with the lowest team grades in overall defense, pass rush and run defense. While Brown will return next season, Carolina will likely focus on bolstering their defense with this pick.

Edge rusher Abdul Carter or interior force Mason Graham would be ideal fits, adding much-needed energy to a pass rush that struggled all year. Will Johnson could also be a strong candidate to line up opposite Jaycee Horn, solidifying their secondary.

While Tetairoa McMillan offers appeal as a playmaker, the Panthers are more likely to address wide receiver depth on Day 2, especially after their passing game showed marked improvement late in the season.

Mock Draft Pick: ED Nic Scourton

Intriguing Picks: DT Mason Graham, OT Kelvin Banks Jr., ED Shemar Stewart

The Saints' defensive line lacked significant impact in 2024. With Cam Jordan aging and Bryan Bresee and Chase Young unable to take the next big step, much of the unit’s effectiveness rested on Carl Granderson.

To address this, the Saints could target a versatile, dynamic pass rusher like Scourton. While his 2024 campaign wasn’t as dominant as 2023, his combination of finesse, power and an array of pass-rush moves makes him a formidable option at 280 pounds.

Other strong considerations include Mason Graham, who would bolster the interior, or Shemar Stewart, the massive 6-foot-6, 290-pound edge rusher from Texas A&M. Both would bring much-needed playmaking ability to the defensive line.

The Saints could also look to their offensive line for reinforcements. Will Campbell or Kelvin Banks Jr. would provide flexibility, capable of playing guard or tackle, giving New Orleans options if Trevor Penning fails to take the next step in his development.

Mock Draft Pick: OT Kelvin Banks Jr.

Intriguing Picks: OT Will Campbell, ED Jalon Walker, ED Shemar Stewart

For the Bears, shoring up their offensive line should be the top priority after allowing 199 pressures this season. With several starters set to hit free agency, targeting versatile players like Kelvin Banks Jr. or Will Campbell—both capable of excelling at tackle or guard—would be a logical move to provide immediate stability and long-term solutions in the trenches.

If the Bears decide to shift focus to the defensive side of the ball, adding an explosive pass rusher could elevate a unit that needs more firepower. Texas A&M’s Shemar Stewart and Georgia’s Jalon Walker stand out as dynamic options, each bringing a blend of athleticism and disruptive ability to bolster Chicago’s defense.