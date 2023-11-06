2024 NFL Mock Draft 2.0: New York Giants trade up, select USC's Caleb Williams at No. 1 overall

• Cardinals stick with Kyler Murray, move out of No. 1 spot: The Giants trade up with Arizona to select USC's Caleb Williams.

• Five QBs find homes in the first round: J.J. McCarthy, Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr. join Caleb Williams and Drake Maye as first-round picks.

• Draft and trade for yourself: Try PFF's Mock Draft Simulator — trade picks and players and mock for your favorite NFL team.

Estimated Reading Time: 13 minutes

The 2024 NFL Draft class is packed with players to know at premium positions, including the most important of them all: quarterback.

With nearly nine weeks gone of the 2023 NFL regular season, here is our second mock draft of the cycle.

JUMP TO A TEAM:

ARZ | ATL | BLT | BUF | CAR | CIN | CHI | CLE | DEN | DAL | DET | GB | HOU | IND | JAX | KC | LVR | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN | NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF | SEA | TB | TEN | WSH

1. *TRADE* NEW YORK GIANTS (via ARZ): QB CALEB WILLIAMS, USC

With Daniel Jones struggling when healthy and now potentially out for the year with a knee injury, the Giants will likely finish within striking distance of Caleb Williams and Drake Maye. Here, they get aggressive to ensure this season is a fluke and not the start of a trend.

Williams struggled mightily during the middle part of the college football season, making zero big-time throws and six turnover-worthy plays in three games (Colorado, Arizona and Notre Dame). However, he has since bounced back with 11 big-time throws and just three turnover-worthy plays in his past three outings (Utah, Cal and Washington). He is still the high-ceiling prospect who does things few other quarterbacks can do, one who is worthy of the No. 1 pick.

2. CHICAGO BEARS: QB DRAKE MAYE, NORTH CAROLINA

Maye has been as advertised this season. His 23 big-time throws are the most in the FBS. If the Bears are picking in the top two — and they have two chances to do so — they won’t be passing on a quarterback again.

3. CHICAGO BEARS: WR MARVIN HARRISON JR., OHIO STATE

If Chicago is drafting a new quarterback with its other first-round pick — or even if the front office opts not to — the offense needs more firepower. Harrison possesses about as high of a floor and high of a ceiling for a wide receiver as it gets. Even in an offense with D.J. Moore, Harrison would soon be WR1 — and that’s saying something.

4. *TRADE* ARIZONA CARDINALS (via NYG): OT OLU FASHANU, PENN STATE

Despite their record, the Cardinals are playing better than most thought. Things aren't so bleak that they should figure out a way to move on from Kyler Murray; building around him seems like the correct move. If they opt for that and they do get the No. 1 pick, they’ll be trading it. But they won’t go too far.

Here, Arizona moves back but stays in the top five to form one of the best young offensive tackle duos in the league, Paris Johnson Jr. and Olu Fashanu. Fashanu is among the best pass-protecting tackle prospects we’ve seen in years.

5. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS: OT JOE ALT, NOTRE DAME

The Patriots could target a quarterback here, but unless they are in a position to pick Caleb Williams or Drake Maye, it seems more likely they go the route of a veteran quarterback and build out the offensive line and receiver room during the draft. New England invests in the trenches here with Alt, a massive 6-foot-8 offensive tackle prospect who boasts an elite overall grade in 2023.

6. LOS ANGELES RAMS: QB BO NIX, OREGON

Matthew Stafford has missed time due to injury over the past few seasons and is getting up there in age. We already heard rumors of a potential retirement last offseason.

Nix has been one of the most improved and most efficient passers in the country over the past two years. He comes with dual-threat rushing ability and an NFL-level arm. He’d cook in a McVay offense, especially with Cooper Kupp (78.6 PFF grade), Puka Nacua (84.6) and Tutu Atwell (69.0) to throw to.

7. GREEN BAY PACKERS: OT TALIESE FUAGA, OREGON STATE

Olu Fashanu and Joe Alt get talked about as the best potential top-10 offensive tackles, but Fuaga belongs in that conversation, too. He’s an eraser in the run game and brings elite strength to pass protection, too. The Packers are another team that could consider a quarterback. But if it’s not Drake Maye or Caleb Williams, expect them to go offensive tackle.

8. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS: EDGE LAIATU LATU, UCLA

The Buccaneers could entertain picking a quarterback if they end up with a top-10 selection. Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. would be the most likely next signal-caller off the board. He’s also from Tampa Bay, so it would be a homecoming if they went that direction.

But right now, the Buccaneers' defensive line unit ranks in the bottom 10 in sacks, total pressures and pass-rush win percentage. Their defense has been disappointing this season, and fixing that starts up front. Latu has been the most productive pass-rusher in the country over the past two seasons, notching pash-rush win percentages above 20% in each of those campaigns.

9. DENVER BRONCOS: WR MALIK NABERS, LSU

Some Broncos fans are likely thinking quarterback here, but with Russell Wilson’s contract the way it is and Denver picking outside of the top five with Caleb Williams and Drake Maye off the board, we go in a different direction. Denver didn’t move Courtland Sutton or Jerry Jeudy before the trade deadline, but that’s not because they didn’t listen to offers. The offers just weren’t good enough. Nabers could be their WR1.

10. TENNESSEE TITANS: OT JC LATHAM, ALABAMA

It's been just a few games, but Will Levis already looks the part of a player Tennessee should invest in moving forward. To do that, the Titans must get better up front. The massive 6-foot-6, 360-pound Latham is a true people-mover in the run game and moves much more fluidly than you’d expect for a player of his weight. He’s a Mike Vrabel type of player.

11. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: TE BROCK BOWERS, GEORGIA

Illinois defensive tackle Jer'Zhan Newton was almost the pick here, as he would be a perfect fit for what the Chargers need in the middle of their defense. But Brock Bowers remains on the board. Gerald Everett could be gone this offseason, and 32-year-old Keenan Allen needs his contract reworked if he is to remain on the team in 2024. That could make way for a big need for a pass-catcher. Plus, Bowers is a plus addition to the blocking game.

12. ATLANTA FALCONS: QB MICHAEL PENIX JR., WASHINGTON

The Falcons could use a pass-rusher, and they have their pick of the litter here in this mock. But after rotating through both Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke with limited success, their top focus will be quarterback. Arthur Smith may prefer a veteran, but the good veterans aren’t typically available. Penix has been a flamethrower this season with 22 big-time throws.

13. WASHINGTON COMMANDERS: EDGE CHOP ROBINSON, PENN STATE

All of a sudden, the Commanders have a big need at pass-rusher after shipping off both Montez Sweat and Chase Young. Robinson is going to “wow” at the NFL Combine with his explosiveness scores, but he hasn’t mastered how to turn that into consistent pass-rush production. He takes over in some games, but there are too many outings where he goes quiet.

Over the past two years, Robinson has five games with a 30%-plus pass-rush win rate and five with a sub-11% clip. He is still a work in progress, in that regard, but his talent level is very high.

14. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS: DI JER’ZHAN NEWTON, ILLINOIS

There’s new life in Las Vegas with Antonio Pierce taking over as head coach and rookie Aidan O’Connell under center. For now, we’ll let the offense live off its big Week 9 win over the Giants.

Many teams will want Jer’Zhan Newton’s services, especially since he might be the only defensive tackle taken in the first round. Because of that — and just how good he is — he should be a top-15 pick. The Raiders win that sweepstakes in this mock, and they desperately need it, given how good Newton is as a run defender.

15. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS: WR ROME ODUNZE, WASHINGTON

Flip a coin between cornerback and wide receiver at this spot. The Colts can’t lose either way with who could be on the board. Odunze is an athletic 6-foot-3, 215-pound receiver who can play all three spots (X, Z and Y). He would be a big get for quarterback Anthony Richardson when he returns.

16. ARIZONA CARDINALS (via HOU): CB KOOL-AID McKINSTRY, ALABAMA

Offensive tackle and then cornerback feels like the most logical path for the Cardinals with their two first-round picks. McKinstry is a steady, shutdown outside cornerback who has forced 26 incompletions over the past two years.

17. BUFFALO BILLS: WR KEON COLEMAN, FLORIDA STATE

Bills first-round tight end Dalton Kincaid is getting more involved in the offense. But they could use another stud receiver alongside Stefon Diggs. The contested-catch beast that is 6-foot-4, 215-pound Keon Coleman could be a perfect addition to Buffalo's passing attack.

18. NEW YORK JETS: OT AMARIUS MIMS, GEORGIA

Mims hasn’t played much this season due to an ankle injury, but we should get a chance to see the 6-foot-7, 240-pound five-star offensive tackle again before this season is done. He’ll have the same sort of scouting report as former teammate Broderick Jones — an alluring athlete who just doesn’t have a ton of experience.

If the Jets are going to put their best foot forward for a playoff run next year, they’ll need to make sure their offensive line isn’t in question.

19. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS: EDGE DALLAS TURNER, ALABAMA

It feels like it’s going to be a trench pick for the Saints this offseason, whether that’s the offensive or defensive line. With a lot of the top offensive tackles already off the board, Turner is a good value pick here for New Orleans. He is more of an outside linebacker type of edge player and is having a career year as a pass-rusher for the Crimson Tide, sporting a 17.3% pass-rush win percentage. Turner has always displayed good explosiveness, but he is flashing added strength this season, too.

20. MINNESOTA VIKINGS: CB NATE WIGGINS, CLEMSON

Cornerback production remains one of the top long-term needs for the Vikings. Wiggins has serious ball skills, and at 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds, he is one of the top cover players in this class.

21. DALLAS COWBOYS: EDGE JARED VERSE, FLORIDA STATE

This one came down to the trenches, between either Duke offensive lineman Graham Barton or Florida State edge rusher Jared Verse. Verse comes in higher on the PFF big board and is an explosive, strong power-rusher who can play as a stand-up or hand-in-the-dirt pass-rusher.

22. PITTSBURGH STEELERS: CB COOPER DeJEAN, IOWA

The Steelers have major needs in their secondary. Some argue the bigger need is safety, while others would say cornerback. The best part about drafting DeJean is that he could be a starter at either. He is one of the more natural athletes in the class and has the size (6-foot-1 and 207 pounds), speed and overall coverage instincts to make an impact at both spots. He has an elite coverage grade, five interceptions and six forced incompletions over the past two years.

23. HOUSTON TEXANS (via CLE): WR XAVIER LEGETTE, SOUTH CAROLINA

If you haven’t seen some of Legette’s performances this season, get to watching his film, including his nine-catch, 217-yard performance in Week 10. He is a rare athlete at 6-foot-3 and 227 pounds who brings after-the-catch ability and contested-catch strength to the position. He has 24 explosive plays of 15 yards or more this season to rank sixth in the FBS.

24. CINCINNATI BENGALS: OL GRAHAM BARTON, DUKE

Grabbing a versatile player like Barton could be a shrewd move for the Bengals moving forward. He currently plays left tackle, but length issues could lead to his best position being on the interior. To me, he can be a starter at either spot — though he would have less trouble inside. He’s an Alijah Vera-Tucker type of prospect.

25. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS: IOL TROY FAUTANU, WASHINGTON

After making a move for Leonard Williams at the trade deadline, the Seahawks are all-in on their current winning window with Geno Smith at quarterback. That should last for at least one more year, and if that’s the case, their first-round pick should be an offensive lineman, particularly on the interior.

Fautanu plays left tackle at Washington right now, but his home in the NFL will likely be at guard or center. With top-tier foot and hand speed, along with great balance, he could be an early starter for Seattle on the inside.

26. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS: QB J.J. McCARTHY, MICHIGAN

If the Niners end up picking this late in the draft order, they probably won’t consider this, choosing to roll with Brock Purdy. But if they’re not picking as late, I like this idea. McCarthy has legit NFL arm talent and is showing that off at a higher clip this season. He is still learning to be a true processor, whether that be his timing, his reads or handling pressure. I’d be a fan of McCarthy getting to work with head coach Kyle Shanahan.

27. MIAMI DOLPHINS: OT PATRICK PAUL, HOUSTON

The Dolphins have a roster that can compete with anyone, in any week, when healthy. But that ”when healthy” part has weighed heavily on their offensive line. The 6-foot-7 Paul has been one of the best pass-protectors in college football over the past two years, earning an elite 91.6 pass-blocking grade on 437 true pass-blocking snaps.

28. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS: S KAMREN KINCHENS, MIAMI (FL)

I’m switching things up and staying true to my board for this Jaguars pick. I have typically given them Minnesota safety Tyler Nubin, who is still very much in play here. However, Kamren Kinchens is my top safety, and he is still on the board here, so that’s where I’m going. Kinches has the versatile athletic ability to play strong safety, free safety and slot corner, as we have seen over the last two years.

29. DETROIT LIONS: CB KALEN KING, PENN STATE

Cornerback still feels like the top need for the Lions. Though King struggled against Marvin Harrison Jr., he still put up an elite coverage grade in single coverage last season. That talent doesn’t just disappear.

30. BALTIMORE RAVENS: WR ADONAI MITCHELL, TEXAS

It’s a crowded receiver room in Baltimore right now, but Odell Beckham Jr. is on a one-year deal, and Rashod Bateman is going to be in the final year of his deal with disappointing production to this point. The 6-foot-4 Mitchell has been a touchdown machine, hauling in 11 scores over the last 12 games he has started dating back to last year. He moves very well for a player of his size and has been a red-zone and deep threat for the Longhorns.

31. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS: WR JA’LYNN POLK, WASHINGTON

Polk has evolved into one of the most impressive deep-threat and contested-catch players in college football. In Washington’s vertical offense, he’s hauled in eight of his 11 contested opportunities and caught 96.5% of the catchable passes thrown his way. He would be a welcomed and reliable vertical threat for Mahomes and company.

32. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES: WR EMEKA EGBUKA, OHIO STATE

Mock drafting for the Eagles is like buying a Christmas gift for someone who already buys everything they want. In this mock, I’m giving them a three-headed monster at wide receiver: A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith as the primary outside receivers and Egbuka as the primary slot.

SECOND ROUND

34. CAROLINA PANTHERS: WR XAVIER WORTHY, TEXAS

Pick whichever remaining wide receiver you like best for Carolina when they’re on the clock. Here, I went with Worthy because the Panthers don’t have anyone who can separate with speed right now. That’s Worthy’s bread and butter as one of the fastest players in the class.

54. CLEVELAND BROWNS: WR BRIAN THOMAS JR., LSU

Thomas is having his best season yet as one of the more noteworthy deep-threat receivers in college football. With Donovan Peoples-Jones no longer in Cleveland and Marquise Goodwin on just a one-year deal, Cleveland could be in the market for a player of Thomas’ abilities.