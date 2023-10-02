2024 NFL Mock Draft: Bears' rebuild commences with Caleb Williams, Marvin Harrison Jr.

• Bears begin to reload on offense: Currently 0-4 in 2023, Chicago resets on offense with the top quarterback and wide receiver prospects at Nos. 1 and 2.

• Vikings move on from Kirk Cousins: Michigan's J.J. McCarthy heads to Minnesota at No. 5 overall.

• Jets, Bengals fortify their offensive lines: Both teams are in need of front-five help to protect their star quarterbacks.

Estimated Reading Time: 13 minutes

We are about a quarter of the way through the 2023 NFL regular season, and the NFL landscape is taking shape.

With tons of premium 2024 NFL Draft prospects, such as Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Brock Bowers, to get excited about, it’s never been a better time to dip a toe into the draft waters.

Using the updated draft order following Week 4’s Sunday games, here is a look at PFF’s quarter-season mock draft.

1. CHICAGO BEARS: QB CALEB WILLIAMS, USC

If the Bears are picking at No. 1, the top quarterback prospect will land in Chicago. Williams has earned elite grades of 91.3, 91.8 and 90.8 in each of his three college football seasons. The Bears won’t pass on picking at the top again.

2. CHICAGO BEARS (via PANTHERS): WR MARVIN HARRISON JR., OHIO STATE

If you’re taking the top quarterback at No. 1, you better give him the offensive weapons to produce. Harrison, the son of Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison Sr., could be a WR1 in the league today with his combination of size, speed and skill. Last season, he recorded an 89.9 receiving grade with more than 1,200 receiving yards and a nation-leading 36 explosive plays of 15 yards or more.

3. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS: QB DRAKE MAYE, UNC

Maye is the easy next choice at quarterback after Caleb Williams. He recorded elite passing grades in each of the past two seasons (90.8 in 2022 and 90.1 in 2023) with an incredible 45 big-time throws in 2022.

4. DENVER BRONCOS: EDGE LAIATU LATU, UCLA

The Broncos might be tempted by a quarterback if they’re picking in the top five, but I’ll let you Google Russell Wilson’s dead cap hit if they choose to move on from him. The next best move would be to acquire the class' top pass-rusher. The 6-foot-5, 265-pound Laiatu Latu posted a pass-rush win rate above 20% in each of the past two seasons.

5. MINNESOTA VIKINGS: QB J.J. McCARTHY, MICHIGAN

Though PFF's big board would tell you that No. 5 overall is a bit high for McCarthy, it feels like the NFL is keen on his potential, and it doesn’t feel like the Vikings will be bringing Kirk Cousins back on another contract extension. McCarthy is playing much better under pressure this year, with a 64.9 passing grade in that category compared to a 44.0 mark last season. He boasts an elite overall passing grade to boot.

6. NEW YORK JETS: OT OLU FASHANU, PENN STATE

All signs point to 2023 being the Jets' “all-in” season with Aaron Rodgers coming back from injury. They’ll need to bolster their offensive line, in that case, and Fashanu is the man for the job. He could have been a top-10 pick if he had declared last year. The Penn State tackle is following up an impressive 84.7 pass-blocking grade in 2022 with an even better 92.9 pass-blocking grade in 2023.

7. CINCINNATI BENGALS: OT JOE ALT, NOTRE DAME

The Bengals' offense is a mess through Week 4. They could lose wide receiver Tee Higgins in the offseason, which would play into a need for offensive weapons. But until that becomes more clear (for a Brock Bowers draft selection), we’ll beef up their offensive line with Joe Alt. He’s having one of the best seasons of any offensive lineman in 2023, earning an 85.2 overall grade with just three pressures and no sacks allowed.

8. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS: QB BO NIX, OREGON

It feels like the Patriots will be on the hunt for a new quarterback next offseason. If they choose to address the position in the draft, Nix is an option. As a very good dual-threat player, Nix has improved his game dramatically from his Auburn days, with a cumulative 69.3 passing grade under pressure the past two years and an 89.9 passing grade this season.

9. ARIZONA CARDINALS: TE BROCK BOWERS, GEORGIA

Truth be told, Bowers would have been a first-round pick if he could have declared after his true freshman season in 2021. The 6-foot-3, 235-pound offensive weapon has posted elite overall grades in all three of his college football seasons. He would automatically be WR1 in Arizona, even as a tight end.

10. NEW YORK GIANTS: WR KEON COLEMAN, FLORIDA STATE

The Giants may use their first-round pick on the trenches when all is said and done, but for now, we’ll give them an offensive weapon — specifically, a mold they don’t have in a contested-catch machine. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound Coleman has hauled in four contested catches already this season.

11. GREEN BAY PACKERS: OT AMARIUS MIMS, GEORGIA

With offensive tackle David Bakhtiari being placed on injured reserve, and with him missing a lot of time due to injury over the past three seasons, it feels like a trench pick could be coming for the Packers. Mims is raw — and currently missing time due to injury himself — but he’s an insanely talented athlete for an offensive tackle at 6-foot-7 and 340 pounds.

12. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS: EDGE CHOP ROBINSON, PENN STATE

The Saints have a decently talented roster, but it is aging, especially on defense. Penn State edge rusher Chop Robinson is one of the most twitched-up athletes in the 2024 draft class, and that fits the mold of what New Orleans has prioritized over the years — unique athletes, especially in the trenches. It has taken him a bit to get warmed up this season, but Robinson earned a 92.1 pass-rush grade against Iowa in Week 3 with a 46.7% pass-rush win rate.

13. ARIZONA CARDINALS (via TEXANS): CB KOOL-AID McKINSTRY, ALABAMA

After adding an offensive playmaker earlier in this draft, the Cardinals dip into the defensive pool at cornerback. If the top cover man in Kool-Aid McKinstry is still available, Arizona should waste no time handing the card in. He has allowed just 81 yards on eight catches across 187 coverage snaps this season.

14. HOUSTON TEXANS (via BROWNS): WR MALIK NABERS, LSU

The Texans have found their franchise quarterback in C.J. Stroud. Now it’s about giving him the offensive weapons to thrive. Nabers is one of the most natural pass catchers in college football, sporting a career-best 89.2 receiving grade this season with three straight games of 100-plus receiving yards.

15. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: CB COOPER DeJEAN, IOWA

Speaking of teams that need help on defense, the Chargers could use a top playmaker in their secondary, and DeJean is one of the best. He can play outside cornerback, slot cornerback or even safety at 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds. Across 198 coverage snaps in 2023, he has earned an 82.1 coverage grade with just 93 yards allowed.

16. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS: OL GRAHAM BARTON, DUKE

The Jaguars have to get better up front on offense. Barton might not play the left tackle spot he currently occupies for the Duke Blue Devils due to a lack of length, but he’s a damn good offensive lineman with versatility. He recorded an impressive 88.2 overall grade in 2022.

17. WASHINGTON COMMANDERS: OT JC LATHAM, ALABAMA

Whether for Sam Howell or someone else, the Commanders need to add more talent to the trenches to block for their quarterback. The 6-foot-6, 360-pound Latham is a massive right tackle with good movement skills and a ton of potential for the next level. He’s allowed just 17 total pressures — and only one sack — over the last two seasons.

18. LOS ANGELES RAMS: EDGE DALLAS TURNER, ALABAMA

An upgrade in the trenches on either side of the ball would be a good choice for the Rams. For now, we go defense, especially with Dallas Turner on the board. The former five-star is a versatile outside linebacker who has 24 total pressures and a 17.1% pass-rush win percentage this season.

19. ATLANTA FALCONS: QB MICHAEL PENIX JR., WASHINGTON

Desmond Ridder has done enough for the Falcons to be .500, but you want more than “enough” from your quarterback. In 2024, they’ll have their chance to take another shot at a starting quarterback. Penix has a rocket of an arm and has earned a 94.2 passing grade this year, having already racked up over 2,000 passing yards.

20. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS: CB KALEN KING, PENN STATE

The Colts could use some youthfulness in their secondary. King posted an impressive 90.6 coverage grade in 2022 and an even more impressive 91.7 coverage grade in single coverage.

21. PITTSBURGH STEELERS: CB NATE WIGGINS, CLEMSON

The Steelers really need someone in their cornerback room who brings enough speed to match up with modern-day offenses. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound Wiggins is that type of ball player. He has 10 forced incompletions, one interception and three dropped interceptions that were close to turnovers over the past two seasons.

22. TENNESSEE TITANS: WR EMEKA EGBUKA, OHIO STATE

Egubka has been a go-to for the Buckeyes offense, even with Marvin Harrison Jr. on the team. His best spot at the next level might be as a slot receiver, but he has plenty of experience on the outside to be versatile.

23. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS: DI JER’ZHAN NEWTON, ILLINOIS

The Seahawks opted for shutdown corner Devon Witherspoon with their top pick in last year’s draft. Witherspoon should be a fantastic pro, but Seattle still needs help up front. Newton might not be the prospect Jalen Carter was, but he’s an excellent run defender and earned an elite 91.9 run-defense grade in 2021. His explosive first step and elite hand quickness have also yielded an improved 16.6% pass-rush win percentage this season.

24. DALLAS COWBOYS: EDGE JARED VERSE, FLORIDA STATE

The Cowboys don’t have a ton of pressing needs outside of the secondary, and this late in the mock draft, there isn't an obvious pick there. So, we go “best player available” and give them one of the most improved players in all of college football over the past two years — Florida State’s Jared Verse. Verse earned an 88.6 pass-rush grade in his first season in the FBS in 2022 and has a pass-rush win percentage above 16% in each of the last two seasons.

25. DETROIT LIONS: WR ROME ODUNZE, WASHINGTON

The Lions are rolling and have drafted well over the past few seasons. Odunze would be a fantastic weapon to add to their passing game. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound receiver is a very good athlete for his size, and his production has been off the charts these past two seasons, as he racked up over 1,100 yards in 2022 and already has over 600 yards this season. He also has 41 explosive plays of 15 yards or more over the last two seasons.

26. MIAMI DOLPHINS: OT PATRICK PAUL, HOUSTON

The Dolphins offense has the ability to score at will, but their offensive line could use some upgrades. The 6-foot-7 Patrick Paul has been one of the best pass-blockers in the FBS over the last two years. He earned a 91.1 pass-blocking grade in 2022 and has a 91.0 grade through five weeks of 2023.

27. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS: EDGE BRALEN TRICE, WASHINGTON

The Bucs have been valiant with new quarterback Baker Mayfield, and because of that, we can’t give them a quarterback here in this mock. Instead, we’ll help them in the trenches, where their pass-rush production outside of Shaquil Barrett has been lacking. Last season, Trice’s 26.2% pass-rush win percentage was one of the best in the FBS.

28. BUFFALO BILLS: S KAMREN KINCHENS, MIAMI (FL)

The Bills' dynamic safety duo is getting up there in age (as are their contract situations). Kinchens is the best safety in this draft class and has the size, speed and strength combo to play free safety in a single-high system or close to the line of scrimmage in a box-safety role. He has recorded seven interceptions in the last two seasons.

29. BALTIMORE RAVENS: DI MAASON SMITH, LSU

The former five-star recruit is one of the more unique athletes in all of college football. He measures in at 6-foot-6, 315 pounds and combines that size with incredible speed with imposing strength. He’s still honing in on his craft, as he tore his ACL and missed all of his sophomore season, but the potential is there for a difference-making pro.

30. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS: DI LEONARD TAYLOR III, MIAMI (FL)

At this point in the draft, the Leonard pick is about the Niners not letting an extremely talented football player get past them. The 6-foot-3, 305-pound Leonard produced a 16.4% pass-rush win rate in 2022. He's followed that up with a 26.9% pass-rush win percentage this season. His talent level could yield a much higher selection than this.

31. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS: WR ADONAI MITCHELL, TEXAS

The Chiefs need that go-to receiver who isn’t Travis Kelce, who is also getting up there in age. Mitchell feels like one of the most underrated players in this draft class right now. The 6-foot-4 receiver has very good movement skills and has been successful as a deep threat and as a short-to-intermediate receiver. He feels like the total package.

32. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES: WR XAVIER LEGETTE, SOUTH CAROLINA

Legette is one of the biggest risers this season. This summer, the 6-foot-3, 227-pound senior receiver was an afterthought in the draft community. But this season, he has broken out in a huge way and could even find his way into the first round. His combination of size and speed is unique, and he’s currently fourth in the country in receiving yards.