2024 NFL Draft: Favorite picks for all 32 NFL teams

• The Cowboys' trench emphasis gets the nod for best pick: Cooper Beebe has the versatility and ability to step in right away. He also provides Dallas with flexibility due to his experience.

• Jets, Patriots make the right choices in Round 1: New York acquired more offensive line power for quarterback Aaron Rodgers, while New England didn't trade down and secured a potential franchise quarterback.

Now that the 2024 NFL Draft is over, we want to recap the three days of action with some highlights for each team. These are our favorite picks for all 32 NFL teams.

Arizona Cardinals: EDGE Xavier Thomas, PICK 138

Of course, wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is a great pick and will be an impact player. But getting edge rusher Xavier Thomas, who was ranked 83rd on my big board, at Pick No. 138 is big-time value. Even if he is just a pass-rush specialist, he has the talent to give the Cardinals a very nice return.

Atlanta Falcons: DL Brandon Dorlus, PICK 109

The Falcons' first three selections were all reaches relative to where they were on my big board. But the Brandon Dorlus pick was some much-needed value for them in the fourth round. I also like the fit, as I believe Raheem Morris and Atlanta's defensive scheme can make the most of Dorlus’ unique skill set of speed and size in a 3-4 front.

This was a tough call, since the Ravens were able to get a lot of big board value out of Adisa Isaac, Tez Walker and Tampa, relative to where they were picked. But the Tampa selection had the widest gap in terms of where he was picked (130) and where he was on my board (51). I also really liked the selection because Baltimore already has Marlon Humphrey and Nate Wiggins on the team. That allows them to potentially use Tampa as a versatile safety when needed. His preference for off-coverage lends itself to some backend work.

After losing Mitch Morse this offseason, the Bills were in for some shuffling along their offensive line. They seem to be comfortable with Connor McGovern at that spot, but getting Van Pran was a steal in the fifth round as a center with a ton of experience coming from a top-tier program. Van Pran isn’t the most fleet of foot, but he is a smart, powerful center who could earn a starting spot during his rookie contract.

Carolina Panthers: TE Ja’Tavion Sanders, PICK 101

I am a Sanders fan. I really do think he has the talent to be a TE1 in the NFL and a player who can aid a passing offense with his unique athletic ability at his size. Because of this, I ranked him 43rd on my big board. So for the Panthers, who had a big need at the top of their tight end depth chart, to get him at Pick No. 101 was huge value. I could see him becoming the team’s starting tight end by the end of his rookie season.

Chicago Bears: T Kiran Amegadjie, PICK 75

Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze are the obvious standouts from the Bears' class, as they will have the opportunity to impact and transform the team's offense instantly. But Amegadjie is a sneaky great pick for them after they secured their quarterback and pass catcher. The Bears have a good offensive line, but it could be better and, at worst, needed some depth. Amegadjie is a very talented player who can provide good reps at tackle or guard. Chicago’s situation gives him time to develop from Ivy League competition to the pros.

Cincinnati Bengals: T Amarius Mims, PICK 18

The Bengals made this a tough decision, with three excellent picks in the first three rounds, but Mims has the highest return on investment and is in the perfect spot now. The only real knock on Mims was that he didn’t have a ton of in-game experience in his three-year college career, but his potential remains sky-high. In Cincinnati, he doesn’t have to start right away. In year two and beyond, he could set himself on a path to being an All-Pro.

Cleveland Browns: CB Myles Harden, PICK 227

It’s not often we get a pick in the 200s as our favorite for a team. I had Harden ranked No. 151 on my big board, so where the Browns were able to draft him was great value. Though the team has a strong secondary group already, Harden projects as a potential starter in the slot. He has four years of starting experience, and if someone in the cornerback room gets hurt, he could be a viable fill-in — more so than a typical late Day 3 pick.

Dallas Cowboys: G Cooper Beebe, PICK 73

Even though Beebe was ranked lower on my big board than where he was selected, I believe he has the versatility and ability to step in right away, if that's what the Cowboys need him to do after losing both Tyler Biadasz and Tyron Smith in free agency. Tyler Guyton, their first-round pick, is talented but raw, and might not be consistent enough to start immediately. Beebe actually allows them to have that flexibility due to his experience.

Denver Broncos: WR Troy Franklin, PICK 102

This is an obvious one, as Franklin was picked 102nd and was ranked 29th on my big board. Even with the understanding that not every NFL team would be as high on Franklin, his lasting as long as he did — until Day 3 — was shocking. It’s also worth noting that Franklin is reunited with Oregon quarterback Bo Nix. That automatic chemistry could help kickstart both careers.

Detroit Lions: CB Terrion Arnold, PICK 24

It is hard to choose a favorite pick for the Lions' draft class, as they were able to acquire multiple potential starters through all three days of the draft. But I have to start at the top for my top pick. Detroit had a major need at cornerback going into the offseason, and the team hit it hard in free agency, the trade market and the draft. Arnold is not only a need addressed, but also a player and personality fit.

Bullard was one of my favorite players in the class, so I had a feeling I would like wherever he ended up. But in Green Bay, he can maximize his versatility. Jaire Alexander is a stud cornerback who can really lock down receivers in the slot, but now so can Bullard. Getting Bullard in the mix as a slot defender can free up Alexander to shadow the opposing team's best receiver, depending on what the matchup is that week.

Houston Texans: S Calen Bullock, PICK 78

Bullock was a major X-factor in the 2024 NFL Draft. He is one of the few safety prospects with the range to play as a single-high safety. He paired that athletic ability with top-tier ball skills. His tackling is a major concern, especially at his weight of 188 pounds, but if anyone is going to get the best out of him, I feel like it will be DeMeco Ryans. Time will tell, but this could be a major steal for the Texans.

Indianapolis Colts: WR AD Mitchell, PICK 52

The Colts had an “A+” draft, in my opinion, so there was no shortage of options here for my favorite pick. But I have to go with Mitchell. With Michael Pittman Jr. on the outside and Josh Downs in the slot, Mitchell can be the receiver who helps unlock quarterback Anthony Richardson’s pro potential, which we saw flashes of last year before he got hurt.

Jacksonville Jaguars: T Javon Foster, PICK 114

The Jaguars took fliers on some higher-ceiling athletes with their first three picks of the draft, but their fourth pick might have been my favorite: Javon Foster. Foster isn’t the elite-caliber athlete to garner a top-100 selection, but he started for three years in the SEC and consistently earned grades above 80.0 in all three campaigns. If the Jaguars ever have an injury to one of their starting offensive tackles, he is a great “next man up” to throw into the lineup. That depth is key.

Xavier Worthy and Kingsley Suamataia are the premium picks from the Chiefs’ haul, but in the fourth round they were able to grab Wiley from TCU. He is my favorite pick due to the flexibility he provides in both the short term and long term. Travis Kelce just signed an extension but could retire at any point after this year. They also have both Noah Gray and Irv Smith Jr. in the last year of their deals. Wiley allows the Chiefs to get ahead of a tight end need with a player who has starting potential down the road.

The Raiders were a big mystery heading into the 2024 NFL Draft. Would they get aggressive to grab a top quarterback? And if they didn’t, what would they prioritize instead? They ended up drafting Brock Bowers in the first round, which was good value outside the top 10. But the real steal came by landing Powers-Johnson in the second round. Powers-Johnson is a first-round talent with positional versatility. There’s a good chance he can start right away at guard.

The Chargers had a great draft, but it all started when they prioritized the offensive line with Joe Alt at No. 5. This one is my favorite because not only did they not overthink it, with Alt playing only left tackle in college, but they opted to go for an offensive lineman over a receiver at No. 5, a strategy that proved to be the right one. The available receivers at the top of the second round were much more alluring than the remaining offensive linemen.

Truth be told, this could have been several Rams selections, as their draft was one of my favorites. But I don't often get to point out a seventh-rounder as my favorite, so I am going to take the opportunity to do so. I had Leveston ranked No. 181 on my big board, and even that felt low, so the Rams getting him at Pick No. 254 is a big steal. I think he has the experience and skills to be a spot starter at tackle or guard.

Miami Dolphins: EDGE Mohamed Kamara, PICK 158

On the PFF Live Draft Show, Cris Collinsworth made a great point: It’s hot in Miami. That means players will get more tired than in other locations. This is a team that wants to play fast, and you can’t play fast if you’re tired. So even after drafting Chop Robinson in the first round, I love that the Dolphins took the chance on a player with a high motor like Kamara to come in and be a rotational pass rusher to keep that defensive line fresh in the heat of the first few weeks of the season.

I would also go with the Khyree Jackson selection here, but I have to give this shoutout to the McCarthy pick because the Vikings were able to get the quarterback who I think is a perfect fit for them at No. 10 without having to trade up to Nos. 4 or 5 like many mock drafts predicted.

The Maye selection might seem obvious, but it sure didn’t feel that way leading up to the draft. The reports are that New England had multiple strong trade-down offers to choose from. But they stood strong and took the quarterback this franchise desperately needed, and that makes it my favorite selection of theirs.

After grabbing a potential starting offensive tackle in the first round, the Saints jumped up a few spots in the second round to get McKinstry. Though cornerback isn't a major need for the team on paper, there have been rumors of Marshon Lattimore being on the trade block, or at least the Saints listening to offers on him. This pick gives them the flexibility to act on that, if they choose to do so.

I was a big fan of the Phillips pick. Not only was it plus value compared to my big board, but it also made a ton of sense stylistically. The Giants drafted Deonte Banks in last year’s draft and, now with Phillips in the fold, they have two talented, aggressive press-man cornerbacks to be able to call man coverage on the outside with confidence.

Fashanu may have struggled if he went to a spot where he needed to start right away, as he needs to get better at dealing with power at the NFL level. He gets to learn behind Tyron Smith to do so, which is the ideal player Fashanu would mold into. I also like this because if the Jets had gone with Brock Bowers in Round 1, they would have been left with barely any offensive line options when they came back on the clock in the third round.

Philadelphia Eagles: CB Cooper DeJean, PICK 40

It was another excellent draft for general manager Howie Roseman, but the one that stood out the most was getting DeJean in the second round. Roseman didn’t let the selection of Quinyon Mitchell in the first round, which was also great, keep the team from capitalizing on DeJean as he fell down the order. The Eagles' cornerback room was a concern going into the season, and now it feels like it could be a strength.

Pittsburgh Steelers: C Zach Frazier, PICK 51

I could have selected any pick the Steelers made as my favorite, as this was one of my top drafts of the weekend. I chose Frazier because it was evidence of a sound process. Drafting Troy Fautanu in the first round didn’t get in the way of Pittsburgh continuing to invest in the offensive line when the right player was available, and because of that, the team gained two new starters in the trenches for the 2024 season.

The Mustapha pick stood out because it felt like the Niners' defense changed when Talanoa Hufanga got hurt last year; they lacked an enforcer type to roam the middle of the defense. Even though I am not convinced Mustapha is a full-time starter, he does give the 49ers that role if Hufanga were to ever miss time again. To me, that is added value for where they got him, specifically on Day 3.

Seattle Seahawks: G Christian Haynes, PICK 81

Haynes was one of my favorite interior offensive linemen in the draft, so to get him at Pick No. 81 was a big win. The Seahawks had an interior offensive line need, but they didn’t let that get in the way of drafting Byron Murphy II in the first round. When you combine the Murphy pick with the Haynes selection, it was a great one-two combo.

This was an excellent selection by general manager Jason Licht and the Buccaneers' front office. They had interior offensive line needs and were able to grab a player who has the potential to be an immediate starter for them at center or guard. Barton is also a Licht-type, as a former left tackle in college who the team is moving inside.

Tennessee Titans: CB Jarvis Brownlee, PICK 138

The Titans secured two players in the trenches who they hope can be long-term starters for them in JC Latham and T'Vondre Sweat. However, I liked the value of Brownlee in the fifth round the most. Brownlee was a standout at the Senior Bowl for how competitive he was in the one-on-ones. He is someone who I think has his best football ahead of him, and he can even earn a starting role in his second or third year in Tennessee.

Newton was my No. 11 overall player in the class, so for the Commanders to get him at Pick No. 36 is fantastic value. I also really like this pick because it shows the Commanders weren’t afraid to take the best player available despite defensive tackle not being an immediate need for them. Newton is not only a good short-term option as an immediate contributing rotational player, but he could be a long-term cornerstone of their defense.