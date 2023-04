2023 NFL Draft Order: All seven rounds

With the 2023 NFL Draft just under a month away, PFF takes a look at the order for all seven rounds, Pick 1 to Pick 259.

The draft will take place in Kansas City, Missouri, with the first round scheduled for Thursday, April 27, at 8 p.m. EST.

The Carolina Panthers hold the No. 1 overall pick and will very likely use it on their quarterback of the future. Meanwhile, the Detroit Lions are currently picking at No. 6 and No. 18, giving them a number of options as they look to pick up where they left off in 2022.

To see how many picks each team holds, click below:

