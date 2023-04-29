2023 NFL Draft: Grades for all Day 2 picks

• The Pittsburgh Steelers follow the script: The Steelers take Joey Porter Jr. to open up Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft. Porter's 40% forced incompletion rate in 2022 led all Power Five cornerbacks.

• Will Levis lands with the Tennessee Titans: Will Levis’ slide ends early on Day 2, with the Titans trading up to Pick 33 to grab the signal-caller. Levis has supreme arm talent and an ultra-quick release, but the big knock on him is how little he put that into action.

• Brian Branch falls to the Detroit Lions: The Lions have made several big “reaches” already in this draft based on PFF and consensus big boards, but they get one of the better values here with Branch.

Three quarterbacks heard their names called on the 2023 NFL Draft‘s opening evening — one that was filled with surprises. Now we turn to Day 2 — the second and third rounds — of the draft.

Over at PFF's Live Draft Tracker, we analyzed every single pick in real time and gave a grade for each selection. Here is a quick recap of all those instant-reaction thoughts for all Day 2 picks.

ROUND 2

Pick Grade: Elite

Pittsburgh takes PFF’s CB4 and 21st-ranked prospect to open up Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft. Porter wins with his length. The former Nittany Lion’s 34-inch arms make it easy to disrupt his opponent at the catch point and line of scrimmage. His 40% forced incompletion rate in 2022 led all Power Five cornerbacks.

R2 (33) Tennessee Titans (via HST): QB Will Levis, Kentucky

Pick Grade: Elite

Will Levis’ slide ends early on Day 2, with the Titans trading up to Pick 33 to grab the signal-caller. Levis has supreme arm talent and an ultra-quick release, but the big knock on him is how little he put that into action. He lacked high-quality throws at Kentucky last season, which played a part in his middling 65.8 passing grade on the year. The good news is that Levis lands in an offense that will help open up some downfield opportunities.

R2 (34) Detroit Lions (via ARZ): TE Sam LaPorta, Iowa

Pick Grade: Average

Detroit shocks the football world once again by taking tight end Sam LaPorta over Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer at Pick 34. The Iowa product plays an incredibly physical game, something head coach Dan Campbell covets at every position. LaPorta is a high-quality athlete and an after-the-catch weapon. His 368 yards after the catch and 20 missed tackles forced were both top-three marks among FBS tight ends in 2022.

R2 (35) Las Vegas Raiders (via IND): TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

Pick Grade: Elite

The Golden Domer’s wait is over, as the Raiders trade up to Pick 35 for one of the most polished prospects in the class. Mayer isn’t a gifted athlete by any means, but he checks every other box as a receiver and a blocker. He has a high-level football IQ and was the engine of the Notre Dame offense in 2022. Mayer was targeted more than any other tight end in the country this past season and earned an FBS-best 92.5 PFF grade in the process.

Pick Grade: Good

Avila was the model of consistency in pass protection during TCU’s Cinderella run in 2022. He averaged less than one pressure allowed per game last season and surrendered just one pressure to a vaunted Georgia defensive line in a blowout national championship loss.

Pick Grade: Average

Hall was one of the SEC’s most productive pass-rushers throughout his time at Auburn, earning a pass-rush grade above 80.0 in each of the past three seasons. While his run defense is a bit of a concern at the next level, he works speed to power exceptionally well. He has the quickness, bend and length to sustain his pass-rush production in Seattle.

R2 (38) Atlanta Falcons (via LV): T Matthew Bergeron, Syracuse

Pick Grade: Average

Bergeron is a nimble tackle with a very in-control play style. He played significant time at both tackle spots for Syracuse but could kick inside to guard for Atlanta. Bergeron needs to have more of a killer mentality and better hand usage, but this is a good fit for the 6-foot-5, 318-pound lineman.

R2 (39) Carolina Panthers: WR Jonathan Mingo, Mississippi

Pick Grade: Average

Mingo was one of the biggest risers in the pre-draft process and finds himself in Carolina to team up with top pick Bryce Young. While his production in college was spotty, he has a good blend of size and athleticism to like his fit here with the Panthers. Not to mention, he flashed often on tape between unbelievable body adjustments and clean wins at the line of scrimmage.

R2 (40) New Orleans Saints: EDGE Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame

Pick Grade: Average

Foskey has the size and athletic profile that New Orleans tends to covet on the edge. He uses his 34-plus-inch arms well to keep himself clean but never dominated as a pass-rusher at Notre Dame like his sack numbers might indicate, posting a 42nd-percentile pass-rush grade at the position over the past two seasons.

R2 (41) Arizona Cardinals (via TEN): EDGE BJ Ojulari, LSU

Pick Grade: Good

Pass rush was a clear need for the Cardinals entering this draft, and Ojulari was one of the better remaining options. He doesn’t have elite traits, but he wins with a deep collection of pass-rush moves and a high motor off the edge.

R2 (42) Green Bay Packers (via NYJ, via CLV): TE Luke Musgrave, Oregon State

Pick Grade: Good

The Packers address their receiving corps on Day 2 after (once again) passing on several receiving options in the first round. Musgrave adds a different element to their tight end room with the size and speed to challenge defenses down the seam. He looked to be on his way to a very strong 2022 season for Oregon State before a knee injury cut his campaign short after just two games, making this a projection play for Green Bay.

Pick Grade: Average

The Jets eliminated their need to take center by bringing back Connor McGovern on a cheap, one-year deal, but Tippmann gives them another long-term option at the position. He brings a unique combination of size and athleticism to the middle of New York’s offensive line, along with an 84th-percentile run-blocking grade at center on zone runs since 2021.

R2 (44) Indianapolis Colts (via ATL): CB Julius Brents, Kansas State

Pick Grade: Good

Brents is in the group of long, athletic prospects that the Colts have gravitated to on defense over the past several years. There aren’t too many cornerbacks out there at 6-foot-3 with 34-inch arms and a 42-inch vertical. Brents’ production and grading profile don’t overly impress, but he has traits worth betting on here for Indianapolis.

R2 (45) Detroit Lions (via GB): S Brian Branch, Alabama

Pick Grade: Elite

The Lions have made several big “reaches” already in this draft based on PFF and consensus big boards, but they get one of the better values here with Branch. He’s the best nickel prospect in this draft class and one of the best tackling defensive backs since PFF began tracking college football in 2014 (2% missed tackle rate).

R2 (46) New England Patriots: EDGE Keion White, Georgia Tech

Pick Grade: Good

White fits the mold of the defensive linemen that New England tends to look for up front — a powerful 6-foot-5, 285-pounder. White earned a 75.8 PFF pass-rush grade in his lone season as a starter for Wake Forest in 2022 after transferring from Old Dominion.

R2 (47) Washington Commanders: CB Jartavius Martin, Illinois

Pick Grade: Below Average

Martin comes off the board 47th overall to Washington after slotting in at 94th on the PFF big board. He can fill a versatile role in the secondary for the Commanders, who clearly placed an emphasis on improving that group in this draft. He played everywhere from outside corner to slot corner to safety in his five-year career at Illinois.

R2 (48) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via GB): G Cody Mauch, North Dakota State

Pick Grade: Good

The Buccaneers trade up with the Packers for Mauch after trading 2022 starting right guard Shaq Mason to the Houston Texans this offseason. Mauch played tackle in college and offers inside-outside versatility at 6-foot-5. He was dominant at North Dakota State in a gap rushing scheme with a 91.1 grade. He’ll need to improve as a pass protector, especially if he does stay at tackle, which may not be likely at the outset.

Pick Grade: Good

The Steelers take a top interior defender that can line up in the A- and B-gaps, with the Steelers able to move Cameron Heyward, Larry Ogunjobi and Benton across the interior. Benton will help a Steelers run defense that struggled in 2022 up the middle, posting a strong 10.5% run-stop win rate in 2022.

R2 (50) Green Bay Packers (via TB): WR Jayden Reed, Michigan State

Pick Grade: Average

Reed was a “late riser” after a strong Senior Bowl showing, where he displayed an extensive package of releases at the line and sharp route running, but was No. 86 on the consensus big board and comes off at No. 50 here. Reed struggled a bit with drops, doing so on 8.3% of catchable targets in 2022, and is just an OK athlete with his vertical jump, broad jump and short shuttle all ranking at the 50th percentile or lower.

R2 (51) Miami Dolphins: CB Cam Smith, South Carolina

Pick Grade: Average

Smith is always around the football, has a propensity for pass breakups and tested faster than he played on tape, which could be a sign of continued growth. No one’s big board ranking dropped more precipitously over the last month of the pre-draft cycle, but he could end up being a value pick. Smith makes a lot of sense starting in the slot with Jalen Ramsey and Xavien Howard out wide in Vic Fangio’s loaded defense.

R2 (52) Seattle Seahawks: RB Zach Charbonnet, UCLA

Pick Grade: Below Average

The grade is not for the player here but for Seattle using the No. 52 overall pick on a running back after selecting Kenneth Walker III early in the second round in 2022. Charbonnet earned elite rushing grades in back-to-back seasons, racking up more than four yards after contact per attempt and 24 carries of 15-plus yards, which ranked ninth in college football.

Pick Grade: Average

Dexter’s 4.88-second 40-yard dash at 6-foot-6 and 318 pounds ranked in the 83rd percentile among interior defenders in PFF’s database, but he needs to turn that athleticism into more production at the next level. Dexter is young at just over 21 years of age. He offered very little as a pass-rusher in 2022, with just a 55.2 grade, but his explosiveness is evident.

Pick Grade: Very Good

Tuipulotu is one of the youngest players in the class at 20 years old and earned an 81.0 pass-rush grade in 2022 with a 19.1% pass-rush win rate. The Chargers are very smart to add a third edge beyond Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack. They can move him around, as well, as the USC product has the size to play as a three-technique defensive tackle or on the edge.

Pick Grade: Average

The Chiefs add another wide receiver to their committee with a target magnet in Rice, who was asked to do everything at SMU. Rice ranked in the top 10 in the country in both deep catches and screen catches in 2022, earning an 85.9 receiving grade on the season with his 16 contested catches, another top-10 mark. Rice’s 41-inch vertical placed him in the 97th percentile, and his 10-foot-8 broad jump was 89th.

R2 (56) Chicago Bears (via JAX): CB Tyrique Stevenson, Miami (FL)

Pick Grade: Good

He’s not an elite athlete at the position, which is likely why he’s a mid-second-round player, but he does have the size and production to make this an intriguing pick. After starting his career at Georgia, Stevenson really came into his own at Miami. He still has a lot to learn and develop but produced a 79.5 PFF coverage grade in 2022.

Pick Grade: Elite

If the Giants had made this pick in the first round, nobody would have really batted an eye. He led all centers with a 92.3 PFF grade in 2022 and graded well both on zone and gap plays. He’s a big guy but can really move and was a four-year starter at Minnesota. Simply put, he is one of the best run blockers at the position to enter the draft in recent years.

R2 (58) Dallas Cowboys: TE Luke Schoonmaker, Michigan

Pick Grade: Below Average

Schoonmaker is an in-line tight end, so the fit is obvious here for the Cowboys, but it’s a bit of a reach at 58th overall. He averaged 2.15 yards per route run in 2022 but caught just 28.6% of the contested targets he saw. There’s some projection here, but he does have the athletic profile where the reach could work out for the Cowboys.

Pick Grade: Elite

Like the Giants just a few picks ago, this could have easily been the Bills’ first-round selection. A mountain of a man at the position, he can still move better than his size would suggest. After starting his career at Louisiana, he made the move to the SEC with ease, finishing 2022 with an 89.9 PFF run-blocking grade, which was the best in the Power Five last season.

R2 (60) Cincinnati Bengals: CB DJ Turner, Michigan

Pick Grade: Good

Turner can flat-out fly, clocking a 4.26-second 40-yard dash at the scouting combine in Indianapolis. He did get picked on a little at Michigan, and there’s still a fair amount of development needed, but he allowed just 46.5% of the passes thrown into his coverage to be caught in 2022 and forced 14 incompletions in the process.

R2 (61) Jacksonville Jaguars (via CHI): TE Brenton Strange, Penn State

Pick Grade: Below Average

This could very well be a long-term replacement for Evan Engram because Strange projects far better as a receiver than he does as a run blocker. He caught 62.5% of the contested targets he saw in 2022 and had a drop rate of just 3.0%. His 60.5 run-blocking grade confirms that you probably don’t want him taking on defensive ends as an in-line blocker.

R2 (62) Houston Texans (via PHI): C Juice Scruggs, Penn State

Pick Grade: Below Average

Scruggs comes off the board before Ohio State’s Luke Wypler after producing 67.5 and 71.5 PFF grades in each of the past two seasons. The 138th-ranked player on the PFF big board still needs plenty of development, and he is likely scheme dependent. He produced a 72.6 PFF run-blocking grade on zone plays and a 62.9 PFF grade on gap plays.

R2 (63) Denver Broncos (via DET): WR Marvin Mims, Oklahoma

Pick Grade: Good

An analytics darling, Mims averaged 19.5 yards per catch over the course of his college career. Despite not being the biggest player, he still managed to win 54.5% of the contested targets he saw. He tracks the ball in the air really well, leading to him averaging 2.75 yards per route run and ranking fifth in the nation with 602 yards on throws 20-plus yards downfield.

ROUND 3

R3 (64) Chicago Bears: DI Zacch Pickens, South Carolina

Pick Grade: Average

After taking Florida interior defender Gervon Dexter Sr. late in the second round, the Bears add more beef to the interior of their defense with a player with more pass-rush juice. Pickens put up an 11.5% pass-rush win rate last season, with his 91st-percentile broad jump showing up on tape. The Bears’ defensive interior ranked 32nd in the league in PFF grade last season, so the team is investing a lot to change that.

R3 (65) Philadelphia Eagles (via HOU): OL Tyler Steen, Alabama

Pick Grade: Average

Steen transferred from Vanderbilt to Alabama to finish his college career protecting No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young‘s blindside, and he earned a 74.4 pass-blocking grade over the year. Steen’s arms are under 33 inches, a common NFL threshold required to play tackle, so he may move inside at the outset. Steen was a steady riser throughout the process and is the newest student at Stoutland University in Philadelphia.

R3 (66) Philadelphia Eagles (via ARZ): S Sydney Brown, Illinois

Pick Grade: Above Average

Brown is the first true safety off the board — Alabama’s Brian Branch is more of a tweener — and Philadelphia gets him right around his consensus ranking. Better yet, Brown fills a position of need, as Eagles starters Chauncey Gardner-Johnson and Marcus Epps left the team in free agency. Brown earned a stellar 89.4 coverage grade in 2022 as a rangy deep safety who can cover a ton of ground, and his testing was off the charts. His 10-yard split, vertical jump and broad jump were all above the 90th percentile among safeties.

R3 (67) Denver Broncos (via IND): LB Drew Sanders, Arkansas

Pick Grade: Good

Sanders was the consensus No. 37 overall player and can play all over. He has the ability to drop in coverage and come forward as a pass-rusher, as evidenced by his 75.0-plus pass-rush and coverage grades. The Broncos will deploy him everywhere, with a likely primary role as the strongside linebacker, and their strong defense just got even better in the front seven.

R3 (68) Detroit Lions (via DEN): QB Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

Pick Grade: Good

Lions QB Jared Goff has two years remaining on his contract, so the Lions are wise to draft a potential successor behind him. Hooker fell in the draft after an unfortunate ACL tear at the end of the 2022 season that took him out of a Heisman race, but he earned a 93.4 passing grade on deep throws and is great in a clean pocket. If he can improve under pressure once healthy, he could prove to be a great pick.

R3 (69) Houston Texans (via LAR): WR Nathaniel Dell, Houston

Pick Grade: Above Average

Dell recorded 928 receiving yards out of the slot in 2022, 10th in the nation, with his 19 missed tackles forced a top-25 mark. While he’s undersized, he creates separation with ease and is extremely difficult to mirror in coverage. Houston adds another dynamic weapon for new quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Pick Grade: Average

Young is a bit of a limited athlete, but he is stout up the middle. He earned an 85.7 run-defense grade over the last two seasons, the seventh-best mark among interior defenders. He also showed improved pass-rush juice in 2022, setting career-highs 15 hurries, nine quarterback hits and four sacks.

Pick Grade: Average

Miller was remarkably productive at TCU, averaging over 6.5 yards per carry over the last two seasons. He earned an 88.5 rushing grade and forced 70 missed tackles in 2022, the latter a top-25 mark. Miller can bounce runs outside and make one sharp cut to get upfield in a hurry, and his 816 yards after contact ranked sixth in the Power Five.

R3 (72) Arizona Cardinals (via TEN): CB Garrett Williams, Syracuse

Pick Grade: Above Average

If not for the injury he sustained in 2022, Williams would have come off the board much earlier. He boasts really good footwork as a smooth mover on the outside and was a three-year starter at Syracuse. Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon will love Williams’ ability in off-zone coverage, the bread and butter of his defense as a former secondary coach.

Pick Grade: Good

Hyatt won the Biletnikoff Award as the top wide receiver in college football, averaging 18.9 yards per reception and scoring 15 touchdowns. He is a burner on the outside that needs some refinement but has all the athletic ability necessary to excel at the next level. Hyatt’s 40-yard dash, vertical and broad jump were all above the 85th percentile. The Giants add a much-needed outside weapon for QB Daniel Jones.

R3 (74) Cleveland Browns (via NYJ): WR Cedric Tillman, Tennessee

Pick Grade: Very Good

In a draft class of undersized wide receivers, Tillman was among the few top prospects with prototypical X measurables. He has good size, he is physical and he attacks the football in the air. With the additions of Tillman and the trade for Elijah Moore, Deshaun Watson will have more options in the passing game entering his second season with the team.

R3 (75) Atlanta Falcons: EDGE Zach Harrison, Ohio State

Pick Grade: Average

The Falcons addressed some of the holes along their defensive line in free agency, but it’s still a group that could use more young talent. At 6-foot-6 with 36-plus-inch arms, Harrison is now one of the longer edge defenders in the NFL. He’s just not likely to make an immediate impact as a pass-rusher, given the lack of bend and a clear pass-rush plan he showed at Ohio State.

R3 (76) New England Patriots (via CAR): S Marte Mapu, Sacramento State

Pick Grade: Good

The Patriots continue to add different skill sets and body types at safety, a position they’ve had good depth at in recent years. At 221 pounds, Mapu came in at the 96th percentile among safeties in weight, and he paired that with an 85.9 PFF run-defense grade in his final season at Sacramento. He’ll likely have a role in the box with New England.

Pick Grade: Good

The Rams have quickly become really thin along the defensive front around Aaron Donald. Young projects as a good fit in Los Angeles’ defense, and he’s one of the most explosive edge prospects in this class off the edge. He is by no means a finished product, as he falls into the 25th percentile in PFF pass-rush grade over the last two seasons, but he has traits worth betting on at this stage of the draft.

R3 (78) Green Bay Packers: TE Tucker Kraft, South Dakota State

Pick Grade: Very Good

The Packers may have passed on receiving option in the first round, but they’ve gone there with all three Day 2 picks. Kraft brings a different skill set than Musgrave — he’s a big, athletic, well-rounded tight end who was productive at South Dakota State (albeit against FCS competition). He has the tools to be a complete in-line tight end, though he’ll have to clean up his technique as a run-blocker.

R3 (79) Indianapolis Colts (via WAS): WR Josh Downs, North Carolina

Pick Grade: Elite

Downs was WR5 on both the PFF big board and the consensus big board but comes off the board here to Indianapolis as WR12. He is undersized, even for the slot, but he is one of the better underneath separators in this class and wins in contested situations over the middle of the field. Downs hauled in 13-of-18 contested targets for UNC in 2022.

R3 (80) Carolina Panthers (via PIT): EDGE DJ Johnson, Oregon

Pick Grade: Good

This is one of the bigger reaches so far based on the PFF big board, with Johnson coming in at 237th overall. The Panthers are taking a swing on Johnson’s athleticism on the edge (4.49-second 40-yard dash at 261 pounds). He’s a 24-year-old prospect who recorded fewer than 50 career pressures on 786 defensive snaps in college.

R3 (81) Tennessee Titans (via DET): RB Tyjae Spears, Tulane

Pick Grade: Good

Spears profiles as a nice complement to Derrick Henry in Tennessee’s backfield. He is dangerous in the open field and is coming off an elite final season at Tulane during which he forced 63 missed tackles on the ground. Spears averaged at least 4.5 yards after contact per attempt in each of the past two seasons.

Pick Grade: Average

The Buccaneers continue to add to the trenches. Like their first-round pick, Calijah Kancey, Diaby is a tremendous athlete (97th percentile 40-yard dash), but he also adds more size to the edge at 263 pounds. Diaby graded out well against the run at Louisville, finishing in the 75th percentile among qualifying edge defenders since 2020.

R3 (83) Denver Broncos (via SEA): CB Riley Moss, Iowa

Pick Grade: Good

Moss brings plenty of experience, playing more than 2,500 career defensive snaps at Iowa, much of which came in zone coverage. He’s an above-average athlete who earned coverage grades above 81.0 in each of the past two seasons for the Hawkeyes, joining Patrick Surtain II, Damarri Mathis and K’Waun Williams in the Broncos’ secondary.

R3 (84) Miami Dolphins: RB Devon Achane, Texas A&M

Pick Grade: Good

Miami gets another legitimate track star for their offense by taking Texas A&M running back Devon Achane at 84th overall. Achane clocked a 4.32-second 40-yard time and was a star member of the Aggies’ track squad. He racked up a whopping 36 breakaway runs of 15-plus yards over the past two seasons.

R3 (85) Los Angeles Chargers: LB Daiyan Henley, Washington State

Pick Grade: Good

Henley is as explosive as can be with a big tackle radius and elite tackling numbers. He missed a mere five tackles on 97 attempts in 2022, his first year at the Power Five level after transferring from Nevada. Henley’s coverage skills are very much a work in progress, but he has the traits to develop into a quality off-ball linebacker for the Chargers.

R3 (86) Baltimore Ravens: LB Trenton Simpson, Clemson

Pick Grade: Very Good

Baltimore gets good value here in Clemson off-ball linebacker Trenton Simpson, a former five-star recruit in the 2020 class. Simpson’s numbers did dip a bit from 2021 to 2022 as he moved from an overhang role to playing more in between the tackles, but the Ravens will surely take advantage of the physically gifted linebacker’s versatility.

Pick Grade: Good

Brown was a do-it-all safety for the Nittany Lions. He seamlessly went from deep safety to the box to the slot to outside linebacker to mugging the A-gap, and he executed each role at a high level. Brown’s ball skills, in particular, jump off the screen. He secured 10 interceptions across the past two seasons.

R3 (88) Jacksonville Jaguars: RB Tank Bigsby, Auburn

Pick Grade: Average

Jacksonville adds a complementary weapon to Travis Etienne by taking Auburn running back Tank Bigsby. The Jags employ inside-zone runs at a high rate, and Bigsby turned in the second-best rushing grade on such plays among Power Five running backs since 2020.

R3 (89) Los Angeles Rams (via NYG): DI Kobie Turner, Wake Forest

Pick Grade: Very Good

The Rams grab one of the most underrated players in the class. After producing at an elite level in the FCS for Richmond, Turner transferred to the Demon Deacons and earned a 92.2 PFF grade in 2022 — the second-best mark in the Power Five, behind only Georgia’s Jalen Carter. Turner plays with excellent leverage and possesses strong hands and quicks.

R3 (90) Dallas Cowboys: LB DeMarvion Overshown, Texas

Pick Grade: Good

Overshown is an explosive off-ball linebacker who grew into the player many had expected him to become in 2022. The 6-foot-3, 229-pound Longhorn boosted his run-defense grade by more than 40 points from 2021 to 2022. That kind of improvement should be encouraging for Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys.

R3 (91) Buffalo Bills: LB Dorian Williams, Tulane

Pick Grade: Good

The Bills trade up to secure Williams, a player with legitimate range and a huge wingspan. Those traits helped him morph into one of the most impactful players at the position against the pass throughout his college career. Williams produced a top-10 coverage grade among FBS off-ball linebackers in two of his last three seasons at Tulane.

Pick Grade: Average

This may be a bit early to draft Morris, who has a concerning track record due to injuries and a lack of starting experience (never played more than 643 snaps in a season), but the Chiefs are betting on his tools. The former five-star recruit has long arms and uses that length to his advantage.

R3 (93) Pittsburgh Steelers (via SF): TE Darnell Washington, Georgia

Pick Grade: Very Good

The freaky Georgia tight end’s slide is over. Pittsburgh grabs the 6-foot-8, 272-pound Darnell Washington to continue their strong 2023 NFL Draft. He has a strong resume in the ground game, as his top-five finish among Power Five tight ends in run-blocking grade in 2022 proves, and is a mismatch weapon as a receiver.

R3 (94) Arizona Cardinals (via PHI): WR Michael Wilson, Stanford

Pick Grade: Good

Wilson played only 14 games over the past three seasons, and even when he did play, he didn’t see many targets. But he has the frame to be a more-than-solid player in the NFL. He averaged 2.3 yards per route run and caught 50.0% of the contested targets he saw in his final season at Stanford.

R3 (95) Cincinnati Bengals (via KC): S Jordan Battle, Alabama

Pick Grade: Above Average

The Bengals lost both starting safeties in free agency, so Battle could be a long-term replacement for Vonn Bell. He was one of the most consistent defensive backs in college football, earning 80.0-plus PFF grades in each of the past three seasons while playing more than 800 snaps in each.

R3 (96) Detroit Lions (via ARZ; compensatory pick): DI Brodric Martin, Western Kentucky

Pick Grade: Below Average

The 163rd overall player on the PFF big board, this is a bit of a reach for the Lions, but Martin is a big player who can fill a role in the middle of their defensive line at 6-foot-5 and 330 pounds. Despite his size, he graded out better as a pass-rusher than a run defender in college and won 9.4% of his pass-rushing snaps in 2022.

R3 (97) Washington Commanders (compensatory pick): C Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas

Pick Grade: Below Average

Stromberg could wind up as a starter anywhere on the interior in the NFL, but this is one of the biggest reaches of the day. He ranks 228th on the PFF big board. He did grade well in college, though, producing an 83.4 PFF run-blocking grade and a 77.1 PFF pass-blocking grade.

R3 (98) Cleveland Browns (special compensatory pick): DI Siaki Ika, Baylor

Pick Grade: Below Average

The Browns have made it a priority to improve the interior of their defensive line this offseason, and they continue that with the addition of Ika here. A mountain of a man at 358 pounds, he isn’t just a run defender, registering a 76.4 PFF pass-rushing grade in 2022.

R3 (99) San Francisco 49ers (special compensatory pick): K Jake Moody, Michigan

Pick Grade: Below Average

Moody produced PFF field goal grades of 90.2 and 91.7 in each of the past two seasons, so the idea that he’s the first kicker drafted makes sense. But the third round is rich for any kicker in this class.

R3 (100) Las Vegas Raiders (via KC; special compensatory pick): WR Tre Tucker, Cincinnati

Pick Grade: Below Average

Tucker produced PFF grades of 70.0 or better in all four of his seasons in college, but this is a lot earlier than he was expected to go off the board. He’s a shifty player who forced 31 missed tackles on 113 receptions over the course of his career at Cincinnati.

R3 (101) San Francisco 49ers (special compensatory pick): TE Cameron Latu, Alabama

Pick Grade: Below Average

Latu is coming off a season in which he produced a 60.6 PFF receiving grade, a 50.0 run-blocking grade and a low 1.03 yards per route run. He has the size that teams look for at the position, but the production just wasn’t there in 2022.

R3 (102) Minnesota Vikings (via SF; special compensatory pick): CB Mekhi Blackmon, USC

Pick Grade: Average

One of PFF analyst Sam Monson’s favorite players in the draft, Blackmon is coming off by far the best season of his college career. On the field for 907 snaps, he produced a 90.6 PFF grade and allowed just 47.6% of the passes thrown into his coverage to be caught. He missed only two tackles in 2022.