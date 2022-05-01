2022 NFL Draft: Grades for all Day 3 picks

Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, Nevada brought even more trades, many surprise picks and even some notable un-drafted free agents. Washington tight end Cade Otton kicked off the day by being selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy ended it by becoming Mr. Irrelevant when he was selected by San Francisco.

PFF analysts were working all day in PFF's Live Draft Tracker, dissecting every single pick and giving a grade for each selection. Here is a quick recap of all those instant reactions for all of the Day 3 picks.

Pick Grade: Good

With star tight end Rob Gronkowski still undecided on whether he will stay retired or reunite with his longtime quarterback, the Buccaneers are left with just Cameron Brate and Codey McElroy in their tight end room. The former, who backed up Gronkowski, saw only 63 targets last season, so the newly added Washington Husky could make an impact early if Gronkowski doesn’t return.

Pick Grade: Good

The story for the Houston Texans in this draft has been building the team from the ground up at every position. They continue to do so by adding Florida running back Dameon Pierce. Last season, the Gator earned a 92.0 PFF grade after amassing 574 yards on 100 attempts. Pierce will likely back up veteran Rex Burkhead and eventually take over the team’s backfield.

Pick Grade: Good

Winfrey started his college career at Iowa Western Community College for two years before transferring to Oklahoma. He made an impact as a penetrator with an elite first step to get upfield. However, he was often miscast in Oklahoma’s defense, playing 236 snaps at nose tackle despite being on the slimmer side. The former Sooner joins a team that has already selected an edge rusher and a cornerback in attempts to strengthen their defense.

Pick Grade: Below Average

The Seahawks have already implied that they are committed to a rebuild after trading away star quarterback Russell Wilson. That project heavily involves the defense, which used to instill fear in offenses around the NFL. Cincinnati’s Bryant won the Jim Thorpe Award for top defensive back in the country this past fall. In the Bearcats’ defense, Bryant would often align in off-coverage to the field side while Ahmad Gardner played press on the other, which is why he has far more of a zone skill set than Gardner. This led to an 86.7 PFF grade in 2021 across 966 snaps after he allowed just a 44% completion percentage.

Pick Grade: Good

Faalele joins fellow 2022 draft pick Tyler Linderbaum, signaling the start of a revamped, fearsome Ravens’ offensive line. The former Golden Gopher allowed just one sack across 301 pass-blocking snaps at right tackle last season.

Pick Grade: Very Good

After drafting several skill players earlier this draft, the Jets finally decided to help out quarterback Zach Wilson from a protection standpoint. Mitchell entered the draft as the 88th overall player on PFF’s big board and the 13th best tackle. Last season, he earned a very impressive 94.8 PFF grade.

Pick Grade: Good

After former first-round draft pick Evan Engram left during the offseason, the Giants looked to be without a tight end. Now, they have found a sure-handed pass-catcher who dropped only 4.2% of passes throughout his career. Still, last season, Bellinger earned just a 64.1 PFF grade, which could be explained by his lack of shiftiness after the catch.

Pick Grade: Below Average

This is now the second defender drafted by the Commanders this year. The former Rajun’ Cajun allowed only 92 yards and one touchdown through the entire 2021 season, which translated into a 78.6 grade. Still, he seems to lack urgency, which wasn’t as bad at his competition level in college but could spell trouble at the NFL level.

Pick Grade: Good

Belton was the eighth-best safety and the 112th-best player on PFF’s big board, which provides some good value for the Giants. Last season, Belton received a 70.0-plus defensive grade in seven of his 14 games. He will likely be a work in progress, but he could be a solid addition in a few years.

Pick Grade: Very Good

Mathis, a top-100 player and the 13th-best cornerback on PFF’s big board, was a big part of the Pittsburgh Panthers’ success last year. He snagged two interceptions, recorded four pass breakups and allowed only a 50.0% completion percentage en route to a 68.0 defensive grade.

Pick Grade: Below Average

The Broncos dip into the defensive pool with their second pick in a row. This time, they select Uwazurike, who was the ninth-best interior defender on PFF’s big board in one of the most competitive edge defender classes in recent history. His size is almost ideal and he has produced at a number of alignments, which means he should fit well in Denver. On the other hand, though, he has struggled in the past against double-teams.

Pick Grade: Below Average

After the Jets moved up to grab Jermaine Johnson II late in the first round, they looked to be set at edge rusher. Now, it seems as though the rich have gotten richer. Still, Clemons has plenty of room to improve — he isn’t super nimble and is one of the oldest prospects in this year’s class.

Pick Grade: Below Average

Evans, a former Missouri defender, will join Clemson’s Andrew Booth Jr. in the secondary. In 2021, Evans’ first season as a Tiger but fifth in college, he earned a 74.6 defensive grade. He recorded four pass breakups and an interception, but he also allowed five touchdowns and 10.8 yards per reception.

Pick Grade: Very Good

There are legitimate injury concerns with Armour-Davis, whose only full season as a starter came last year. Despite that, Armour-Davis found his way into the top 100 on PFF’s Big Board as a speedy corner with good size who plays with patience on the outside. He earned an 81.5 PFF coverage grade in 2021 with Alabama, allowing a passer rating of just 52.3.

Pick Grade: Good

Smith is an athletic project, but he’s a project well worth taking at this stage of the draft. The production profile isn’t overly impressive. Smith earned PFF grades below 60.0 in each of the last two years at Penn State. But the NFL is always going to look for 6-foot-4, 250 pound linebackers who test above the 90th percentile in the 40-yard dash, broad jump and short shuttle. Now, the Panthers just need to figure out how to use him.

Pick Grade: Poor

The Patriots continue to march to the beat of their own drum. Jones ranked 235th on The Athletic’s Consensus Big Board and 238th on PFF’s Big Board. Jones is a thin cornerback (177 pounds) who bounced around due to off-field issues at the beginning of his college career. The 24-year old is coming off a career year with Arizona State in 2021 when he earned a 78.8 coverage grade.

Pick Grade: Good

White is an explosive, powerful 217-pound back who put up an impressive 4.40-second mark in the 40-yard dash. He’s not going to offer much in the passing game or consistently go above and beyond his blocking, but he can fill a clear role and make the most of his blocking in Las Vegas. He’ll join Kenyan Drake and Josh Jacobs in the Raiders’ backfield after Las Vegas just declined Jacobs’ fifth-year option.

Pick Grade: Good

The PFF Big Board is a fair bit lower on Spiller (150th overall) than the consensus big board (63rd overall). This is a reasonable slot for him, though. The Chargers need another reliable complement to Austin Ekeler in the backfield. Spiller can be overly patient and isn’t a burner, but he has a nice all-around skill set that led to a productive college career. He averaged 3.7 yards after contact per attempt over the course of his three seasons at Texas A&M.

Cleveland Browns (124): K Cade York, LSU

Pick Grade: Poor

The fourth round is early to pull the trigger on a kicker, even one as productive as York over the course of his college career. PFF doesn’t leave out the kickers in our grading process, and York earned kicking grades north of 90.0 in each of the last two years. He went 15-of-19 on field goals of 50-plus yards while at LSU.

Pick Grade: Good

Ezukanma brings some size (6-foot-2, 209 pounds) to the outside, which Miami needed after dealing DeVante Parker. He put up over 600 receiving yards in each of the past three seasons at Texas A&M and averaged over 15.0 yards per reception over the course of his college career. Miami continues to add talent for Tua Tagovailoa to work with on offense.

Pick Grade: Good

Farrell projects as a nose tackle who can penetrate a little bit with his quickness and violent hands. He’s coming off a career year with LSU in 2021 when he earned a PFF run-defense grade of 89.9 and a pass-rushing grade of 79.0. Interior defensive line was a clear need for Las Vegas, and Farrell should help add some competition and depth to that group.

Pick Grade: Good

Strong’s projected role in the NFL is a change-of-pace back — he was one of the fastest running backs in this class (4.37-second 40-yard dash). The 207-pound back out of South Dakota State can fly, and he is coming off four consecutive seasons with 80-plus PFF rushing grades. He joins a crowded running back rotation in New England where he’ll look to carve out a role.

Pick Grade: Good

Kolar doesn’t fit the mold of a traditional tight end. He has issues playing through contact, and his inline blocking is still a work in progress. He can add value as a receiver who can win at the catch point with sure hands, though. Kolar earned PFF receiving grades north of 85.0 in each of the last three years at Iowa State.

Pick Grade: Below Average

There’s not a high chance that Ferguson becomes a legitimate TE1 for Dallas, but he can operate as a No. 2 option who functions as an inline blocker and red zone threat. At 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds, Ferguson doesn’t have the ideal frame to play that role, however.

Pick Grade: Poor

PFF’s highest-graded punter in 2021, Jordan Stout was a true weapon for Penn State last season and should continue to display his exceptional punt accuracy with the Baltimore Ravens. On punts in between the 30 yard lines, Stout pinned his opponents inside the 20-yard line on an incredible 83% of his opportunities. While one could argue the value of selecting a punter in the fourth round, there is no debating the mastery Stout provides at the punter position.

Pick Grade: Below Average

One of the toughest running backs in the draft, Hassan Haskins provides the grit and power many teams are seeking out of their rotational running running backs. A consistent generator of extra yards at Michigan, Haskins earned an 91.2 overall offensive grade and 89.0 rushing grade in his final season as a Wolverine, finishing as one of only four FBS running backs with 1,300-plus rushing yards and 20 rushing touchdowns in 2021. The Tennessee Titans clearly have a type at the running back position, as Haskins will be a valuable backup to workhorse Derrick Henry.

Pick Grade: Very Good

Doubs was Carson Strong’s top target for the Wolf Pack over the past two seasons and went over 1,000 yards in each. He has good size at 6-foot-2, 200 pounds and consistently separates down the field.

Pick Grade: Poor

The fourth-round run on specialists continues with Camarda coming off the board as the second punter not named Matt Araiza. Camarda earned PFF punting grades above 85.0 in each of the last three seasons for Georgia. It’s just tough to get behind the value of a punter in the fourth round.

Pick Grade: Good

Burford is a bit undersized at 6-foot-4 and 304 pounds, but his nearly 35-inch arms help in that regard. Burford started the first two seasons of his college career at left guard before kicking out to left tackle. His grading profile at UTSA leaves something to be desired, but Burford is coming off a career-high 76.8 PFF grade in 2021. He fills a need for the 49ers, who needed to add some depth upfront.

Pick Grade: Very Good

This Williams selection adds another starting option on the outside for Kansas City. He has the length (6-foot-3 with nearly 33-inch arms) and speed (4.46-second 40-yard dash) that teams want on the outside. It’ll be a significant jump in competition from Fayetteville State, but Williams has the tools, feet and movement skills to succeed in the NFL.

Pick Grade: Below Average

Volson is the 209th-ranked player on PFF’s big board. He’s not exactly a project with three straight seasons with a 79-plus PFF grade at North Dakota State, but Volson is an older prospect who has some physicality concerns. That’s not going to get any better in the NFL.

Pick Grade: Good

It’s interesting that Zappe comes off the board here before Sam Howell, but it’s still good value for a quarterback who put up gaudy numbers last season at Western Kentucky. Zappe projects as an ideal backup for Mac Jones in New England after earning a 95.8 PFF grade in 2021.

Pick Grade: Very Good

Austin’s size is going to be a limiting factor in the NFL — there’s no way around that. Nonetheless, this still looks like good value for a dynamic playmaker like Austin. He’s an explosive athlete who can be used in a movable gadget role in Matt Canada’s offense. Kenny Pickett, George Pickens and Austin all add some much-needed talent on offense for the Steelers in this draft.

Pick Grade: Below Average

The Ravens double-dip at tight end in Round 4 with Charlie Kolar and Likely. There’s a lot to like about Likely as a receiver, but he’s an undersized tight end who ran a 4.8-second 40-yard dash. Those are tough measurables to get past.

Pick Grade: Elite

This pick has a strong case to be Round 4’s best value. Many have projected Tom to kick inside in the NFL, but his mirroring ability and athleticism should allow him to stick at tackle if that’s how Green Bay plans to use him. He’s coming off a career-best 92.1 pass-blocking grade last season at Wake Forest.

Baltimore Ravens (141): CB Damarion Williams, Houston

Pick Grade: Poor

Williams ranked 256th on the consensus big board, so this is certainly before he was expected to get selected. The 5-foot-10, 182-pound cornerback earned a 91.9 PFF run-defense grade with Houston in 2021.

Pick Grade: Below Average

The South Carolina State product earned PFF grades above 75.0 in each of the past three seasons. He’s a little bit undersized, but he can move, running a 4.38-second 40-yard dash.

Pick Grade: Good

Okonwko checks all the athletic boxes with a 4.52-second 40-yard dash and 36-inch vertical jump. He broke 14 tackles on 76 catches in his college career.

Pick Grade: Elite

Howell’s slide finally ends at Pick 144. He may have taken a step back as a passer in 2021, but he proved to be a legitimate threat as a runner, breaking an absurd 63 tackles and running for 1,072 yards. The 34th-ranked player on PFF’s big board, Howell will push Carson Wentz in the nation’s capital and will likely get starting reps.

Pick Grade: Very Good

Kinnard is one of the most accomplished run-blockers at the tackle position in college football. Even though he may end up at guard, he earned 89.0-plus run-blocking grades over the past three seasons.

Pick Grade: Good

McFadden played 121 snaps as a true freshman before taking over as a full-time starting linebacker as a sophomore in 2019. He earned an 81.9 pass-rushing grade that season and has only seen it go up in the two subsequent years. In 2021, his 92.0 pass-rushing grade led the entire country in the off-ball linebacker position.

Pick Grade: Poor

Davidson was the 307th-ranked player on the PFF big board. He earned a 77.7 run-defense grade and a top-tier 11.3% run-stop rate in 2021. He will add depth to the Giants’ defensive line but not much more.

Pick Grade: Very Good

Shakir was a human highlight reel for the Boise State Broncos. His body control and hands are the stuff of legend. He likely profiles best from the slot after putting up over 1,000 yards there in 2021. The 102nd-ranked player on the PFF big board, Shakir adds depth and a high upside to the Bills’ passing game.

Pick Grade: Below Average

The Nevada product earned a career-high 73.5 PFF grade in his senior year but is more of a low-end receiving threat at tight end.

Pick Grade: Good

A former top recruit, Booker has seen significant time ever since his true freshman year in 2018 and been a starter ever since 2019. He’s got athletic tools to work with and versatility that will be coveted. He has high-end starter flashes and athleticism, but they just come once in a blue moon.

Pick Grade: Good

Allgeier has a very NFL-translatable game with his size and decisive running style. He averaged 4.4 yards after contact per attempt for his career at BYU and will bring his tough rushing style to Arthur Smith’s downhill run scheme.

Pick Grade: Below Average

The Oklahoma safety struggled with injuries early in his career but earned a career-high 76.0 PFF grade across 532 snaps in 2021. The 5-foot-10, 197-pounder recorded three interceptions and one pass breakup en route to an 80.7 coverage grade this past season.

Pick Grade: Very Good

There aren’t many 6-foot-4, 205-pound cornerbacks in the first place, and there are precisely zero with a 4.26-second 40-yard dash time. Woolen has been playing cornerback for only two years and already made massive strides. He’s a high-upside cornerback prospect who earned a 65.3 coverage grade last season.

Pick Grade: Below Average

The 242nd-ranked prospect on PFF’s big board, Connor earned a 73.0-plus rushing grade in three of his college seasons, earning a career-high 76.4 grade in his junior season.

Pick Grade: Very Good

Waletzko’s developmental traits are as good as you’ll see in this tackle class. With a 7-foot-1 wingspan and nimble feet, he’s the project NFL teams want and has the tape of an offensive lineman with solid upside. Waletzko graded above 70.0 in five of his nine games this past season.

Pick Grade: Below Average

Ford earned a strong 89.4 PFF rushing grade in 2021, and while he boasts NFL-caliber athleticism, he’s not NFL-ready to carry a large workload on tape.

Pick Grade: Very Good

McCollum is one of the handful of five-year starters in this draft class. He was Sam Houston State’s best cornerback since his true freshman year in 2017. Unfortunately, we only have his past two seasons graded, but in those he was stingy as the Bearcats’ boundary corner. The worry is, given the competition level, he wasn’t that stingy. He allowed 661 yards on 60 catches from 108 targets the past two seasons. In his opportunity to go against top competition at the Senior Bowl, McCollum earned the third-lowest grade of any cornerback in attendance.

Pick Grade: Good

Smith earned PFF grades above 74.0 in each of the past three seasons at Ohio State. The 6-foot-3, 254-pound edge defender is a better pass-rusher than he is a run defender, but he still never tallied more than 36 total pressures in a season during his college career.

Pick Grade: Good

Johnson’s production profile is a bit concerning knowing that he played against FCS competition at Missouri State and never earned a single-season grade above 80.0. However, he is a legit run defender at 6-foot-5, 298 pounds and posted PFF run-defense grades and run-stop rates above the 75th percentile in 2021.

Pick Grade: Good

Ogbonnia was a promising rotational defensive tackle for three seasons before finally becoming a starter as a senior this past fall. It was in 2021 that Ogbonnia finally started to make a difference as a pass-rusher. That continued at the Senior Bowl, where his length played routinely in the one-on-ones. Still, he was regularly too high in the run game and had a rough week of practices in that regard.

Pick Grade: Below Average

Jackson first saw real playing time as a redshirt sophomore in 2019, making a name for himself as a run defender for the Mountaineers. He didn’t earn his full-time role, however, until 2020 when he showed out as an all-around linebacker with two picks and six pass breakups. The coaching staff must have liked what they saw from him as a blitzer that season because he got deployed in that role more times in 2021 than he had in his entire collegiate career and racked up five sacks, 11 hits and 11 hurries.

Pick Grade: Below Average

Washington is a slot-only receiver the NFL who put up solid production at Samford in 2021. The 5-foot-9, 181-pounder caught 59 passes for 829 yards and nine touchdowns en route to an invite to the 2022 NFLPA Bowl.

Pick Grade: Very Good

Philips broke onto the scene to become the Bruins’ leading receiver as a true sophomore in 2019. Unfortunately, the quarterback position at UCLA never quite improved to the point where he could see more volume in the offense. At the Shrine Bowl, however, Philips showed just how underutilized he truly was. He earned far and away the highest grade of any receiver in attendance throughout the week of practices. He’s been a slot-only his entire career, and that’s where he profiles in the league.

Pick Grade: Good

After barely playing as a true freshman in 2019, Kyren Williams has been the focal point of the offense the past two seasons. Not only in the running game but as a receiver, as well. Williams’ 77 receptions the past two years were the second-most among Notre Dame receivers. He did all that despite checking in under 200 pounds. The one red flag on his production profile is his eight fumbles over that span.

Pick Grade: Below Average

Otomewo is a bit of a tweener at 6-foot-5, 282 pounds but does bring solid length to the table with his 34.5-inch arms. He earned a career-high 79.4 PFF grade in 2021 due in large part to his 84.3 PFF run-defense grade. He’s never been a high-end pass-rusher and likely won’t be in the NFL, either.

Pick Grade: Very Good

Anderson played 202 snaps as a part-time safety in his freshman 2017 season. He then locked down the slot role in Toledo’s defense as a sophomore before becoming a starting all-around safety in 2019. Over the past two seasons, though, he trended toward more of a box-slot player with few deep reps on his tape. That was likely by design, as he seemed to have issues locating deeper targets. His work around the line is where he wins, and he will be coveted for his versatility there in Cincinnati.

Pick Grade: Good

Bland has a frame the Cowboys are smart to bet on. He’s 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds with great production over the course of his Fresno State career. He earned 73.0-plus PFF grades in each of the past three seasons and never allowed more than 300 yards in coverage in a single year.

Pick Grade: Very Good

Jones put up dominant tape at Southern Utah en route to a 93.9 overall grade. He combines an egregiously long wingspan with some legit explosiveness off the line.

Pick Grade: Good

Chandler spent his first four seasons at Tennessee in a timeshare role every single year. Despite seeing the bulk of the carries his last few years there, Chandler grad-transferred to North Carolina this past fall to see an expanded role. He set career highs in every category imaginable for the Tar Heels. Known for his speed, Chandler more than doubled his previous career-high for explosive runs.

Pick Grade: Below Average

At 6-foot-5 and 256 pounds, Quitoriano is more of a blocker than receiver. In four years with the Beavers, Quitoriano never had more than 19 receptions. He caught 19-of-24 targets for 214 yards and three touchdowns.

Pick Grade: Below Average

Wattenburg isn’t nearly as strong as he needs to be to hold his own in the NFL at 6-foot-4, 299 pounds, but he does have good length (34 1/8 inch arms) and explosiveness. He’s not an immediate starter by any means, but he could be a depth piece at center and guard for Denver.

Pick Grade: Below Average

Womack played over 2,300 snaps at Toledo and earned 73.0-plus PFF grades in all but one of the five seasons. The 5-foot-10, 187-pounder allowed over 400 yards in coverage playing mostly outside cornerback for the Rockets, but he projects as a slot-only type in the NFL.

Pick Grade: Poor

At 6-foot-6, 340 pounds, McKethan is a massive offensive line prospect with an 85 7/8-inch wingspan and 35 1/2-inch arms. But he is quite the opposite of explosive and has some of the worst agility testing of any offensive lineman in the draft class. He has over 2,500 career snaps played and earned a career-high 76.1 PFF grade playing right guard at UNC this past season.

Pick Grade: Very Good

A top-100 player on PFF’s draft board, the 6-foot-5, 253-pound Robinson has sub-40th percentile arm length but tested inside the 80th percentile in both the vertical (41″) and broad (121”) jumps. He only has 541 career snaps played but earned a career-high 69.5 PFF grade in 2021.

Pick Grade: Very Good

Butler was a bit of a late bloomer in his five seasons with the Volunteers. It took until his redshirt sophomore year to lock down a rotational role, his redshirt junior year to lock down a starting role and his redshirt senior year before he started to really make an impact. While averaging 55.8 snaps per game, Butler still managed to grade out well above-average as both a run-defender and pass-rusher last fall. He was a havoc-creating 3-technique in Tennessee’s defense and was often deployed on postsnap slants to try to take advantage of his athleticism.

Pick Grade: Very Good

Clark first garnered a role as a part-time player his redshirt freshman year on LSU’s 2019 national championship squad. He took over as a starter in 2020, but inconsistent play led to him being benched down the stretch. Clark returned ready to prove people wrong in 2021 with a much improved down-to-down demeanor. He tripled his total defensive stops from the year prior. Sadly, Clark was flagged with a herniated disc at the Combine and underwent spinal fusion surgery that will keep him sidelined through his rookie year.

Pick Grade: Very Good

Mitchell was a hit as a sophomore in 2019 when he proved to be one of the best big play tight ends in the country. He averaged 17.2 yards per reception that season. With Dalton Keene out of the picture in 2020, Mitchell started to be featured more while still maintaining a high 17.3 yards per reception average. With high hopes for his draft potential in 2021, Mitchell, unfortunately, went down with a torn ACL Week 2 against Middle Tennessee State.

Pick Grade: Below Average

Ridgeway is huge but can barely move. He’s 6-foot-5, 321 pounds but ran a 14th percentile 40-yard dash (5.30 seconds). Ask him to stop the run and not much else.

Pick Grade: Elite

Love this pick for the Packers. Enagbare was one of the highest-graded pass-rushers in the country over the past two seasons, recording an 89.2 pass-rushing grade in 2020 and a 92.5 mark in 2021. While he’s not the kind of athlete who hears his name called early, Enagbare has the violent hands to be productive in Green Bay.

Pick Grade: Elite

Punt God lands in Buffalo. Araiza has an absolute nuke of a leg and is a graduate of the best school in the country. Bills should shop for the gold jacket tomorrow.

Pick Grade: Below Average

An above-average athlete, Johnson will likely make his mark on special teams as he fights for a roster spot in Philadelphia. A four-year starter with the Kansas Jayhawks, Johnson produced at a number of different positions and should provide some depth and versatility for the Eagles.

Pick Grade: Very Good

A strongside linebacker who can take on blocks at the next level, Beavers makes up for his lack of athleticism with impressive instincts and tackling skills. A likely two-down player, Beavers will have to contribute on special teams to make his mark in the NFL.

Pick Grade: Below Average

Lacking in high-end speed or athleticism, Harris is going to struggle to break into a loaded Patriots backfield. Harris does boast impressive ball-security traits, only fumbling once across his college career.

Pick Grade: Good

The rare five-year starter, Lowe has the experience and intellect to come in and compete for a backup job immediately in Minnesota. While his dearth of lateral quickness or strength will lower his overall ceiling, Lowe projects as a valuable depth piece for the Vikings.

Pick Grade: Good

A long, rangy corner coming in at just over 6-feet, Benford flourished in his four years at Villanova, putting up a 91.9 overall defensive grade and 92.2 coverage grade in his final season as a Wildcat. Benford also thrived taking down ball carriers, missing just two tackles across his final 962 snaps.

Pick Grade: Very Good

Despite having his most productive season at left tackle, Thomas likely projects as a guard at the next level thanks to his above-average quickness and abilities in the run game. While likely not a Day 1 starter, Thomas will provide crucial depth for a Bears offensive line simply striving for competence.

Pick Grade: Below Average

A four-time All-Patriot team member, Zakelj impressed in his lone opportunity against an FBS opponent, earning an 80.7 overall offensive grade in Fordham’s season opener against Nebraska. A left tackle with the Rams, Zakelj will likely convert to guard in the NFL and could become a depth piece down the line if his anchor and technique improve.

Pick Grade: Very Good

An undersized linebacker, Rodriguez was a standout on Oklahoma State’s defense and should impress the Lions with his playmaking and coverage skills. While his ability to diagnose defenses will have to improve, Rodriguez’s toughness and nose for the ball will allow him to provide value on special teams from Day 1.

Pick Grade: Good

One of the twitchiest athletes in this draft, Barno is the ultimate risk-reward edge prospect in this draft. Evidenced by his 4.36-second 40-yard dash, Barno has all the traits to be a contributor off the edge for Carolina but will need years of development to ultimately reach his ceiling.

Pick Grade: Good

A crucial member of Georgia’s dominant offensive line, Shaffer profiles as a bruising guard who should provide crucial depth from Day 1. While his lack of athletic traits caps his overall ceiling, Shaffer possesses the play strength and anchor to stay in the league for a long time.

Pick Grade: Good

While injuries hampered Nailor’s career at Michigan State, the flashes he showed were intriguing enough for the Vikings to take a swing. Standing at 5-foot-11 with a 38-inch vertical jump and a 10-foot-8 broad jump, Nailor is a field stretcher who could provide a nice balance for a Minnesota receiving corps lacking in depth.

Pick Grade: Poor

Measuring at 6-foot-5 and 260 pounds, Ogletree has all the measurables to be an elite tight end but has been unable to translate that to on-field production. Ogletree’s impressive size does lend hope to the idea that he may one day be an above-average blocker, but his technique and play at the FCS level leave a lot to be desired.

Pick Grade: Below Average

An impressive athlete who boasted a 4.49-second 40-yard dash and a 40 1.2-inch vertical jump at Oklahoma State’s pro day, Harper’s technique and ability to diagnose defenses will have to improve if he hopes to become anything more than a special teamer. Nonetheless, all of the athletic traits are there for Harper to contribute in sub-packages as a rangy, coverage linebacker.

Pick Grade: Below Average

Jackson has contributed on the defensive interior for Air Force since his freshman season and has played 2,556 career snaps across his four-year career. He’s a bit undersized for the position at 5-foot-10 and 294 pounds, which makes him less than useful at stopping the run.

Pick Grade: Elite

One of the biggest steals of Day 3. Salyer played all over the Bulldogs’ offensive line in his career, but he’s firmly an interior lineman in the NFL. He has some of the strongest hands in pass protection in the class and allowed only four pressures in 2021.

Pick Grade: Good

Badie operated as a backup for three years before taking his game to the next level as the full-time starter for Missouri in 2021. He’s a small but mobile running back who can be useful on the ground or in the passing game. He earned a career-high 85.7 PFF grade while totaling 1,937 yards from scrimmage last season.

Jacksonville Jaguars (197): CB Gregory Junior, Ouachita Baptist

Pick Grade: Below Average

The first-ever draft pick from Ouachita Baptist University, Junior measures in at 6-foot and 190 pounds. he earned first-team All-Great American Conference honors in 2021, racking up seven pass breakups in 11 starts.

Pick Grade: Good

Calcaterra started his career at Oklahoma but dealt with concussion symptoms that made him prematurely retire from football before returning to play at SMU, where he put up career-high numbers as a receiver. He doesn’t provide much as a run blocker but is more than capable of running a full route tree.

Pick Grade: Good

Mays played 2,131 snaps throughout his four-year career, earning single-season PFF grades between 65.5 and 73.4. The 6-foot-5, 311-pounder allowed just five pressures (and only one sack) across 272 pass-blocking snaps last season.

New England Patriots (200): EDGE Sam Roberts, Northwest Missouri State

Pick Grade: Poor

The 6-foot-5 senior led a dominant defense at Northwest Missouri State, recording 18 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks in 13 games this past season, according to the Bearcats’ official website. Roberts gets taken above a number of much more highly rated prospects here, somewhat typical of the 2022 Patriots draft.

Pick Grade: Very Good

After transferring from Texas, Ingram took over at USC to earn an elite 91.6 rushing grade last season. He’s a shifty running back with a burst to bounce outside for extra yardage. However, he wasn’t very effective in the passing game, limiting him to rushing situations.

Pick Grade: Below Average

Woods played in a limited role for three years at Arkansas before transferring to Oklahoma for a potential breakout season that never came to be. Woods never earned a receiving grade above 71.0 in a season and totaled 1,711 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns across his collegiate career.

Pick Grade: Below Average

Ebner split carries in the Baylor backfield last season but exhibited quickness and the ability to break tackles with ease. He ran for 778 yards on the ground while also notching 294 receiving yards in 2021. He can become immediately useful as a returner for the Bears — he had three kick-return touchdowns in college.

Pick Grade: Below Average

Jackson was a three-year starter for the Volunteers and continuously improved his PFF grade with each season. At 6-foot-2, he’s a long cornerback who is able to compete with bigger receivers on the outside. Jackson allowed 357 yards in coverage last season while also forcing 19 incompletions.

Pick Grade: Good

Deculus is the rare four-year starter at a blue blood program in the SEC that really never registered on NFL radars. He’s got an NFL frame, but not quite NFL caliber physical ability. It’s a big reason why he saw his grade plateau over his five years at LSU. Sadly, I’m not sure there’s a next level in Deculus’ development, and a move inside to guard isn’t going to alleviate his problems.

Pick Grade: Good

Henningsen was a three-year starter for the Badgers and packs a punch on the interior. He’s explosive on the defensive front with the ability to stop the run or rush the passer. He forced 22 defensive stops last season, earning an 84.2 run-defense grade for his efforts.

Pick Grade: Very Good

Kramer is just your run-of-the-mill five-year starter who’s never taken a snap at anything other than center. He was part of Lovie Smith’s first recruiting class with the Illini and one of his most prolific players. He’s a high-end athlete who can fly between assignments. He has the foot quicks and processing speed to clean up stunts and slants.

Pick Grade: Very Good

The 2022 tight end class features a good group of players, and Heyward is no exception. He never received a PFF pass-blocking grade lower than 67.0 in his college career. And when it comes to catching the ball, he racked up 326 yards and two touchdowns on just 35 receptions in 2021 — almost 10 yards per reception.

Pick Grade: Below Average

While this isn’t an awful pick by Buffalo, Tenuta has shown signs of regression. His 2020 season earned him an 85.7 overall grade and an 87.6 run-blocking grade, but he slipped in 2021 to a 77.5 offensive grade and a 74.2 run-blocking grade. Still, he drastically improved his pass blocking up to an 80.1 mark across 361 such snaps.

Pick Grade: Good

Standing at 6-foot-3 and 327 pounds, Hines might look more like a tackle, but he should remain at guard in the NFL. Last season, he appeared in eight games and received a 68.7 offensive grade. His highest mark of the season came in the form of an 86.7 pass-blocking grade against Kansas State in the Tigers’ bowl game.

Pick Grade: Good

During his last season at UCLA, Lake looked great in coverage. He received an 81.4 grade and didn’t allow a single touchdown through 361 coverage snaps. He also picked off the ball three times and broke up five passes. He will remain in Los Angeles, as he heads to the reigning Super Bowl champion Rams.

Pick Grade: Very Good

Once again, a member of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs comes off the board — this time to the Rams. Like Los Angeles’ previous pick, Kendrick looked great in coverage. In 2021, he earned an 82.5 grade in that facet and recorded four interceptions while allowing no touchdowns.

Pick Grade: Below Average

FitzPatrick is a big, big man. He’s taller than most non-linemen at 6-foot-7 and weighs in at 262 pounds. He doesn’t look great as a pass-catcher — last season, he recorded a 48.0 grade — but looks much better as a run-blocker. He should be able to add to the Atlanta Falcons’ effort to protect whichever quarterback starts for them.

Pick Grade: Below Average

Taylor didn’t make PFF’s big board and is a bit of a head-scratcher. From 2020 to 2021, his coverage grade regressed from 72.9 to 48.6. The Chargers are likely looking to just add depth, and it’s doubtful Taylor will see too many immediate snaps.

Pick Grade: Elite

Ranked the eighth-best interior offensive lineman and the 147th-best player on the PFF big board, Smith is a steal for Arizona. He is a former tight end and has the movement to prove it. He allowed only 40 pressures across his four college seasons.

Pick Grade: Elite

Defensive linemen — both interior defenders and edge rushers — have been highly touted this draft cycle. Brooks, another member of the College Football Playoff Cincinnati Bearcats, brings an 82.3 defensive grade to the Colts. Last season, he produced an elite 90.4 pass-rushing grade and produced 49 total pressures, including nine sacks.

Detroit Lions (217): EDGE James Houston, Jackson State

Pick Grade: Good

With the selection of Houston from Jackson State, NFL-great-turned-head-coach Deion Sanders’ plan to elevate HBCUs is working. In 2021, Houston scored an extremely impressive 95.8 defensive grade across 631 snaps. He also received a 95.4 pass-rushing grade for producing 75 pressures, including 20 sacks, 18 quarterback hits and 37 hurries.

Pick Grade: Good

While Kieft might not check the boxes as a pass-catcher, he most certainly does as a blocker. In 2021, he received a 92.0 offensive grade and allowed only five pressures. This pick will definitely help Tampa’s efforts to keep quarterback Tom Brady upright.

Pick Grade: Good

Finally, the Titans add to their linebacking corps. Overall, Campbell is spotty, but his lean, 6-foot-2, 232-pound frame will give him an opportunity to move around and attempt to be a playmaker. In 2021, he earned a 71.4 pass-rushing grade after generating 42 quarterback pressures.

Pick Grade: Very Good

The 49ers managed to get the 166th-ranked player on the PFF big board for the 220th pick, which is a nice steal. Last season, Davis appeared in only five games, but through his 235 snaps, he earned an 82.3 overall grade. He was a standout in run defense, managing 12 tackles and three assists.

Pick Grade: Very Good

The second cornerback pick by San Francisco of this draft, Castro-Fields is a good selection for coverage purposes. Last season, he earned a 70.8 grade when in that facet, recorded four pass breakups and allowed just one touchdown.

A limited offensive role in college caused Melton's stock to sink, but the Seahawks get a steal with the Scarlett Knight star. A 75.0 receiving grade alongside his 74.8 grade against man coverage showcases his upside as an every-down NFL wideout.

An athlete first but an NFL player second, there's a ton to work with and a ton to work on with Paul. Ideally, he's a rotational guard at the pro level.

With an upside in coverage, Spencer can be able to hang on the field during passing downs with a little ways to go when it comes to rounding out his run defense.

Outside of a spring season in condensed actions, Hicks is an unrefined product in coverage that may serve as a special teamer/rotational corner on the Broncos.

Coming out of Division II Valdosta State, Christian Matthew is an above-average athlete who was listed at 6’4 in his time with the Blaze. A transfer from Samford, Matthew excelled in his limited opportunities against Division I opponents earning a 78.8 overall defensive grade and a 79.9 coverage grade in a 2019 contest against Auburn.

Pick Grade: Good

Purdy isn’t good, but he’s better than this. We’re all rooting for the success story that is Brock Purdy out of Iowa State.

